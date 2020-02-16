Property Transfers, Feb. 3-7
Property Transfers, Feb. 3-7

Feb. 3-7

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Burlington

1525 Serena Lane $424,900

33825 Lynn Lane $247,000

465 Kendall St. $175,000

Caledonia

4715 Chris Court $352,900

926 Horner Drive $332,900

5037 Erie St. $140,000

6403 Belmar Ave. $130,000

6922 Westlake Drive $48,000

Dover

22845 Deer Meadow Drive $270,000

Mount Pleasant

13303 Washington Ave. $1,600,000

6535 Dove Circle $344,950

243 Indiana St. $295,000

6224 Partridge Hill Drive $276,530

3820 Indiana Lane $267,800

3706 Sherrie Lane $262,500

1348 Scott Drive $254,900

1137 N. Osborne Blvd. $240,000

4612 Limerick Lane $170,000

995 Stratford Court, No. 101 $168,900

4813 Sunnyside Ave. $145,750

6840 Mariner Drive, No. 202 $99,500

6800 Mariner Drive, #201U $99,000

Norway

4135 Hillcrest Road $499,900

7227 West View Drive $415,000

24228 W. Loomis Road $185,000

27323 Long Lake Road $150,000

Racine

3825 Durand Ave. $5,374,875

3462 N. Main St. $230,000

2929 Concord Drive $210,000

1502 Wisconsin Ave. $204,000

924 Montclair Drive $199,900

2520 LaSalle St. $185,000

807 Mayfair Drive $177,000

1021 Ohio St. $147,500

2615 Green St. $141,000

5101 Emstan Hills Road $136,500

5200 Marboro Drive $135,000

706 West Blvd. $135,000

3218 Seventeenth St. $132,000

1219 West Lawn Ave. $127,500

1620 East St. $120,000

3505 Pierce Blvd. $112,500

3506 Daisy Lane $105,000

2221 Webster St. $83,000

1509 Kentucky St. $81,400

2000 Jerome Blvd. $81,000

1926 Harriet St. $70,100

2008 Franklin St. $50,000

Rochester

607 Stephanie St. $285,000

Sturtevant

8616 Westminster Drive $184,000

Union Grove

180 11th Ave. $270,000

809 16th Ave. $235,000

Waterford

514 Foxmead Crossing $362,000

725 Bass Drive $299,900

457 Woodfield Circle $290,000

240 Marina Court, No. 22 $130,000

