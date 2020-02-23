Property Transfers, Feb. 10-14

Feb. 10-14
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
34110 Valley Drive $336,000
325 Henry St. $200,000
565 E. State St. $167,500
441 Randolph St. $167,000
1073 Pine St., No. 201 $164,000
164 Reynolds Ave. $137,000
Caledonia
1815 4 Mile Road $236,500
3727 Cheyenne Court $150,000
5645 College Point Court $49,300
Dover
2922 Seven Oaks Court $70,000
2922 Seven Oaks Court $50,000
Mount Pleasant
5002 Cynthia Lane $260,000
3434 Ascot Drive $253,000
992 Stratford Court, No.201 $210,000
6221 Haven Ave. $189,900
7407 Granite Way, No. 1406 $185,000
838 Boulder Trail, No. 202 $142,900
5700 Cambridge Circle, No.8 $127,500
6800 Mariner Drive, No.204 $100,000
Norway
8820 Canary Court $413,500
25812 Malchine Road $307,000
8544 Racine Ave. $92,200
Racine
3538 Douglas Ave. $14,000,000
212 4th St. $899,000
1229 E. Colonial Drive $330,000
3505 Washington Ave. $190,000
3510 Haven Ave. $180,000
4136 Monterey Drive $178,500
3116 Erie St. $123,500
1688 Echo Lane $120,700
3201 Conrad Drive $119,600
3320 Fifth Ave. $113,000
2508 21st St. $107,000
2518 Loraine Ave. $100,000
1642 N. Wisconsin St. $99,777
4406 16th St. $96,320
1721 N. Wisconsin St. $95,089
1701 Edgewood Ave. $90,000
1238 Carlisle Ave. $90,000
1830 Erie St. $87,388
4115 St. Clair St. $83,500
314 Cliff Ave $80,000
1140 S. Wisconsin Ave. $80,000
1202 English St. $78,348
1625 Indiana St. $76,500
1311 Blake Ave. $65,400
1432 Buchanan St. $61,942
2419 Prospect St. $60,456
2044 Cleveland Ave. $40,000
1327 Rapids Drive $25,000
929 Harbridge $21,000
Rochester
29518 River View Pkwy $144,000
Sturtevant
8808 Citadel Terrace $310,000
3271 96th St. $103,000
Union Grove
20215 Durand Ave. $135,000
Waterford
622 Annecy Park Circle $295,000
Yorkville
2744 Twin Waters Lane $510,000
232 S. Colony Ave. $275,000