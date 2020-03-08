Property Transfers, Feb. 24-28

Feb. 24-28
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPrice
Burlington
8332 Fishman Road$354,900
216 Parkview Drive$287,000
2710 Bieneman Road$235,000
617 Madison St.$184,000
324 S. Perkins Blvd.$180,000
208 Randolph St.$160,000
717 N. Pine St.$130,000
Caledonia
5630 N. Meadows Drive$270,000
7831 Hagemann Road$260,900
1101 Springfield Lane$259,900
4533 Carter Drive$193,000 Dover
3211 Sunnyside Drive$275,000
2929 Oakcrest Drive$72,900
Mount Pleasant
900 Renaissance Blvd.$41,800,000
7100 Durand Ave.$34,700,000
5138 County Line Road$270,000
1133 Hastings Ct, Unit 202$207,000
827 Lannon Terrace, Unit 1102$134,000
4844 Indian Hills Drive$131,000
5 S. Summerset Drive$107,000
Norway
7316 E. Wind Lake Road$482,290
4860 S. Division Road$300,000
8510 Francis Way$280,000
8240 Iverson Road$40,000
Racine
You have free articles remaining.
3800 Southwood Drive$235,000
828 Florence Ave.$158,000
2807 La Salle St.$140,000
2313 Taylor Ave.$129,900
3201 Osborne Blvd.$128,900
607 Indiana St.$110,200
3443 8th Ave.$110,000
1501 Cleveland Ave.$109,000
1544 Grange Ave.$90,000
1901 Arthur Ave.$85,000
2117 Hamilton Ave.$82,500
1801 West Sixth St.$80,000
4601 16th St.$71,500
1605 Taylor Ave.$71,000
1530 Winslow St.$67,500
2311 Mohr Ave.$65,500
1640 Chatham St.$64,108
1439 Blaine Ave.$54,200
1636 Franklin St.$25,000
Rochester
100 S. Rochester St.$183,000
Sturtevant
1630 Enterprise Drive$20,800,000
3316 S. Kennedy Drive$123,000
Union Grove
1717 Shumann Drive$296,425
916 High St.$215,000
1717 Shumann Drive$173,500
Waterford
511 Torch Pine Court$195,000
Yorkville
1333 Grandview Pkwy$16,200,000
1221 Grandview Pkwy$8,500,000