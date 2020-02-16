Property Transfers, Feb. 3-7

Feb. 3-7
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
1525 Serena Lane $424,900
33825 Lynn Lane $247,000
465 Kendall St. $175,000
Caledonia
4715 Chris Court $352,900
926 Horner Drive $332,900
5037 Erie St. $140,000
6403 Belmar Ave. $130,000
6922 Westlake Drive $48,000
Dover
22845 Deer Meadow Drive $270,000
Mount Pleasant
13303 Washington Ave. $1,600,000
6535 Dove Circle $344,950
243 Indiana St. $295,000
6224 Partridge Hill Drive $276,530
3820 Indiana Lane $267,800
3706 Sherrie Lane $262,500
1348 Scott Drive $254,900
1137 N. Osborne Blvd. $240,000
4612 Limerick Lane $170,000
995 Stratford Court, No. 101 $168,900
4813 Sunnyside Ave. $145,750
6840 Mariner Drive, No. 202 $99,500
6800 Mariner Drive, #201U $99,000
Norway
4135 Hillcrest Road $499,900
7227 West View Drive $415,000
24228 W. Loomis Road $185,000
27323 Long Lake Road $150,000
Racine
3825 Durand Ave. $5,374,875
3462 N. Main St. $230,000
2929 Concord Drive $210,000
1502 Wisconsin Ave. $204,000
924 Montclair Drive $199,900
2520 LaSalle St. $185,000
807 Mayfair Drive $177,000
1021 Ohio St. $147,500
2615 Green St. $141,000
5101 Emstan Hills Road $136,500
5200 Marboro Drive $135,000
706 West Blvd. $135,000
3218 Seventeenth St. $132,000
1219 West Lawn Ave. $127,500
1620 East St. $120,000
3505 Pierce Blvd. $112,500
3506 Daisy Lane $105,000
2221 Webster St. $83,000
1509 Kentucky St. $81,400
2000 Jerome Blvd. $81,000
1926 Harriet St. $70,100
2008 Franklin St. $50,000
Rochester
607 Stephanie St. $285,000
Sturtevant
8616 Westminster Drive $184,000
Union Grove
180 11th Ave. $270,000
809 16th Ave. $235,000
Waterford
514 Foxmead Crossing $362,000
725 Bass Drive $299,900
457 Woodfield Circle $290,000
240 Marina Court, No. 22 $130,000