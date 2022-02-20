 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Property Transfers: April 19-23

Property Transfers: Feb. 7-11, 2022

  • 0

Feb. 7-11

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

1825 Murphy Ave.....................................$289,900

32706 Bohner Drive................................$194,000

344 Indian Bend Road.................................$1,059

Caledonia

6007 Indigo Drive...................................$552,000

2203 Broadleaf Drive...............................$235,000

414 Three Mile Road...............................$100,000

People are also reading…

Dover

2710 Lakeshore Drive.................................$229,900

Mount Pleasant

2107 Brougham Lane..............................$375,000

5420 Deerfield Road................................$370,000

2751 Deer View Court..............................$356,000

5924 Regency Hills Drive.........................$345,000

4613 Northwestern Ave..........................$280,000

1545 Warwick Way...................................$238,500

4237 Taylor Harbor West Unit 3......................$188,500

3148 Wood Road Unit 10...........................$179,900

1756 Raintree Lane..................................$150,000

8402 Creek View Lane...............................$118,000

1315 Rosalind Ave......................................$95,000

Norway

26200 Dover Line Road............................$600,000

25210 Jacobs Court................................$600,000

7253 S. Loomis Road...............................$335,000

24231 N. Wind Lake Road........................$334,900

3709 N. Britton Road...............................$128,000

Racine

3615 Sovereign Drive............................$1,600,000

1540 Crabapple Drive.............................$355,000

68 Harborview Drive..............................$336,350

2023-2035 Geneva St................................$285,000

1800 Wisconsin Ave...............................$270,000

236 Main St.............................................$260,000

5316 Wright Ave.......................................$254,000

919 Crab Tree Lane..................................$223,000

700 Ohio St...............................................$215,000

1700 Lathrop Ave.....................................$212,000

720-722 Blaine Ave.................................$200,000

1548-1550 Augusta St.................................$200,000

2323 Floyd Drive......................................$198,500

4104 Monterey Drive...............................$195,000

1431 College Ave......................................$180,000

2001 Orchard St........................................$178,000

1950 Prospect St.......................................$175,000

1132 Erie St...............................................$175,000

1419 Isabelle Ave.......................................$165,000

2909 Pinehurst Ave...................................$153,000

1902 Webster St.......................................$150,000

1335 Jefferson St......................................$145,000

2504 West High St...................................$132,000

1305 Lincoln St.........................................$115,000

3528 17th St...............................................$113,000

716 Eight St..............................................$110,000

2335 Olive St.............................................$110,000

1344 Russet St............................................$96,970

515 16th St.................................................$95,000

2630 20th St............................................$84,000

716 Eight St...............................................$82,000

1317 Terrace Ave.........................................$35,500

Raymond

11417 W. Mile Road.....................................$350,000

Rochester

35415 Academy Road.................................$260,000

Sturtevant

8500 Queensbury Lane.............................$350,000

Waterford

6632 Canal Lane........................................$187,500

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News