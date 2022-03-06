 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Property Transfers: April 19-23

Property Transfers: Feb. 21-25, 2022

  • 0

Feb. 21-25

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

6901 Womack Lane $427,500

8441 Wren St. $279,900

30217 Sumac Drive $205,000

525 Westridge Ave. $177,000

8065 Fishman Road $153,000

1401 Meadow Wood Road $95,000

Caledonia

6739 Blue River Way $626,347

9026 Prairie Crossing Drive $369,900

5212 STH 31 $305,000

People are also reading…

7704 County Highway V $170,000

6126 Belmar Ave. $91,100

3223 4 Mile Road $32,000

Dover

23235 North Shore Drive $840,000

Mount Pleasant

1515 S. Green Bay Road $940,000

3757 Glenco Drive $430,000

5725 Sandy Lane $329,900

1419 Sun Valley Drive $167,800

6631 Mariner Drive Unit 4 $147,000

3148 Wood Road Unit 5 $140,000

1441 Oakes Road Unit 4 $120,000

Norway

23939 Apple Road $76,000

Racine

4048 Marquette Drive $321,000

4019 Kinzie Ave. $265,000

3320 Stratford Ave. $234,900

1421 Breeze Terrace $220,500

352 Merrie Lane $215,000

816 Saxony Drive $215,000

1234 Lomard Ave. $210,000

4140 St. Clair St. $201,000

3120 St. Clair St. $187,500

729 Thunderbird Drive $185,000

2908-2910 Douglas Ave. $180,000

2025 Quincy Ave. $175,000

2835 Arthur Ave. $149,000

2201 Lasalle St. $145,000

1330 Quincy Ave. $139,800

2906 Kenwood Drive $130,000

111 11th St. $125,000

1024 Walton Ave. $117,500

1028 High St. $115,000

1515 William St. $110,000

613 English St. $110,000

2016 Marquette St. $101,000

2063 Erie St. $94,000

3724 13th St. $83,700

1326 Grand Ave. $72,000

2028 Jay Eye See Ave. $60,000

2029 Racine St. $15,000

Union Grove

1118 15th Ave. $455,000

Waterford

848 River Ridge Circle $526,500

28444 N. Lake Drive $500,000

30815 Sunset Lane $315,000

309 8th St. $304,000

315 8th St. $303,000

305 8th St. $302,000

301 8th St. $301,000

209 8th St. $301,000

319 8th St. $301,000

Yorkville

18618 Spring St. $223,000

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News