 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Property Transfers: Jan. 18-22, 2021
0 comments

Property Transfers: Jan. 18-22, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jan. 18-22

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

1801 Milwaukee Ave. $4,736,605

156 S. Pine St. $1,825,000

35400 Ridge Road $349,000

479 Park Ave. $255,000

8725 Hilltop Drive $240,000

32822 Bohner Drive $232,000

2288 Ravenswood Road $42,900

Caledonia

3803 Wild Ginger Way $347,800

9931 Prairie Crossing Drive $340,000

7213 Blackhawk Drive $239,000

2835 Sandpiper Lane $205,500

9406 Riverview Lane $100,900

Dover

27407 Dover View Lane $475,000

27012 Sherwood Forest Drive $385,000

27239 Dover View Lane $94,000

Mount Pleasant

5641 Hillside Drive $345,000

5322 Zachary Drive $340,000

1000 Prairie Drive Unit 3 $140,000

5600 Cambridge Lane Unit 5 $130,000

133 S. Summerset Drive $95,000

514 Stuart Road $64,667

1217 Lancelot Lane $50,000

Norway

8345 Anna Ave. $536,000

Racine

1718 Layard Ave. $560,000

3800 Lighthouse Drive $365,000

60 Harborview Drive $325,000

5435 Hilldale Drive $237,000

2320 N. Main St. $235,000

1209 Hagerer St. $212,500

1710 Cleveland Ave. $197,000

3616 Haven Ave. $196,000

812 Echo Drive $189,000

2714 Norwood Drive $163,000

929 Lathrop Ave. $145,000

3620 Haven Ave. $145,000

3528 Haven Ave. $127,000

216 Blaine Ave. $124,000

4510 16th St. $115,500

2301 Summit Ave. $110,900

1705 Park Ave. $110,000

3401 Third Ave. $110,000

1839 Mead St. $107,000

1024 Jones Ave. $105,000

2813 Concord Drive $105,000

5417 Byrd Ave. $84,000

1617 Indiana St. $70,500

2027 Slauson Ave. $70,000

3411 20th St. $31,500

3411 20th St. $7,800

1135 Park Ave. $100

Raymond

3714 124th St. $130,000

Rochester

29110 Evergreen Drive $435,000

Sturtevant

9312 Durand Ave. $175,000

1503 92nd St. Unit 11 $151,000

9701 Park Court $89,500

Union Grove

1009 White Oak Drive $295,000

1225 State St. $280,000

Waterford

4850 Parkview Road $365,000

727 Bass Drive $346,500

521 Foxmead Xing $340,000

451 Woodfield Circle $295,000

Yorkville

17333 2 Mile Road $355,000

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News