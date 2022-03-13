Property Transfers: Feb. 28-March 4, 2022

Feb. 28-March 4
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
30800 Running Fox Trail $617,000
8636 Fieldstone Court $561,100
865 Uhen Court $364,900
811 Krift Ave. $360,000
309 Church St. $285,000
8602 Morel Drive $270,000
556 N. Pine St. $270,000
217 Schemmer St. $237,500
357 S. Perkins Blvd. $224,900
401 W. Chestnut St. $185,000
33601 Contour Drive $175,000
7955 McHenry St. $48,200
Caledonia5147 Pine Tree Circle $625,000
5605 Eagle Point Drive $374,900
5453 N. Meadows Drive $362,500
1126 Appaloosa Trail $362,000
1604 September Drive $340,000
4619 Kenrich Drive $331,000
4802 Erie St. $326,000
4107 Lexington Ave. $242,000
13505 7 Mile Road $237,000
6615 Highway 31 $212,900
7308 Lakeshore Drive $196,000
3268 Bergamot Drive $99,900
3225 Blue Star Circle $97,900
Dover21229 Plank Road $707,000
1116 S. Cox Road $530,000
328 Sunnyside Drive $389,900
810 Sunnyside Drive $325,000
4545 Schoen Road $319,900
Mount Pleasant1925 Hackney Court $515,900
6532 Cedarhedge Drive $379,000
7123 Creekside Court $354,900
3522 Chippe Cotton St. $350,000
4519 Ridgecrest Drive $338,000
2746 Manor Ave. $330,000
8207 Old Spring Road $325,000
3135 Southwood Drive $275,000
825 Stonefield Drive Unit 108 $235,000
1139 Bedford Court Unit 102 $218,000
5803 Cambridge Circle Unit 1 $181,000
608 S. Emmersten Road $180,000
1635 Summerset Drive Unit 4 $175,000
4132 Spring St. $160,000
7908-7910 Daniel Court $150,000
5811 Cambridge Circle Unit 4 $136,132
7000 Mariner Drive $123,500
3028 Hamlin St. $120,000
3332 Meachem Road $81,000
Norway8535 Francis Way $340,000
West View Drive $210,000
8832 Sadler Drive $185,000
Racine4219 Haven Ave. $239,900
3309 Fourth Ave. $220,000
618 William St. $192,900
5119 Lilac Lane $192,000
2913 Drexel Ave. $191,000
1621 Carlton Drive $182,000
2701 Charles St. $177,750
623-625 Monticello Drive $173,750
725-727 Monticello Drive $173,750
919 South St. $164,500
1102 Showcrest Drive $161,700
2416 Gillen St. $160,000
4120 Taylor Ave. $160,000
1600 Harmony Drive $154,900
50 Mertens Ave. Unit 2 $153,500
2114 Superior St. $151,000
1914 Grange Ave. $150,000
1205 Liberty St. $142,000
1608 Park Ave. $136,900
3031 Gilson St. $130,000
2300 Cleveland Ave. $130,000
1615 Quincy Ave. $124,900
1821 Grange Ave. $116,000
2311 Carmel Ave. $115,000
1765 State St. $110,000
1518 Liberty St. $100,000
1944 Taylor Ave. $98,000
3325 Eight Ave. $92,500
1634 Taylor Ave. $89,900
1613 Albert St. $85,000
1831 Superior St. $75,000
1712 Green St. $73,000
1418 Lincoln St. $67,000
1617 Taylor Ave. $57,000
1842 13th St. $53,000
1637 Villa St. $29,000
1624 Franklin St. $25,000
Raymond107 108th St. $390,000
Rochester32723 Academy Road $1,200,000
2414 N. Browns Lake Drive $220,000
35417 Lakeshore Drive $180,000
Sturtevant3171 Loumos Court $340,000
3260 91st St. $228,000
3500 Buckingham Road $227,500
Union Grove1723 State St. Unit E43 $189,900
1942 Cheshire Drive $93,000
Waterford30802 Kramer Drive $540,000
5520 Scenery Road $250,000
Wind Point116 E. 4 Mile Road $320,000
Yorkville524 S. Colony Ave. $675,000
628 S. Colony Ave. $650,000