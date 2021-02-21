 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: Feb. 8-12
Property Transfers: Feb. 8-12

Feb. 8-12

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property;Price

Burlington

417 Amanda St.;$195,000

396 W. State St.;$141,744

962 Dorothy Court;$134,500

Caledonia

5800 Brookhaven Drive;$479,900

3921 Scenic Way;$385,000

3703 Meadow Rose Court;$375,000

3866 Debby Lane;$330,000

7136 4 Mile Road;$268,210

2117 Newberry Lane;$263,000

1423 Tiffany Drive;$245,000

4538 N. St. Clair St.;$235,000

7216 Lakeshore Drive;$213,000

2630 Moraine Court;$205,000

7112 Lakeshore Drive;$162,500

6007 Indigo Drive;$84,900

3610 Haymeadow Road;$39,000

Dover

3011 Oakcrest Drive;$433,451

Mount Pleasant

4501 90th St.;$431,000

155 S. Emerald Drive;$363,000

10720 Washington Ave.;$250,000

5725 Carriage Hills Drive;$237,000

1428 Meadow Lane Ave.;$200,900

47 S. Emmertsen Road;$193,900

2038 N. Green Bay Road;$190,000

7015 Woodbridge Drive;$155,400

7015 Woodbridge Drive;$154,500

5632 Cambridge Lane Unit 4;$149,000

1516 Pratt Ave.;$132,500

4652 Spring St.;$130,000

5749 Cambridge Circle Unit 1;$130,000

6237 Kinzie Ave.;$80,000

Norway

6442 S. Loomis Road;$63,100

Racine

720 Russet St.;$194,000

3200 Wheelock Drive;$170,000

440 Augusta St.;$169,000

1008 Montclair Drive;$164,000

1539 Ostergaard Ave.;$159,900

907 Willmor St.;$152,000

2035 Douglas Ave.;$150,000

2420 Kinzie Ave.;$149,900

2706 LaSalle St.;$144,900

3517 Lindermann Ave.;$135,000

1725 Grange Ave.;$123,000

2809 Pinehurst Ave.;$120,000

2135 Clarence Ave.;$120,000

1726 N. Main St.;$110,500

1505 Carlisle Ave.;$110,000

1653 Howe St.;$107,500

1621 Boyd Ave.;$100,000

1615 Grove Ave.;$99,000

1014 Augusta St.;$90,000

1432 LaSalle St.;$48,000

610 Hayes Ave.;$40,000

303 Belmont Ave.;$39,500

1636 N. Wisconsin St.;$29,500

Raymond

3901 W. 3 Mile Road;$230,750

Sturtevant

3200 95th St.;$225,000

3325 Kennsington Square Road;$160,000

1642 96th St. Unit 90;$145,000

Union Grove

369 18th Ave.;$415,000

Waterford

6732 Burma Road;$390,000

302 Annecy Park Circle;$268,900

646 Aber Drive;$245,000

300 Foxwood Drive Unit 140;$132,000

300 Foxwood Drive Unit 121;$67,850

