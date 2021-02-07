 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: Jan. 25-29, 2021
Property Transfers: Jan. 25-29, 2021

Jan. 25-29

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

31121 Plank Road $257,000

381 Conkey St. $240,000

955 Dorothy Court Unit 5D $139,000

951 Dorothy Court Unit 5B $124,000

Caledonia

6143 Madeline Lane $765,000

3605 Emmertsen Road $415,000

825 Marwood Court $388,000

4400 Valley Road $264,900

6044 Fayette Drive $234,000

4305 6 Mile Road $200,000

11901 Highway G $187,000

6727 STH 31 $185,000

7014 Lone Elm Drive $175,000

13510 7 1/2 Mile Road $170,000

2816 Sunrise Road $165,000

Dover

2130 N. Raynor Ave. $389,900

2412 Lincoln Ave. $204,900

Elmwood Park

3357 Taylor Ave. $320,000

Mount Pleasant

3811 Yates Drive $311,000

1655 Weise Lane $215,000

6613 Durand Ave. $195,000

3026 Meyer Court U3 $165,000

3229 Kearney Ave. $142,350

1505 Plainfield Ave. $120,000

5748 Cambridge Lane Unit 6 $100,400

3212 Wood Road Unit 9 $89,000

Norway

7212 Walczak Road $673,000

Racine

2220 Northwestern Ave. $2,150,000

1975 State St. $800,000

935 Blaine Ave. $237,900

1005 Russet St. $215,000

1655 College Ave. $201,000

2925 Washington Ave. $164,000

1512 Monroe Ave. $149,000

1922 Marquette St. $138,000

2049 Quincy Ave. $117,500

2433 Shoop St. $115,000

2615 Charles St. $112,000

1508 Deane Blvd. $100,000

2138 Clarence Ave. $92,000

508 16th St. $89,900

1753 Domanik Drive $78,440

929 Harbridge Drive $75,000

1233 Terrace Ave. $74,000

1611 Edgewood Ave. $69,560

2013 Blaine Ave. $55,000

Raymond

405 27th St. $2,050,000

1459 Waukesha Road $200,000

3901 3 Mile Road $155,000

Union Grove

1306 State St. $164,900

Waterford

7320 Pine Lane $480,000

5822 N. River Bay Road $410,000

7708 Northwest Hwy $222,900

7708 Northwest Hwy $222,900

3424 Buena Park Road $215,000

7708 Northwest Hwy $84,700

7708 Northwest Hwy $42,000

7708 Northwest Hwy $42,000

30812 River Bend Drive $38,860

