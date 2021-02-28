Property Transfers: Feb. 15-19

Feb. 15-19
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
630 W. State St. $1,021,000
217 Parkview Drive $259,000
1825 S. Browns Lake Drive $229,900
33902 Hillcrest Drive $150,000
Caledonia
3110 N. Newman Road $309,900
3133 N. Newman Road $245,000
7737 Botting Road $225,000
7642 Botting Road $225,000
Dover
4701 Haag Drive $490,000
24925 Jackson St. $65,000
Mount Pleasant 1019 S. Green Bay Road $2,912,000
2722 Bartels Drive $417,500
6619 Primrose Way $325,000
3524 Olympia Drive $235,000
1107 Bedford Court Unit 201 $220,000
1104 Bedford Court Unit 101 $187,500
900 S. Emmertsen Road $182,000
3208 Wood Road Unit 3 $129,000
5834 Carriage Hills Drive $84,900
6317 Taylor Ave. $50,000
Norway
25900 Woodstead Road $385,000
6710 Brian Drive $340,000
Racine
1403 W, Sixth St. $568,176
34 Harborview Drive $400,000
1468 Crabapple Drive $258,000
1118 Crab Tree Circle $217,900
1341 W. Lawn Ave. $205,000
702 Imperial Drive $183,000
3450 Erie St. $177,900
1410 Lathrop Ave. $165,000
2420 Taylor Ave. $162,140
2414 Geneva St. $160,000
2318 Cleveland Ave. $152,000
2614 Drexel Ave. $152,000
1314 Hayes Ave. $151,500
1615 College Ave. $150,000
2527 James Blvd. $150,000
2301 Monroe Ave. $145,000
1255 Virginia St. $140,000
1926 Polaris Ave. $139,000
1639 Illinois St. $137,500
1247 Blaine Ave. $135,000
2613 Hamilton Ave. $135,000
1532 Kentucky St. $132,000
2034 Russet St. $124,900
2029 W. Lawn Ave. $116,900
2052 Indiana St. $110,000
1103 Yout St. $107,000
2209 Superior St. $83,000
3122 Washington Ave. $82,000
1922 Monroe Ave. $80,000
3716 Durand Ave. $54,500
1501 Yout St. $32,000
1335 W. Sixth St. $25,378
1652 Mead St. $20,000
1339 W. Sixth St. $6,444