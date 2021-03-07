 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: Feb. 22-26
Property Transfers: Feb. 22-26

Feb. 22-26

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

108 N. Main St. $1,000,000

28216 Mt. Tom Road $675,000

1548 Serena Lane $369,900

7920 Greendale Ave. $338,000

345 Travellers Run $335,000

332 Henry St. $215,000

2289 Ravenswood Road $99,900

28416 Coyote Circle $95,000

Caledonia

10220 Northwestern Ave. $252,500

5050 Hearthside Lane $235,000

6645 7 Mile Road $205,000

6507 Middle Road $195,000

3111 Elderberry Road $150,000

3800 Cheyenne Court Unit E $109,000

Elmwood Park

3559 Taylor Ave. $138,900

Mount Pleasant

6500 Washington Ave. $1,550,000

4445 Taylor Ave. $780,000

6558 Dove Circle $409,900

1213 Timmer Lane $367,500

9216 Hollyhock Lane Unit 701 $284,900

9214 Hollyhock Lane Unit 702 $284,900

5125 Cortland Ave. $260,000

8736 Old Spring St. $249,900

4249 Taylor Harbor W Unit 6 $191,000

5705 Heather Way $180,000

1435 Willow Road $159,000

Racine

5025 Emstan Hills Road $215,000

1506 Harmony Drive $161,900

3165 Spruce St. $160,000

1533 Ohio St. $159,900

640 West Blvd. $155,000

1416 Cedar Creek St. $152,500

2 Oregon St. $145,000

2321 Washington Ave. $129,900

1644 Holmes Ave. $129,500

1773 Virginia St. $125,000

2338 Meachem St. $115,000

4405 Byrd Ave. $107,500

2620 Coolidge Ave. $101,280

1820 Franklin St. $100,000

4116 Washington Ave. $99,900

3042 N. Wisconsin St. $98,000

1001 Romayne Ave. $95,000

1225 Cherry St. $83,000

3202 Caledonia St. $81,000

720 S. Marquette St. Unit 313 $79,900

1421 Chatham St. $79,900

2713 Wright Ave. $78,500

2063 N. Wisconsin St. $70,000

4525 Byrd Ave. $60,000

1103 Roosevelt Ave. $53,000

1902 Blake Ave. $1,500

Rochester

35412 Ravine Drive $152,000

Sturtevant

3144 90th St. $240,000

9033 Boys Drive $180,000

Waterford

29200 Manor Drive $375,000

416 Red Coat Court $332,500

29201 White Oak Lane $300,000

305 W. North St. $164,000

Wind Point

235 E. Point View Driv $285,000

