Property Transfers: Jan. 17-21, 2022

Jan. 17-21

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

125 McHenry St.....................$249,000

7745 Big Pine Lane................$140,000

3504 English Settlement Ave. S $130,000

6533 Foxtail Land....................$25,000

Caledonia

910 Horner Drive......................$427,900

3007 Deer Creek Drive...........$412,000

4540 Tabor Road......................$294,500

5414 Charles St.......................$275,000

6842 Brian Drive......................$230,000

7320 Cliffside Drive...............$220,000

6915 Dale Drive Unit........... 26$155,000

Dover

2321 Marshall Square............/$272,500

2520 Lincoln Ave.......................$82,500

Elmwood Park

3434 Oak Tree Lane..............$295,000

Mount Pleasant

6521 Heritage Ave......................$400,000

7108 Creekside Court.............$377,900

2035 N. Newman Road...........$361,000

2107 Summerset Drive...........$359,900

3172 Stephen Road................$310,000

3139 Elwood Drive......................$274,000

4238-8 Taylor Harbour W............$231,900

1512 Walter Ave.......................$164,900

857 Boulder Trail Unit 905..........$155,900

6818 Durand Ave.......................$104,900

2122 Mead St...........................$41,200

Norway

26211-26213 Nordic Ridge Drive $375,000

27138 Long Lake Road...........$340,000

26727 Denoon Road...............$250,000

Racine

2900 Russet St.......................$430,000

1728 College Ave.......................$425,000

3736 Tenth Ave.......................$350,000

469 Shoreland Drive..............$288,000

1007 Lombard Ave..................$229,900

413 West Blvd.......................$205,000

3412 Washington Ave............$200,000

3551 Douglas Ave.......................$195,000

2223 Charles St.......................$175,000

2904 Glendale Ave................$164,900

2337 Gillen St..........................$155,000

1111 Jefferson St.......................$154,000

1701 Wisconsin St. Unit 4...........$153,000

2212 Erie St..................................$147,000

2204 St. Clair St.......................$140,500

4004 Wright Ave.......................$140,000

2101 Yout St............................$133,500

4215 20th St............................$127,000

3404 Fourth Ave.......................$125,000

6622 Charles St.......................$125,000

3533 Douglas Ave.......................$125,000

4202 Erie St............................$125,000

2200 Olive St...........................$119,000

1219 Oregon St.......................$115,000

2107 Virginia St.......................$110,000

1625 Flett Ave...........................$99,500

1244 Superior St.......................$95,000

1823 Taylor Ave.......................$90,000

3522 Durand Ave.......................$82,200

1725 Blake Ave.......................$80,000

254 Luedtke Ave.......................$75,000

908 10th St..............................$69,000

1824 Taylor Ave..........................$55,133

428 Park View Drive.....................$40,500

1450 Superior St.......................$16,000

Raymond

12000 County Hwy G.............$425,000

Rochester

30913 Vergon Drive..............$466,500

Sturtevant

3817 Princeton Way...............$355,000

1700 96th St.l.........................$155,000

1513 92nd St. Unit 46.............$120,000

Union Grove

2035 Norfolk Court...............$459,000

490 18th Ave.........................$350,000

21119 N. Cape St.......................$158,743

Waterford

412 Whippletree Lane.............$270,550

Yorkville

2502 Sylvania Ave......................$375,000

19010 County Line Road...........$250,000

