Property Transfers: Jan. 24-28, 2022

Jan. 24-28
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property
Price
Burlington
2600 Browns Lake Drive$1,135,000
525 Park Ave.$325,000
33605 Dream St.$325,000
409 Herman St.$215,000
33920 Rose St.$210,000
Caledonia
6900 Douglas Ave.$387,000
6530 Libra Lane$280,250
4840 Vrana Lane$184,700
1805 Johnson Ave.$150,000
People are also reading…
3800 Cheyenne Court Unit 1$134,000
4840 Vrana Lane$92,300
Elmwood Park
3828 Saratoga Court$135,800
Mount Pleasant
1436 90th St.$550,000
5417 Yorkshire Court$365,800
3409 Breen Bay Road South$335,000
5644 Sandy Lane$326,000
8106 Old Spring St.$265,000
4318 Danbury Lane$260,000
133 South Summerset Drive$249,000
3128 Wood Road Unit 8$165,000
7600 County Line Road$145,000
5726 Cambridge Lane Unit 6$144,900
1919 Durand Ave.$133,000
1700 Warwick Way$35,000
Racine
10616 Northwestern Ave.$950,000
4615 Washington Ave.$460,000
118 Sheffield Drive$225,000
2531 Maple Grove Ave.$220,000
904 Saxony Drive$190,000
2707 N. Main St.$185,000
110 Illinois St.$183,850
2124 Kentucky St.$172,500
4100 Shadow Lane Unit 4104$170,000
1104 Lathrop Ave.$168,000
2027 Grange Ave.$163,000
1222 Cedar Creek St.$160,000
1529 Cleveland Ave.$160,000
900 Kentucky St.$157,000
1128 Hayes Ave.$155,000
4618 Byrd Ave.$152,900
2900 Geneva St.$149,900
3201 Geneva St.$149,000
2208 LaSalle St.$137,500
823 Yout St.$125,000
1506 Carlisle Ave.$115,000
3313 LaSalle St.$115,000
1920 Howe St.$115,000
1528 Grove Ave.$110,500
1756 Oregon St.$105,000
1633 Packard Ave.$100,000
1748 Lathrop Ave.$90,000
913 College Ave.$88,600
2411 Washington Ave.$83,100
1506 Carlisle Ave.$65,000
1501 Owen Ave.$42,500
Raymond
1130 76th St.$240,000
1558 S. 124th St.$232,400
Rochester
28729 Washington Ave.$346,000
200 East Ela St.$309,000
Sturtevant
3155 Loumos Court$358,900
3011 90th St.$340,000
Union Grove
1436 Main St.$131,600
Waterford
28212 E. River Bay Road$430,000
910 Foxwalk Drive$426,722
658 Cherrywood Drive$416,000
30905 Shady Lane$325,000
4235 Riverside Road$205,000
108 N. 3rd St.$180,000
Wind Point
4912 Joan Ave.$250,000
234 E. 4 Mile Road$111,000