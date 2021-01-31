Property Transfers: Jan. 18-22, 2021

Jan. 18-22
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
1801 Milwaukee Ave. $4,736,605
156 S. Pine St. $1,825,000
35400 Ridge Road $349,000
479 Park Ave. $255,000
8725 Hilltop Drive $240,000
32822 Bohner Drive $232,000
2288 Ravenswood Road $42,900
Caledonia
3803 Wild Ginger Way $347,800
9931 Prairie Crossing Drive $340,000
7213 Blackhawk Drive $239,000
2835 Sandpiper Lane $205,500
9406 Riverview Lane $100,900
Dover
27407 Dover View Lane $475,000
27012 Sherwood Forest Drive $385,000
27239 Dover View Lane $94,000
Mount Pleasant
5641 Hillside Drive $345,000
5322 Zachary Drive $340,000
1000 Prairie Drive Unit 3 $140,000
5600 Cambridge Lane Unit 5 $130,000
133 S. Summerset Drive $95,000
514 Stuart Road $64,667
1217 Lancelot Lane $50,000
Norway
8345 Anna Ave. $536,000
Racine
1718 Layard Ave. $560,000
3800 Lighthouse Drive $365,000
60 Harborview Drive $325,000
5435 Hilldale Drive $237,000
2320 N. Main St. $235,000
1209 Hagerer St. $212,500
1710 Cleveland Ave. $197,000
3616 Haven Ave. $196,000
812 Echo Drive $189,000
2714 Norwood Drive $163,000
929 Lathrop Ave. $145,000
3620 Haven Ave. $145,000
3528 Haven Ave. $127,000
216 Blaine Ave. $124,000
4510 16th St. $115,500
2301 Summit Ave. $110,900
1705 Park Ave. $110,000
3401 Third Ave. $110,000
1839 Mead St. $107,000
1024 Jones Ave. $105,000
2813 Concord Drive $105,000
5417 Byrd Ave. $84,000
1617 Indiana St. $70,500
2027 Slauson Ave. $70,000
3411 20th St. $31,500
3411 20th St. $7,800
1135 Park Ave. $100
Raymond
3714 124th St. $130,000
Rochester
29110 Evergreen Drive $435,000
Sturtevant
9312 Durand Ave. $175,000
1503 92nd St. Unit 11 $151,000