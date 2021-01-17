Property Transfers: Jan. 4-8, 2021

Jan. 4-8
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
2273 Ravenswood Road $421,000
536 Lewis St. $332,000
800 Echo Drive $254,000
149 Reynolds Ave. $239,200
2501 S. Browns Lake Drive Unit D-5 $125,000
302 Browns Lake Drive $90,000
Caledonia
7215 Botting Road $1,090,000
5948 Stefanie Way $655,000
6520 Northwestern Ave. $550,000
3739 Wild Ginger Way $355,000
9223 Prairie Crossing Drive $355,000
2846 5 1/2 Mile Road $337,500
817 Kaywood Drive $329,900
5616 Eagle Point Drive $305,000
3205 Trudeau Trace $300,000
2440 Bittersweet Court $172,500
3240 Taurus Drive $126,800
1821 Ellis Ave. $109,000
3800 Cheyenne Court $107,500
Dover
21747 Plank Road $364,875
Mount Pleasant
4828 Leslie Ann Lane $453,000
3154 Pritchard Drive $364,863
9252 Millstone Drive $331,000
3050 Gates St. $294,900
2811 Manor Ave. $290,000
9222 Hollyhock Lane $289,000
4844 Indian Hills Drive $282,000
2134 Sutton Drive $260,000
304 S. Green Bay Road $250,000
6144 Independence Road $242,500
6321 Kingsview Drive Unit 22 $240,000
4736 Hansche Road $200,000
8430 Gittings Road $195,000
4226 Taylor Ave. West Unit 5 $190,000
220 S. Stuart Road $155,000
6541 Mariner Drive Unit 5 $125,000
1422 Plainfield Ave. $110,000
45 S. Emmertsen Road $85,000
North Bay
318 S. Vincennes Circle $344,900
Norway
7438 Noraire Drive $500,000
8915 Oriole Lane $422,000
3532 N. Britton Road $355,000
Racine
1909 Hickory Grove Ave. $490,000
3711 Green St. $202,500
2800 Kearney Ave. $177,524
3101 Windsor Drive $175,000
3448 Lasalle St. $159,900
2116 Cleveland Ave. $153,000
1922 N. Main St. $152,000
3713 Republic Ave. $150,000
1918 Slauson Ave. $149,900
1624 Phillips Ave. $141,000
2131 Carlisle Ave. $140,000
1352 Deane Blvd. $137,600
2702 Maple Grove Ave. $131,000
621 St. Patrick St. $130,000
309 Freres Ave. $129,900
1247 Hayes Ave. $125,500
1960 State St. $125,200
1541 Flett Ave. $125,000
2921 Bate St. $125,000
2210 Grove Ave. $122,500
3201 Charles St. $121,000
1709 Polaris Ave. $115,000
2513 Kearney Ave. $115,000
613 William St. $110,000
2418 Lasalle St. $100,000
1230 Kentucky St. $98,000
1312 Park Ave. $95,000
1926 Polaris Ave. $95,000
2911 LaSalle St. $92,000
1020 Isabelle Ave. $90,000
434 West Blvd. $90,000
1915 Hickory Grove Ave. $90,000
421 Island Ave. $90,000
1914 Carter St. $82,000
744 Roosevelt Ave. $81,000
434 Main St. $80,000
1524 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive $79,000
2023 Slauson Ave. $72,000
1328 Hayes Ave. $55,000
1836 Geneva St. $50,000
1207 Center St. $49,000
1800 Roe Ave. $44,000
941 Grand Ave. $42,000
1952 State St. $36,000
2009 Superior St. $32,000
709 N. Memorial Drive $17,500
Rochester
302 E. Main St. $130,000
Sturtevant
3508 S. Kennedy Drive $196,750
Union Grove
1680 15th Ave. $380,000
Waterford
31217 Red Oak Lane $389,000
4710 N. River Bay Road $345,000