Jan. 14 through Jan. 18

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPurchase Price

Burlington

130 Industrial Drive $229,000

324 Smith St. $176,525

963 Dorothy Court, Unit 6D $120,000

Caledonia

3350 South Lane $318,500

6808 Elderberry Road $302,000

9120 Dunkelow Road $261,000

1709 September Drive $244,900

9545 Dunkelow Road $227,000

2925 Indian Trail $168,900

10036 Saratoga Drive $100,000

7206 Blackhawk Drive $40,000

Dover

3826 Vandenboom Road $85,500

3826 Vandenboom Road $9,500

Elmwood Park

3442 Oak Tree Lane$250,000

Mount Pleasant

3710 Linda Lane $216,000

5502 Carriage Hills Drive $205,000

4249 Taylor Harbor W, Unit 6 $179,900

5648 Carriage Hills Drive $170,000

3148 Wood Road, Unit 8 $147,000

1117 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 103 $128,000

11416 Spring St. $105,000

5707 16th St. $70,000

Norway

27639 N. Lake Drive $1,300,000

5948 Raynor Ave. $210,000

Racine

1744 Grange Ave. $3,462,180

733 Indiana St. $212,500

1600 Grove Ave. $211,000

422 16th St. $175,000

1201 William St. $154,900

5201 Lilac Lane $148,000

4205 Monterey Drive $137,000

3444 Erie St. $127,000

3718 Wright Ave. $120,000

2145 Golf Ave. $119,900

3424 Lindermann Ave. $116,000

1423 Willmor St. $115,000

4615 17th St. $95,000

1420 Ninth St. $80,000

2833 Brentwood Drive $65,000

245 Island Ave. $50,000

1228 Schiller St. $35,000

1707 Mead St. $25,000

1528 Grange Ave. $23,200

1838 Roe Ave. $7,100

Sturtevant 3240 97th St. $390,000

3516 S. Kennedy Drive $179,900

2325 90th St. $179,000

1511 92nd St., Unit 54 $131,500

Waterford

877 Willow Bend Drive $354,900

6432 Channel Road $255,000

31302 Hickory Hollow Road $250,000

505 N. Sixth St. $245,500

509 N. Sixth St. $240,800

517 E. Main St. $160,700

5504 Scenery Drive $100,000

Wind Point

91 E. Parkfield Court $159,900

Yorkville

20715 Durand Ave. $615,000

5120 69th Drive $329,000

