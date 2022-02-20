Property Transfers: Feb. 7-11, 2022

Feb. 7-11
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
1825 Murphy Ave.....................................$289,900
32706 Bohner Drive................................$194,000
344 Indian Bend Road.................................$1,059
Caledonia
6007 Indigo Drive...................................$552,000
2203 Broadleaf Drive...............................$235,000
414 Three Mile Road...............................$100,000
Dover
2710 Lakeshore Drive.................................$229,900
Mount Pleasant
2107 Brougham Lane..............................$375,000
5420 Deerfield Road................................$370,000
2751 Deer View Court..............................$356,000
5924 Regency Hills Drive.........................$345,000
4613 Northwestern Ave..........................$280,000
1545 Warwick Way...................................$238,500
4237 Taylor Harbor West Unit 3......................$188,500
3148 Wood Road Unit 10...........................$179,900
1756 Raintree Lane..................................$150,000
8402 Creek View Lane...............................$118,000
1315 Rosalind Ave......................................$95,000
Norway
26200 Dover Line Road............................$600,000
25210 Jacobs Court................................$600,000
7253 S. Loomis Road...............................$335,000
24231 N. Wind Lake Road........................$334,900
3709 N. Britton Road...............................$128,000
Racine
3615 Sovereign Drive............................$1,600,000
1540 Crabapple Drive.............................$355,000
68 Harborview Drive..............................$336,350
2023-2035 Geneva St................................$285,000
1800 Wisconsin Ave...............................$270,000
236 Main St.............................................$260,000
5316 Wright Ave.......................................$254,000
919 Crab Tree Lane..................................$223,000
700 Ohio St...............................................$215,000
1700 Lathrop Ave.....................................$212,000
720-722 Blaine Ave.................................$200,000
1548-1550 Augusta St.................................$200,000
2323 Floyd Drive......................................$198,500
4104 Monterey Drive...............................$195,000
1431 College Ave......................................$180,000
2001 Orchard St........................................$178,000
1950 Prospect St.......................................$175,000
1132 Erie St...............................................$175,000
1419 Isabelle Ave.......................................$165,000
2909 Pinehurst Ave...................................$153,000
1902 Webster St.......................................$150,000
1335 Jefferson St......................................$145,000
2504 West High St...................................$132,000
1305 Lincoln St.........................................$115,000
3528 17th St...............................................$113,000
716 Eight St..............................................$110,000
2335 Olive St.............................................$110,000
1344 Russet St............................................$96,970
515 16th St.................................................$95,000
2630 20th St............................................$84,000
716 Eight St...............................................$82,000
1317 Terrace Ave.........................................$35,500
Raymond
11417 W. Mile Road.....................................$350,000
Rochester
35415 Academy Road.................................$260,000
Sturtevant
8500 Queensbury Lane.............................$350,000
Waterford
6632 Canal Lane........................................$187,500