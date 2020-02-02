Property Transfers, Jan. 13-24
Property Transfers, Jan. 13-24

Jan. 13-24

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Burlington

111 N. Maple Lane $835,000

641 Foxtree Circle $520,000

597 N. Pine St. $350,000

8852 Quail Run $345,000

364 S. Pine St. $340,000

30708 Running Fox Trail $271,300

280 Peters Parkway $270,000

30809 Weiler Road $239,900

30125 Lake Hills Drive $205,000

597 Oak St. $159,000

33821 Hillcrest Drive $129,900

2501 S. Browns Lake Drive, No. C2 $127,500

1264 Serena Lane $105,000

8626 Hilltop Drive $95,000

Caledonia

5832 5 Mile Road $600,000

6324 Bel Mar Ave. $460,000

830 Horner Drive $391,900

7508 Sylvan Drive $275,000

4902 Singing Trees Drive $254,599

5028 Charles St. $209,000

4551 Douglas Ave. $200,000

7018 Whitewater St. $176,528

726 Royal Park Road $170,000

5228 3 Mile Road $167,400

1833 Wind Dale Drive $155,000

1934 Johnson Ave. $121,000

9730 Caddy Lane $100,000

Dover

21021 Durand Ave. $250,000

Mount Pleasant

6310 Bald Eagle Road $410,000

6413 Greenhill Drive $374,900

4837 Lathrop Ave. $345,000

454 Green Valley Drive $283,000

2635 Doengal Road $250,000

1201 N Emmertsen Road $185,000

1134 Hastings Ct., No.101 $159,000

1149 N. Sunnyslope Drive, No.104 $147,600

3026 Meyer Ct., No. 4 $143,000

1414 Fox Tail Drive, No.203 $135,000

832 Stuart Road $127,500

6641 Mariner Drive, No. 4U $112,100

6540 Mariner Drive, No. 203 $87,000

Racine

1823 Carlisle Ave. $610,000

1637 Washington Ave. $325,000

801 College Ave. $225,000

1373 Harrington Drive $200,000

500 Park Ave. $195,000

1000 Park Ave. $165,000

435 Hayes Ave. $160,000

1913 Carlisle Ave. $153,000

1340 West Lawn Ave. $152,000

3525 Haven Ave. $150,900

2209 Geneva St. $150,000

2523 Delaware Ave. $148,900

1628 Virginia St. $145,500

405 Blaine Ave. $145,000

1832 Neptune Ave. $142,500

617 Hayes Ave. $140,000

4318 Kinzie Ave. $139,000

2019 Mount Pleasant St. $138,000

2610 Rapids Drive $133,500

834 Hayes Ave. $131,200

2308 Victoria Drive $127,900

1308 North St. $119,900

1347 Ohio St. $119,000

1630 Washington Ave. $119,000

600 Ohio St. $117,000

623 Yout St. $115,000

2054 Thurston Ave. $115,000

1746 Chatham St. $115,000

832 Wisconsin Ave. $114,000

1716 Summit Ave. $108,000

1533 Grove Ave. $103,350

2219 Hayes Ave. $102,000

2033 Arthur Ave. $93,999

923 Wilson St. $88,000

31 Ohio St. $80,000

1806 Howe St. $80,000

1919 Erie St. $79,000

1237 Willmor St. $75,000

1521 Monroe Ave. $69,001

1652 Deane Blvd. $67,000

1501 DeKoven Ave. $61,000

2004 Kinzie Ave. $60,000

2429 Monroe Ave. $52,200

1617 Rapids Drive $30,000

1432 Villa St. $1,500

Raymond

3150 Raynor Ave. $446,000

Rochester

321 Coyote Trail $460,000

32229 Academy Road $310,000

507 Abbey Lane $300,000

Sturtevant

2925 94th St. $133,000

1503 92nd St., No. 4 $105,000

Union Grove

419 12th Ave. $293,000

129 13th Ave. $162,500

1342 State St. $159,500

Waterford

7840 Greenhaven Terrace $465,000

705 River Ridge Drive $354,280

30540 Mountain Lane $220,000

302 S Jefferson St. $213,000

921 Prestwick, No. 19 $150,000

Wind Point

707 Tower Circle $437,500

154 Parkfield West Court $326,000

Yorkville

18114 52nd Road $400,000

