Property Transfers: Jan. 17-21, 2022

Jan. 17-21
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
125 McHenry St.....................$249,000
7745 Big Pine Lane................$140,000
3504 English Settlement Ave. S $130,000
6533 Foxtail Land....................$25,000
Caledonia
910 Horner Drive......................$427,900
3007 Deer Creek Drive...........$412,000
4540 Tabor Road......................$294,500
People are also reading…
5414 Charles St.......................$275,000
6842 Brian Drive......................$230,000
7320 Cliffside Drive...............$220,000
6915 Dale Drive Unit........... 26$155,000
Dover
2321 Marshall Square............/$272,500
2520 Lincoln Ave.......................$82,500
2520 Lincoln Ave.......................$82,500
Elmwood Park
3434 Oak Tree Lane..............$295,000
Mount Pleasant
6521 Heritage Ave......................$400,000
7108 Creekside Court.............$377,900
2035 N. Newman Road...........$361,000
2107 Summerset Drive...........$359,900
3172 Stephen Road................$310,000
3139 Elwood Drive......................$274,000
4238-8 Taylor Harbour W............$231,900
1512 Walter Ave.......................$164,900
857 Boulder Trail Unit 905..........$155,900
6818 Durand Ave.......................$104,900
2122 Mead St...........................$41,200
Norway
26211-26213 Nordic Ridge Drive $375,000
27138 Long Lake Road...........$340,000
26727 Denoon Road...............$250,000
Racine
2900 Russet St.......................$430,000
1728 College Ave.......................$425,000
3736 Tenth Ave.......................$350,000
469 Shoreland Drive..............$288,000
1007 Lombard Ave..................$229,900
413 West Blvd.......................$205,000
3412 Washington Ave............$200,000
3551 Douglas Ave.......................$195,000
2223 Charles St.......................$175,000
2904 Glendale Ave................$164,900
2337 Gillen St..........................$155,000
1111 Jefferson St.......................$154,000
1701 Wisconsin St. Unit 4...........$153,000
2212 Erie St..................................$147,000
2204 St. Clair St.......................$140,500
4004 Wright Ave.......................$140,000
2101 Yout St............................$133,500
4215 20th St............................$127,000
3404 Fourth Ave.......................$125,000
6622 Charles St.......................$125,000
3533 Douglas Ave.......................$125,000
4202 Erie St............................$125,000
2200 Olive St...........................$119,000
1219 Oregon St.......................$115,000
2107 Virginia St.......................$110,000
1625 Flett Ave...........................$99,500
1244 Superior St.......................$95,000
1823 Taylor Ave.......................$90,000
3522 Durand Ave.......................$82,200
1725 Blake Ave.......................$80,000
254 Luedtke Ave.......................$75,000
908 10th St..............................$69,000
1824 Taylor Ave..........................$55,133
428 Park View Drive.....................$40,500
1450 Superior St.......................$16,000
Raymond
12000 County Hwy G.............$425,000
Rochester
30913 Vergon Drive..............$466,500
Sturtevant
3817 Princeton Way...............$355,000
1700 96th St.l.........................$155,000
1513 92nd St. Unit 46.............$120,000
Union Grove
2035 Norfolk Court...............$459,000
490 18th Ave.........................$350,000
21119 N. Cape St.......................$158,743
Waterford
412 Whippletree Lane.............$270,550
Yorkville
2502 Sylvania Ave......................$375,000
19010 County Line Road...........$250,000