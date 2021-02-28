 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: Feb. 15-19
Property Transfers: Feb. 15-19

Feb. 15-19

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

630 W. State St. $1,021,000

217 Parkview Drive $259,000

1825 S. Browns Lake Drive $229,900

33902 Hillcrest Drive $150,000

Caledonia

3110 N. Newman Road $309,900

3133 N. Newman Road $245,000

7737 Botting Road $225,000

7642 Botting Road $225,000

Dover

4701 Haag Drive $490,000

24925 Jackson St. $65,000

Mount Pleasant 1019 S. Green Bay Road $2,912,000

2722 Bartels Drive $417,500

6619 Primrose Way $325,000

3524 Olympia Drive $235,000

1107 Bedford Court Unit 201 $220,000

1104 Bedford Court Unit 101 $187,500

900 S. Emmertsen Road $182,000

3208 Wood Road Unit 3 $129,000

5834 Carriage Hills Drive $84,900

6317 Taylor Ave. $50,000

Norway

25900 Woodstead Road $385,000

6710 Brian Drive $340,000

Racine

1403 W, Sixth St. $568,176

34 Harborview Drive $400,000

1468 Crabapple Drive $258,000

1118 Crab Tree Circle $217,900

1341 W. Lawn Ave. $205,000

702 Imperial Drive $183,000

3450 Erie St. $177,900

1410 Lathrop Ave. $165,000

2420 Taylor Ave. $162,140

2414 Geneva St. $160,000

2318 Cleveland Ave. $152,000

2614 Drexel Ave. $152,000

1314 Hayes Ave. $151,500

1615 College Ave. $150,000

2527 James Blvd. $150,000

2301 Monroe Ave. $145,000

1255 Virginia St. $140,000

1926 Polaris Ave. $139,000

1639 Illinois St. $137,500

1247 Blaine Ave. $135,000

2613 Hamilton Ave. $135,000

1532 Kentucky St. $132,000

2034 Russet St. $124,900

2029 W. Lawn Ave. $116,900

2052 Indiana St. $110,000

1103 Yout St. $107,000

2209 Superior St. $83,000

3122 Washington Ave. $82,000

1922 Monroe Ave. $80,000

3716 Durand Ave. $54,500

1501 Yout St. $32,000

1335 W. Sixth St. $25,378

1652 Mead St. $20,000

1339 W. Sixth St. $6,444

Raymond

4717 W, 6 1/2 Mile Road $522,000

2917 CTH K $100,000

Sturtevant

9725 Mount Pleasant Ave. $172,000

8300 Foxhaven Chase $60,000

Union Grove 1025 13th Ave. $180,000

Waterford

761 Still Pond Drive $44,400

Yorkville

2730 Sylvania Ave. $3,050,060

