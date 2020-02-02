Property Transfers, Jan. 13-24

Jan. 13-24
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
111 N. Maple Lane $835,000
641 Foxtree Circle $520,000
597 N. Pine St. $350,000
8852 Quail Run $345,000
364 S. Pine St. $340,000
30708 Running Fox Trail $271,300
280 Peters Parkway $270,000
30809 Weiler Road $239,900
30125 Lake Hills Drive $205,000
597 Oak St. $159,000
33821 Hillcrest Drive $129,900
2501 S. Browns Lake Drive, No. C2 $127,500
1264 Serena Lane $105,000
8626 Hilltop Drive $95,000
Caledonia
5832 5 Mile Road $600,000
6324 Bel Mar Ave. $460,000
830 Horner Drive $391,900
7508 Sylvan Drive $275,000
4902 Singing Trees Drive $254,599
5028 Charles St. $209,000
4551 Douglas Ave. $200,000
7018 Whitewater St. $176,528
726 Royal Park Road $170,000
5228 3 Mile Road $167,400
1833 Wind Dale Drive $155,000
1934 Johnson Ave. $121,000
9730 Caddy Lane $100,000
Dover
21021 Durand Ave. $250,000
Mount Pleasant
6310 Bald Eagle Road $410,000
6413 Greenhill Drive $374,900
4837 Lathrop Ave. $345,000
454 Green Valley Drive $283,000
2635 Doengal Road $250,000
1201 N Emmertsen Road $185,000
1134 Hastings Ct., No.101 $159,000
1149 N. Sunnyslope Drive, No.104 $147,600
3026 Meyer Ct., No. 4 $143,000
1414 Fox Tail Drive, No.203 $135,000
832 Stuart Road $127,500
6641 Mariner Drive, No. 4U $112,100
6540 Mariner Drive, No. 203 $87,000
Racine
1823 Carlisle Ave. $610,000
1637 Washington Ave. $325,000
801 College Ave. $225,000
1373 Harrington Drive $200,000
500 Park Ave. $195,000
1000 Park Ave. $165,000
435 Hayes Ave. $160,000
1913 Carlisle Ave. $153,000
1340 West Lawn Ave. $152,000
3525 Haven Ave. $150,900
2209 Geneva St. $150,000
2523 Delaware Ave. $148,900
1628 Virginia St. $145,500
405 Blaine Ave. $145,000
1832 Neptune Ave. $142,500
617 Hayes Ave. $140,000
4318 Kinzie Ave. $139,000
2019 Mount Pleasant St. $138,000
2610 Rapids Drive $133,500
834 Hayes Ave. $131,200
2308 Victoria Drive $127,900
1308 North St. $119,900
1347 Ohio St. $119,000
1630 Washington Ave. $119,000
600 Ohio St. $117,000
623 Yout St. $115,000
2054 Thurston Ave. $115,000
1746 Chatham St. $115,000
832 Wisconsin Ave. $114,000
1716 Summit Ave. $108,000
1533 Grove Ave. $103,350
2219 Hayes Ave. $102,000
2033 Arthur Ave. $93,999
923 Wilson St. $88,000
31 Ohio St. $80,000
1806 Howe St. $80,000
1919 Erie St. $79,000
1237 Willmor St. $75,000
1521 Monroe Ave. $69,001
1652 Deane Blvd. $67,000
1501 DeKoven Ave. $61,000
2004 Kinzie Ave. $60,000
2429 Monroe Ave. $52,200
1617 Rapids Drive $30,000
1432 Villa St. $1,500
Raymond
3150 Raynor Ave. $446,000
Rochester
321 Coyote Trail $460,000
32229 Academy Road $310,000
507 Abbey Lane $300,000
Sturtevant
2925 94th St. $133,000
1503 92nd St., No. 4 $105,000
Union Grove
419 12th Ave. $293,000
129 13th Ave. $162,500
1342 State St. $159,500
Waterford
7840 Greenhaven Terrace $465,000
705 River Ridge Drive $354,280
30540 Mountain Lane $220,000
302 S Jefferson St. $213,000
921 Prestwick, No. 19 $150,000
Wind Point
707 Tower Circle $437,500
154 Parkfield West Court $326,000
Yorkville
18114 52nd Road $400,000