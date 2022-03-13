 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property Transfers: Feb. 28-March 4, 2022

Feb. 28-March 4

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

30800 Running Fox Trail $617,000

8636 Fieldstone Court $561,100

865 Uhen Court $364,900

811 Krift Ave. $360,000

309 Church St. $285,000

8602 Morel Drive $270,000

556 N. Pine St. $270,000

217 Schemmer St. $237,500

357 S. Perkins Blvd. $224,900

401 W. Chestnut St. $185,000

33601 Contour Drive $175,000

7955 McHenry St. $48,200

Caledonia5147 Pine Tree Circle $625,000

5605 Eagle Point Drive $374,900

5453 N. Meadows Drive $362,500

1126 Appaloosa Trail $362,000

1604 September Drive $340,000

4619 Kenrich Drive $331,000

4802 Erie St. $326,000

4107 Lexington Ave. $242,000

13505 7 Mile Road $237,000

6615 Highway 31 $212,900

7308 Lakeshore Drive $196,000

3268 Bergamot Drive $99,900

3225 Blue Star Circle $97,900

Dover21229 Plank Road $707,000

1116 S. Cox Road $530,000

328 Sunnyside Drive $389,900

810 Sunnyside Drive $325,000

4545 Schoen Road $319,900

Mount Pleasant1925 Hackney Court $515,900

6532 Cedarhedge Drive $379,000

7123 Creekside Court $354,900

3522 Chippe Cotton St. $350,000

4519 Ridgecrest Drive $338,000

2746 Manor Ave. $330,000

8207 Old Spring Road $325,000

3135 Southwood Drive $275,000

825 Stonefield Drive Unit 108 $235,000

1139 Bedford Court Unit 102 $218,000

5803 Cambridge Circle Unit 1 $181,000

608 S. Emmersten Road $180,000

1635 Summerset Drive Unit 4 $175,000

4132 Spring St. $160,000

7908-7910 Daniel Court $150,000

5811 Cambridge Circle Unit 4 $136,132

7000 Mariner Drive $123,500

3028 Hamlin St. $120,000

3332 Meachem Road $81,000

Norway8535 Francis Way $340,000

West View Drive $210,000

8832 Sadler Drive $185,000

Racine4219 Haven Ave. $239,900

3309 Fourth Ave. $220,000

618 William St. $192,900

5119 Lilac Lane $192,000

2913 Drexel Ave. $191,000

1621 Carlton Drive $182,000

2701 Charles St. $177,750

623-625 Monticello Drive $173,750

725-727 Monticello Drive $173,750

919 South St. $164,500

1102 Showcrest Drive $161,700

2416 Gillen St. $160,000

4120 Taylor Ave. $160,000

1600 Harmony Drive $154,900

50 Mertens Ave. Unit 2 $153,500

2114 Superior St. $151,000

1914 Grange Ave. $150,000

1205 Liberty St. $142,000

1608 Park Ave. $136,900

3031 Gilson St. $130,000

2300 Cleveland Ave. $130,000

1615 Quincy Ave. $124,900

1821 Grange Ave. $116,000

2311 Carmel Ave. $115,000

1765 State St. $110,000

1518 Liberty St. $100,000

1944 Taylor Ave. $98,000

3325 Eight Ave. $92,500

1634 Taylor Ave. $89,900

1613 Albert St. $85,000

1831 Superior St. $75,000

1712 Green St. $73,000

1418 Lincoln St. $67,000

1617 Taylor Ave. $57,000

1842 13th St. $53,000

1637 Villa St. $29,000

1624 Franklin St. $25,000

Raymond107 108th St. $390,000

Rochester32723 Academy Road $1,200,000

2414 N. Browns Lake Drive $220,000

35417 Lakeshore Drive $180,000

Sturtevant3171 Loumos Court $340,000

3260 91st St. $228,000

3500 Buckingham Road $227,500

Union Grove1723 State St. Unit E43 $189,900

1942 Cheshire Drive $93,000

Waterford30802 Kramer Drive $540,000

5520 Scenery Road $250,000

Wind Point116 E. 4 Mile Road $320,000

Yorkville524 S. Colony Ave. $675,000

628 S. Colony Ave. $650,000

