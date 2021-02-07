Property Transfers: Jan. 25-29, 2021

Jan. 25-29
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
31121 Plank Road $257,000
381 Conkey St. $240,000
955 Dorothy Court Unit 5D $139,000
951 Dorothy Court Unit 5B $124,000
Caledonia
6143 Madeline Lane $765,000
3605 Emmertsen Road $415,000
825 Marwood Court $388,000
4400 Valley Road $264,900
6044 Fayette Drive $234,000
4305 6 Mile Road $200,000
11901 Highway G $187,000
6727 STH 31 $185,000
7014 Lone Elm Drive $175,000
13510 7 1/2 Mile Road $170,000
2816 Sunrise Road $165,000
Dover
2130 N. Raynor Ave. $389,900
2412 Lincoln Ave. $204,900
Elmwood Park
3357 Taylor Ave. $320,000
Mount Pleasant
3811 Yates Drive $311,000
1655 Weise Lane $215,000
6613 Durand Ave. $195,000
3026 Meyer Court U3 $165,000
3229 Kearney Ave. $142,350
1505 Plainfield Ave. $120,000
5748 Cambridge Lane Unit 6 $100,400
3212 Wood Road Unit 9 $89,000
Norway
7212 Walczak Road $673,000
Racine
2220 Northwestern Ave. $2,150,000
1975 State St. $800,000
935 Blaine Ave. $237,900
1005 Russet St. $215,000
1655 College Ave. $201,000
2925 Washington Ave. $164,000
1512 Monroe Ave. $149,000
1922 Marquette St. $138,000
2049 Quincy Ave. $117,500
2433 Shoop St. $115,000
2615 Charles St. $112,000
1508 Deane Blvd. $100,000
2138 Clarence Ave. $92,000
508 16th St. $89,900
1753 Domanik Drive $78,440
929 Harbridge Drive $75,000
1233 Terrace Ave. $74,000
1611 Edgewood Ave. $69,560
2013 Blaine Ave. $55,000
Raymond
405 27th St. $2,050,000
1459 Waukesha Road $200,000
3901 3 Mile Road $155,000
Union Grove
1306 State St. $164,900
Waterford
7320 Pine Lane $480,000
5822 N. River Bay Road $410,000