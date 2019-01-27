Jan. 14 through Jan. 18
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPurchase Price
Burlington
130 Industrial Drive $229,000
324 Smith St. $176,525
963 Dorothy Court, Unit 6D $120,000
Caledonia
3350 South Lane $318,500
6808 Elderberry Road $302,000
9120 Dunkelow Road $261,000
1709 September Drive $244,900
9545 Dunkelow Road $227,000
2925 Indian Trail $168,900
10036 Saratoga Drive $100,000
7206 Blackhawk Drive $40,000
Dover
3826 Vandenboom Road $85,500
3826 Vandenboom Road $9,500
Elmwood Park
3442 Oak Tree Lane$250,000
Mount Pleasant
3710 Linda Lane $216,000
5502 Carriage Hills Drive $205,000
4249 Taylor Harbor W, Unit 6 $179,900
5648 Carriage Hills Drive $170,000
3148 Wood Road, Unit 8 $147,000
1117 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 103 $128,000
11416 Spring St. $105,000
5707 16th St. $70,000
Norway
27639 N. Lake Drive $1,300,000
5948 Raynor Ave. $210,000
Racine
1744 Grange Ave. $3,462,180
733 Indiana St. $212,500
1600 Grove Ave. $211,000
422 16th St. $175,000
1201 William St. $154,900
5201 Lilac Lane $148,000
4205 Monterey Drive $137,000
3444 Erie St. $127,000
3718 Wright Ave. $120,000
2145 Golf Ave. $119,900
3424 Lindermann Ave. $116,000
1423 Willmor St. $115,000
4615 17th St. $95,000
1420 Ninth St. $80,000
2833 Brentwood Drive $65,000
245 Island Ave. $50,000
1228 Schiller St. $35,000
1707 Mead St. $25,000
1528 Grange Ave. $23,200
1838 Roe Ave. $7,100
Sturtevant 3240 97th St. $390,000
3516 S. Kennedy Drive $179,900
2325 90th St. $179,000
1511 92nd St., Unit 54 $131,500
Waterford
877 Willow Bend Drive $354,900
6432 Channel Road $255,000
31302 Hickory Hollow Road $250,000
505 N. Sixth St. $245,500
509 N. Sixth St. $240,800
517 E. Main St. $160,700
5504 Scenery Drive $100,000
Wind Point
91 E. Parkfield Court $159,900
Yorkville
20715 Durand Ave. $615,000
5120 69th Drive $329,000
