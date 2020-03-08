Property Transfers, Feb. 24-28
Feb. 24-28

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Burlington

8332 Fishman Road$354,900

216 Parkview Drive$287,000

2710 Bieneman Road$235,000

617 Madison St.$184,000

324 S. Perkins Blvd.$180,000

208 Randolph St.$160,000

717 N. Pine St.$130,000

Caledonia

5630 N. Meadows Drive$270,000

7831 Hagemann Road$260,900

1101 Springfield Lane$259,900

4533 Carter Drive$193,000 Dover

3211 Sunnyside Drive$275,000

2929 Oakcrest Drive$72,900

Mount Pleasant

900 Renaissance Blvd.$41,800,000

7100 Durand Ave.$34,700,000

5138 County Line Road$270,000

1133 Hastings Ct, Unit 202$207,000

827 Lannon Terrace, Unit 1102$134,000

4844 Indian Hills Drive$131,000

5 S. Summerset Drive$107,000

Norway

7316 E. Wind Lake Road$482,290

4860 S. Division Road$300,000

8510 Francis Way$280,000

8240 Iverson Road$40,000

Racine

3800 Southwood Drive$235,000

828 Florence Ave.$158,000

2807 La Salle St.$140,000

2313 Taylor Ave.$129,900

3201 Osborne Blvd.$128,900

607 Indiana St.$110,200

3443 8th Ave.$110,000

1501 Cleveland Ave.$109,000

1544 Grange Ave.$90,000

1901 Arthur Ave.$85,000

2117 Hamilton Ave.$82,500

1801 West Sixth St.$80,000

4601 16th St.$71,500

1605 Taylor Ave.$71,000

1530 Winslow St.$67,500

2311 Mohr Ave.$65,500

1640 Chatham St.$64,108

1439 Blaine Ave.$54,200

1636 Franklin St.$25,000

Rochester

100 S. Rochester St.$183,000

Sturtevant

1630 Enterprise Drive$20,800,000

3316 S. Kennedy Drive$123,000

Union Grove

1717 Shumann Drive$296,425

916 High St.$215,000

1717 Shumann Drive$173,500

Waterford

511 Torch Pine Court$195,000

Yorkville

1333 Grandview Pkwy$16,200,000

1221 Grandview Pkwy$8,500,000

