Jan. 7 through Jan. 11

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Purchase Price

Burlington

6635 Foxtail Lane $450,000

3030 Cottonwood Court $295,000

173 W. Highland Ave. $269,000

32814 Lakeshore Drive $225,000

165 N. Maple Ave. $179,000

373 S. Perkins Blvd. $149,000

401 Edward St. $132,750

472 McHenry St. $85,000 Caledonia

6224 Stefanie Way $475,000

4615 LaSalle St. $252,800

4735 Ruby Ave. $190,000

3015 Yorktown St. $168,000

6803 Cliffside Drive $154,500

3410 4 Mile Road $145,000

2620 Indian Trail $128,000

6320 Middle Road $72,000

Dover

2921 Seven Oaks Court $69,900

Mount Pleasant

8741 Shadowood Trail $450,000

5900 Wynbrook Court $330,000

5940 Greenway Lane $245,000

5404 Yorkshire Court $213,000

11219 Louis Sorenson Road $170,000

37 Emerald Drive $164,900

8328 Creek View Lane $110,000

2920 Cottage Drive $97,000

Racine

1639 Douglas Ave. $670,000

622 3 Mile Road $285,000

1627 Douglas Ave. $259,200

1440 Wisconsin Ave. $188,000

1340 West Blvd. $159,900

1344 Howard St. $155,900

2015 N. Wisconsin St. $129,400

3625 Douglas Ave. $128,000

2541 Ridgewood Ave. $125,000

2606 W. Crescent St. $118,500

1329 Deane Blvd. $111,400

2613 Hamilton Ave. $107,000

2709 Hamilton Ave. $98,000

1803 Shoop St. $93,000

611 Cleveland Ave. $65,800

2518 Maple Grove Ave. $60,000

1400 N. Wisconsin St. $54,400

941 S. Memorial Drive $36,000

Raymond

2011 Waukesha Road $195,000

Rochester

306 E. Fox St. $238,000

419 Woodlawn Ave. $20,000

Sturtevant

1681 Wisconsin Ave., Unit 6 $125,000

2917 91st St. $85,200

Union Grove

460 Maurice Drive $480,000

1406 Vine St. $87,400

Waterford

31230 Hickory Hollow Road $354,000

5908 N. River Bay Road $350,000

29040 Kramer Drive $245,000

31021 Grand Drive $240,000

29002 Elm Island Drive $107,000

Wind Point

241 E. 4 Mile Road $145,000

