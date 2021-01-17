 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: Jan. 4-8, 2021
Jan. 4-8

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

2273 Ravenswood Road $421,000

536 Lewis St. $332,000

800 Echo Drive $254,000

149 Reynolds Ave. $239,200

2501 S. Browns Lake Drive Unit D-5 $125,000

302 Browns Lake Drive $90,000

Caledonia

7215 Botting Road $1,090,000

5948 Stefanie Way $655,000

6520 Northwestern Ave. $550,000

3739 Wild Ginger Way $355,000

9223 Prairie Crossing Drive $355,000

2846 5 1/2 Mile Road $337,500

817 Kaywood Drive $329,900

5616 Eagle Point Drive $305,000

3205 Trudeau Trace $300,000

2440 Bittersweet Court $172,500

3240 Taurus Drive $126,800

3240 Taurus Drive $126,700

1821 Ellis Ave. $109,000

3800 Cheyenne Court $107,500

Dover

21747 Plank Road $364,875

Mount Pleasant

4828 Leslie Ann Lane $453,000

3154 Pritchard Drive $364,863

9252 Millstone Drive $331,000

3050 Gates St. $294,900

2811 Manor Ave. $290,000

9222 Hollyhock Lane $289,000

4844 Indian Hills Drive $282,000

2134 Sutton Drive $260,000

304 S. Green Bay Road $250,000

6144 Independence Road $242,500

6321 Kingsview Drive Unit 22 $240,000

4736 Hansche Road $200,000

8430 Gittings Road $195,000

4226 Taylor Ave. West Unit 5 $190,000

220 S. Stuart Road $155,000

6541 Mariner Drive Unit 5 $125,000

1422 Plainfield Ave. $110,000

45 S. Emmertsen Road $85,000

North Bay

318 S. Vincennes Circle $344,900

Norway

7438 Noraire Drive $500,000

8915 Oriole Lane $422,000

3532 N. Britton Road $355,000

Racine

1909 Hickory Grove Ave. $490,000

3711 Green St. $202,500

2800 Kearney Ave. $177,524

3101 Windsor Drive $175,000

3448 Lasalle St. $159,900

2116 Cleveland Ave. $153,000

1922 N. Main St. $152,000

3713 Republic Ave. $150,000

1918 Slauson Ave. $149,900

1624 Phillips Ave. $141,000

2131 Carlisle Ave. $140,000

1352 Deane Blvd. $137,600

2702 Maple Grove Ave. $131,000

621 St. Patrick St. $130,000

309 Freres Ave. $129,900

1247 Hayes Ave. $125,500

1960 State St. $125,200

1541 Flett Ave. $125,000

2921 Bate St. $125,000

2210 Grove Ave. $122,500

3201 Charles St. $121,000

1709 Polaris Ave. $115,000

2513 Kearney Ave. $115,000

613 William St. $110,000

2418 Lasalle St. $100,000

1230 Kentucky St. $98,000

1312 Park Ave. $95,000

1926 Polaris Ave. $95,000

2911 LaSalle St. $92,000

1020 Isabelle Ave. $90,000

434 West Blvd. $90,000

1915 Hickory Grove Ave. $90,000

421 Island Ave. $90,000

1914 Carter St. $82,000

744 Roosevelt Ave. $81,000

434 Main St. $80,000

1524 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive $79,000

2023 Slauson Ave. $72,000

1328 Hayes Ave. $55,000

1836 Geneva St. $50,000

1207 Center St. $49,000

1800 Roe Ave. $44,000

941 Grand Ave. $42,000

1952 State St. $36,000

2009 Superior St. $32,000

709 N. Memorial Drive $17,500

Rochester

302 E. Main St. $130,000

Sturtevant

3508 S. Kennedy Drive $196,750

Union Grove

1680 15th Ave. $380,000

Waterford

31217 Red Oak Lane $389,000

4710 N. River Bay Road $345,000

602 Cornerstone Xing $325,000

905 Augusta $289,000

28641 N. Lake Drive Unit 5 $188,000

31038 Grand Drive $30,000

34131 High Drive $4,000

Wind Point

109 Raven Turn East $1,900,000

8 Sprucewood Court $387,000

Yorkville

1515 Grandview Parkway $9,300,000

