Jan. 7 through Jan. 11
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Purchase Price
Burlington
6635 Foxtail Lane $450,000
3030 Cottonwood Court $295,000
173 W. Highland Ave. $269,000
32814 Lakeshore Drive $225,000
165 N. Maple Ave. $179,000
373 S. Perkins Blvd. $149,000
401 Edward St. $132,750
472 McHenry St. $85,000 Caledonia
6224 Stefanie Way $475,000
4615 LaSalle St. $252,800
4735 Ruby Ave. $190,000
3015 Yorktown St. $168,000
6803 Cliffside Drive $154,500
3410 4 Mile Road $145,000
2620 Indian Trail $128,000
6320 Middle Road $72,000
Dover
2921 Seven Oaks Court $69,900
Mount Pleasant
8741 Shadowood Trail $450,000
5900 Wynbrook Court $330,000
5940 Greenway Lane $245,000
5404 Yorkshire Court $213,000
11219 Louis Sorenson Road $170,000
37 Emerald Drive $164,900
8328 Creek View Lane $110,000
2920 Cottage Drive $97,000
Racine
1639 Douglas Ave. $670,000
622 3 Mile Road $285,000
1627 Douglas Ave. $259,200
1440 Wisconsin Ave. $188,000
1340 West Blvd. $159,900
1344 Howard St. $155,900
2015 N. Wisconsin St. $129,400
3625 Douglas Ave. $128,000
2541 Ridgewood Ave. $125,000
2606 W. Crescent St. $118,500
1329 Deane Blvd. $111,400
2613 Hamilton Ave. $107,000
2709 Hamilton Ave. $98,000
1803 Shoop St. $93,000
611 Cleveland Ave. $65,800
2518 Maple Grove Ave. $60,000
1400 N. Wisconsin St. $54,400
941 S. Memorial Drive $36,000
Raymond
2011 Waukesha Road $195,000
Rochester
306 E. Fox St. $238,000
419 Woodlawn Ave. $20,000
Sturtevant
1681 Wisconsin Ave., Unit 6 $125,000
2917 91st St. $85,200
Union Grove
460 Maurice Drive $480,000
1406 Vine St. $87,400
Waterford
31230 Hickory Hollow Road $354,000
5908 N. River Bay Road $350,000
29040 Kramer Drive $245,000
31021 Grand Drive $240,000
29002 Elm Island Drive $107,000
Wind Point
241 E. 4 Mile Road $145,000
