 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Property Transfers: April 19-23

Property Transfers: Jan. 24-28, 2022

  • 0

Jan. 24-28

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property

Price

Burlington

2600 Browns Lake Drive$1,135,000

525 Park Ave.$325,000

33605 Dream St.$325,000

409 Herman St.$215,000

33920 Rose St.$210,000

Caledonia

6900 Douglas Ave.$387,000

6530 Libra Lane$280,250

4840 Vrana Lane$184,700

1805 Johnson Ave.$150,000

People are also reading…

3800 Cheyenne Court Unit 1$134,000

4840 Vrana Lane$92,300

Elmwood Park

3828 Saratoga Court$135,800

Mount Pleasant

1436 90th St.$550,000

5417 Yorkshire Court$365,800

3409 Breen Bay Road South$335,000

5644 Sandy Lane$326,000

8106 Old Spring St.$265,000

4318 Danbury Lane$260,000

133 South Summerset Drive$249,000

3128 Wood Road Unit 8$165,000

7600 County Line Road$145,000

5726 Cambridge Lane Unit 6$144,900

1919 Durand Ave.$133,000

1700 Warwick Way$35,000

Racine

10616 Northwestern Ave.$950,000

4615 Washington Ave.$460,000

118 Sheffield Drive$225,000

2531 Maple Grove Ave.$220,000

904 Saxony Drive$190,000

2707 N. Main St.$185,000

110 Illinois St.$183,850

2124 Kentucky St.$172,500

4100 Shadow Lane Unit 4104$170,000

1104 Lathrop Ave.$168,000

2027 Grange Ave.$163,000

1222 Cedar Creek St.$160,000

1529 Cleveland Ave.$160,000

900 Kentucky St.$157,000

1128 Hayes Ave.$155,000

4618 Byrd Ave.$152,900

2900 Geneva St.$149,900

3201 Geneva St.$149,000

2208 LaSalle St.$137,500

823 Yout St.$125,000

1506 Carlisle Ave.$115,000

3313 LaSalle St.$115,000

1920 Howe St.$115,000

1528 Grove Ave.$110,500

1756 Oregon St.$105,000

1633 Packard Ave.$100,000

1748 Lathrop Ave.$90,000

913 College Ave.$88,600

2411 Washington Ave.$83,100

1506 Carlisle Ave.$65,000

1501 Owen Ave.$42,500

Raymond

1130 76th St.$240,000

1558 S. 124th St.$232,400

Rochester

28729 Washington Ave.$346,000

200 East Ela St.$309,000

Sturtevant

3155 Loumos Court$358,900

3011 90th St.$340,000

Union Grove

1436 Main St.$131,600

Waterford

28212 E. River Bay Road$430,000

910 Foxwalk Drive$426,722

658 Cherrywood Drive$416,000

30905 Shady Lane$325,000

4235 Riverside Road$205,000

108 N. 3rd St.$180,000

Wind Point

4912 Joan Ave.$250,000

234 E. 4 Mile Road$111,000

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News