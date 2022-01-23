 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property Transfers: Jan. 10-14, 2022

Jan. 10-14

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

409 Garfield St.$480,000

400 Beloit St.$480,000

4525 Mormon Road$400,000

29916 Pinewood Drive$255,000

Caledonia

5315 County Road V$800,000

2900 Crestview Park Drive$200,000

9232 Dunkelow Road$165,000

4415 Mona Park Road$146,000

1427 Kremer Ave.$127,000

Dover

104 288th Ave. $450,000

3411 S. Beaumont Ave.$245,000

Mount Pleasant

3808 Stoneybrook Drive$377,500

9252 Millstone Drive$372,000

1850 Ryan Road$368,800

6320 Partridge Hill Drive Unit B$325,000

13205 Old Hwy 11$315,000

2700 Manor Ave.$278,000

5855 Kinzie Ave. Unit 31$235,000

4520 Leslie Ann Lane$227,500

1038 Hastings Court Unit 202$225,000

2445 Markridge Circle$220,000

1538 Prairie Drive$202,000

5610 Freedy Ave.$175,000

1454 S. Emmertsen Road$162,000

1139 Bedford Court Unit 102$150,000

5810 Cambridge Lane Unit 5$76,500

Norway

23216 W. Overson Road$545,000

6708 Settler Ave.$302,500

6111 Town Line Road$287,000

Racine

333 Lake Ave. Unit 104$340,000

623 Monticello Drive$320,000

4525 Apple Tree Circle$303,000

3321 Rapids Drive$300,000

2922 Waterview Circle$270,000

1753 College Ave.$265,725

732 Perry Ave.$244,750

1358 Harrington Drive$220,000

2923 Concord Drive$210,000

1231 Marquette St.$200,000

900 Montclair Drive$193,000

2801 LaSalle St.$192,900

3101 Windsor Drive$189,000

725 Willmor St.$188,000

3040 Glendale Ave.$180,000

1650 Cleveland Ave.$175,000

4001 20th St.$163,450

233 Frank Ave.$159,900

1019 DeKoven Ave. $148,000

1109 Park Ave. $145,000

1719 Polaris Ave. $143,500

211 9th St. $125,000

3011 16th St. $122,735

1624 Taylor Ave. $115,500

1000 Hagerer St. $115,000

2121 Superior St. $109,000

2408 Webster St. $108,500

1011 Arthur Ave. $103,000

1212 Virginia St. $101,500

565 Harvey Drive $100,000

2322 Spring St. $99,000

1333 Russet St. $95,000

1042 Delamere Ave. $84,900

2916 Willow Tree Circle $80,000

1618 Harmony Drive $78,549

1331 Buchanan St. $55,000

1642 9th St. $51,500

2909 Glendale Ave. $50,000

1617 Taylor Ave. $39,000

Raymond

10830 W. Five Mile Road $450,000

707 60th St. $380,000

5611 CTH K $336,200

3901 3 Mile Road $277,000

Rochester

427 Abbey Lane $370,000

407 S. Front St. $350,000

205 S. Front St. $180,000

407 Ryan Ave. $135,000

Sturtevant

2929 97th St. $52,600

Union Grove

2005 Norfolk Court $449,900

1966 Cheshire Drive $186,000

Waterford

32609 Sunburst Court $452,500

438 Woodfield Circle $380,000

499 Woodfield Circle $295,000

Wind Point

302 Jonsue Lane $309,300

