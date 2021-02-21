Property Transfers: Feb. 8-12

Feb. 8-12
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property;Price
Burlington
417 Amanda St.;$195,000
396 W. State St.;$141,744
962 Dorothy Court;$134,500
Caledonia
5800 Brookhaven Drive;$479,900
3921 Scenic Way;$385,000
3703 Meadow Rose Court;$375,000
3866 Debby Lane;$330,000
7136 4 Mile Road;$268,210
2117 Newberry Lane;$263,000
1423 Tiffany Drive;$245,000
4538 N. St. Clair St.;$235,000
7216 Lakeshore Drive;$213,000
2630 Moraine Court;$205,000
7112 Lakeshore Drive;$162,500
6007 Indigo Drive;$84,900
3610 Haymeadow Road;$39,000
Dover
3011 Oakcrest Drive;$433,451
Mount Pleasant
4501 90th St.;$431,000
155 S. Emerald Drive;$363,000
10720 Washington Ave.;$250,000
5725 Carriage Hills Drive;$237,000
1428 Meadow Lane Ave.;$200,900
47 S. Emmertsen Road;$193,900
2038 N. Green Bay Road;$190,000
7015 Woodbridge Drive;$155,400
7015 Woodbridge Drive;$154,500
5632 Cambridge Lane Unit 4;$149,000
1516 Pratt Ave.;$132,500
4652 Spring St.;$130,000
5749 Cambridge Circle Unit 1;$130,000
6237 Kinzie Ave.;$80,000
Norway
6442 S. Loomis Road;$63,100
Racine
720 Russet St.;$194,000
3200 Wheelock Drive;$170,000
440 Augusta St.;$169,000
1008 Montclair Drive;$164,000
1539 Ostergaard Ave.;$159,900
907 Willmor St.;$152,000
2035 Douglas Ave.;$150,000
2420 Kinzie Ave.;$149,900
2706 LaSalle St.;$144,900
3517 Lindermann Ave.;$135,000
1725 Grange Ave.;$123,000
2809 Pinehurst Ave.;$120,000
2135 Clarence Ave.;$120,000
1726 N. Main St.;$110,500
1505 Carlisle Ave.;$110,000
1653 Howe St.;$107,500
1621 Boyd Ave.;$100,000
1615 Grove Ave.;$99,000
1014 Augusta St.;$90,000
1432 LaSalle St.;$48,000
610 Hayes Ave.;$40,000
303 Belmont Ave.;$39,500
303 Belmont Ave.;$39,500
1636 N. Wisconsin St.;$29,500
Raymond
3901 W. 3 Mile Road;$230,750
Sturtevant
3200 95th St.;$225,000
3325 Kennsington Square Road;$160,000
1642 96th St. Unit 90;$145,000
Union Grove
369 18th Ave.;$415,000
Waterford
6732 Burma Road;$390,000
302 Annecy Park Circle;$268,900
646 Aber Drive;$245,000
300 Foxwood Drive Unit 140;$132,000
300 Foxwood Drive Unit 121;$67,850