Property Transfers: Feb. 21-25, 2022

Feb. 21-25
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
6901 Womack Lane $427,500
8441 Wren St. $279,900
30217 Sumac Drive $205,000
525 Westridge Ave. $177,000
8065 Fishman Road $153,000
1401 Meadow Wood Road $95,000
Caledonia
6739 Blue River Way $626,347
9026 Prairie Crossing Drive $369,900
5212 STH 31 $305,000
7704 County Highway V $170,000
6126 Belmar Ave. $91,100
3223 4 Mile Road $32,000
Dover
23235 North Shore Drive $840,000
Mount Pleasant
1515 S. Green Bay Road $940,000
3757 Glenco Drive $430,000
5725 Sandy Lane $329,900
1419 Sun Valley Drive $167,800
6631 Mariner Drive Unit 4 $147,000
3148 Wood Road Unit 5 $140,000
1441 Oakes Road Unit 4 $120,000
Norway
23939 Apple Road $76,000
Racine
4048 Marquette Drive $321,000
4019 Kinzie Ave. $265,000
3320 Stratford Ave. $234,900
1421 Breeze Terrace $220,500
352 Merrie Lane $215,000
816 Saxony Drive $215,000
1234 Lomard Ave. $210,000
4140 St. Clair St. $201,000
3120 St. Clair St. $187,500
729 Thunderbird Drive $185,000
2908-2910 Douglas Ave. $180,000
2025 Quincy Ave. $175,000
2835 Arthur Ave. $149,000
2201 Lasalle St. $145,000
1330 Quincy Ave. $139,800
2906 Kenwood Drive $130,000
111 11th St. $125,000
1024 Walton Ave. $117,500
1028 High St. $115,000
1515 William St. $110,000
613 English St. $110,000
2016 Marquette St. $101,000
2063 Erie St. $94,000
3724 13th St. $83,700
1326 Grand Ave. $72,000
2028 Jay Eye See Ave. $60,000
2029 Racine St. $15,000
Union Grove
1118 15th Ave. $455,000
Waterford
848 River Ridge Circle $526,500
28444 N. Lake Drive $500,000
30815 Sunset Lane $315,000
309 8th St. $304,000
315 8th St. $303,000
305 8th St. $302,000
301 8th St. $301,000
209 8th St. $301,000
319 8th St. $301,000
Yorkville
18618 Spring St. $223,000