Property Transfers: Feb. 22-26

Feb. 22-26
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
108 N. Main St. $1,000,000
28216 Mt. Tom Road $675,000
1548 Serena Lane $369,900
7920 Greendale Ave. $338,000
345 Travellers Run $335,000
332 Henry St. $215,000
2289 Ravenswood Road $99,900
28416 Coyote Circle $95,000
Caledonia
10220 Northwestern Ave. $252,500
5050 Hearthside Lane $235,000
6645 7 Mile Road $205,000
6507 Middle Road $195,000
3111 Elderberry Road $150,000
3800 Cheyenne Court Unit E $109,000
Elmwood Park
3559 Taylor Ave. $138,900
Mount Pleasant
6500 Washington Ave. $1,550,000
4445 Taylor Ave. $780,000
6558 Dove Circle $409,900
1213 Timmer Lane $367,500
9216 Hollyhock Lane Unit 701 $284,900
9214 Hollyhock Lane Unit 702 $284,900
5125 Cortland Ave. $260,000
8736 Old Spring St. $249,900
4249 Taylor Harbor W Unit 6 $191,000
5705 Heather Way $180,000
1435 Willow Road $159,000
Racine
5025 Emstan Hills Road $215,000
1506 Harmony Drive $161,900
3165 Spruce St. $160,000
1533 Ohio St. $159,900
640 West Blvd. $155,000
1416 Cedar Creek St. $152,500
2 Oregon St. $145,000
2321 Washington Ave. $129,900
1644 Holmes Ave. $129,500
1773 Virginia St. $125,000
2338 Meachem St. $115,000
4405 Byrd Ave. $107,500
2620 Coolidge Ave. $101,280
1820 Franklin St. $100,000
4116 Washington Ave. $99,900
3042 N. Wisconsin St. $98,000
1001 Romayne Ave. $95,000
1225 Cherry St. $83,000
3202 Caledonia St. $81,000
720 S. Marquette St. Unit 313 $79,900
1421 Chatham St. $79,900
2713 Wright Ave. $78,500
2063 N. Wisconsin St. $70,000
4525 Byrd Ave. $60,000
1103 Roosevelt Ave. $53,000
1902 Blake Ave. $1,500
Rochester
35412 Ravine Drive $152,000
Sturtevant
3144 90th St. $240,000