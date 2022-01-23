Property Transfers: Jan. 10-14, 2022

Jan. 10-14
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
409 Garfield St.$480,000
400 Beloit St.$480,000
4525 Mormon Road$400,000
29916 Pinewood Drive$255,000
Caledonia
5315 County Road V$800,000
2900 Crestview Park Drive$200,000
9232 Dunkelow Road$165,000
4415 Mona Park Road$146,000
1427 Kremer Ave.$127,000
People are also reading…
Dover
104 288th Ave. $450,000
3411 S. Beaumont Ave.$245,000
Mount Pleasant
3808 Stoneybrook Drive$377,500
9252 Millstone Drive$372,000
1850 Ryan Road$368,800
6320 Partridge Hill Drive Unit B$325,000
13205 Old Hwy 11$315,000
2700 Manor Ave.$278,000
5855 Kinzie Ave. Unit 31$235,000
4520 Leslie Ann Lane$227,500
1038 Hastings Court Unit 202$225,000
2445 Markridge Circle$220,000
1538 Prairie Drive$202,000
5610 Freedy Ave.$175,000
1454 S. Emmertsen Road$162,000
1139 Bedford Court Unit 102$150,000
5810 Cambridge Lane Unit 5$76,500
Norway
23216 W. Overson Road$545,000
6708 Settler Ave.$302,500
6111 Town Line Road$287,000
Racine
333 Lake Ave. Unit 104$340,000
623 Monticello Drive$320,000
4525 Apple Tree Circle$303,000
3321 Rapids Drive$300,000
2922 Waterview Circle$270,000
1753 College Ave.$265,725
732 Perry Ave.$244,750
1358 Harrington Drive$220,000
2923 Concord Drive$210,000
1231 Marquette St.$200,000
900 Montclair Drive$193,000
2801 LaSalle St.$192,900
3101 Windsor Drive$189,000
725 Willmor St.$188,000
3040 Glendale Ave.$180,000
1650 Cleveland Ave.$175,000
4001 20th St.$163,450
233 Frank Ave.$159,900
1019 DeKoven Ave. $148,000
1109 Park Ave. $145,000
1719 Polaris Ave. $143,500
211 9th St. $125,000
3011 16th St. $122,735
1624 Taylor Ave. $115,500
1000 Hagerer St. $115,000
2121 Superior St. $109,000
2408 Webster St. $108,500
1011 Arthur Ave. $103,000
1212 Virginia St. $101,500
565 Harvey Drive $100,000
2322 Spring St. $99,000
1333 Russet St. $95,000
1042 Delamere Ave. $84,900
2916 Willow Tree Circle $80,000
1618 Harmony Drive $78,549
1331 Buchanan St. $55,000
1642 9th St. $51,500
2909 Glendale Ave. $50,000
1617 Taylor Ave. $39,000
Raymond
10830 W. Five Mile Road $450,000
707 60th St. $380,000
5611 CTH K $336,200
3901 3 Mile Road $277,000
Rochester
427 Abbey Lane $370,000
407 S. Front St. $350,000
205 S. Front St. $180,000
407 Ryan Ave. $135,000
Sturtevant
2929 97th St. $52,600
Union Grove
2005 Norfolk Court $449,900
1966 Cheshire Drive $186,000
Waterford
32609 Sunburst Court $452,500
438 Woodfield Circle $380,000
499 Woodfield Circle $295,000
Wind Point
302 Jonsue Lane $309,300