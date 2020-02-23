Property Transfers, Feb. 10-14
Feb. 10-14

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

34110 Valley Drive $336,000

325 Henry St. $200,000

565 E. State St. $167,500

441 Randolph St. $167,000

1073 Pine St., No. 201 $164,000

164 Reynolds Ave. $137,000

Caledonia

1815 4 Mile Road $236,500

3727 Cheyenne Court $150,000

5645 College Point Court $49,300

Dover

2922 Seven Oaks Court $70,000

2922 Seven Oaks Court $50,000

Mount Pleasant

5002 Cynthia Lane $260,000

3434 Ascot Drive $253,000

992 Stratford Court, No.201 $210,000

6221 Haven Ave. $189,900

7407 Granite Way, No. 1406 $185,000

838 Boulder Trail, No. 202 $142,900

5700 Cambridge Circle, No.8 $127,500

6800 Mariner Drive, No.204 $100,000

Norway

8820 Canary Court $413,500

25812 Malchine Road $307,000

8544 Racine Ave. $92,200

Racine

3538 Douglas Ave. $14,000,000

212 4th St. $899,000

1229 E. Colonial Drive $330,000

3505 Washington Ave. $190,000

3510 Haven Ave. $180,000

4136 Monterey Drive $178,500

3116 Erie St. $123,500

1688 Echo Lane $120,700

3201 Conrad Drive $119,600

3320 Fifth Ave. $113,000

2508 21st St. $107,000

2518 Loraine Ave. $100,000

1642 N. Wisconsin St. $99,777

4406 16th St. $96,320

1721 N. Wisconsin St. $95,089

1701 Edgewood Ave. $90,000

1238 Carlisle Ave. $90,000

1830 Erie St. $87,388

4115 St. Clair St. $83,500

314 Cliff Ave $80,000

1140 S. Wisconsin Ave. $80,000

1202 English St. $78,348

1625 Indiana St. $76,500

1311 Blake Ave. $65,400

1432 Buchanan St. $61,942

2419 Prospect St. $60,456

2044 Cleveland Ave. $40,000

1327 Rapids Drive $25,000

929 Harbridge $21,000

Rochester

29518 River View Pkwy $144,000

Sturtevant

8808 Citadel Terrace $310,000

3271 96th St. $103,000

Union Grove

20215 Durand Ave. $135,000

Waterford

622 Annecy Park Circle $295,000

Yorkville

2744 Twin Waters Lane $510,000

232 S. Colony Ave. $275,000

