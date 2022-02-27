Property Transfers: Feb. 14-18, 2022

Feb. 14-18
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
30834 Jennie Lane $840,000
8226 Big Bend Road $556,800
6520 Wheatland Road $455,000
8832 Pheasant Run $325,000
Caledonia
6625 Charles St. $1,600,000
6000 Indigo Drive $629,900
5803 Richwood Lane $446,200
6022 Leeward Lane $429,000
7838 Dunkelow Road $325,000
7035 Nicholson Road $170,800
2550 Bittersweet Court $79,500
Mount Pleasant
14110 Wood Lane $340,000
1609 Raintree Lane $270,000
5530 Marboro Drive $262,000
1710 Gorton Lane Unit201 $194,000
1428 Plainfield Ave. $165,000
1424 Fox Tail Drive Unit 103 $146,000
6751 Mariner Drive Unit 7 $125,000
1404 Oakes Road Unit 7 $115,000
4221 Wood Road $115,000
6641 Mariner Drive Unit 8 $101,700
5734 Cambridge Lane $73,214
336 S. Fancher Road $65,000
Norway
24421 Wind Lake Road N $89,900
24424 Wind Lake Road N $46,900
Racine
1900 Clark St. $5,051,282
4915 21st St. $2,100,000
3643 Kasper St. $360,000
4048 Marquette Drive $285,000
2222 W. Lawn Ave. $205,000
2827 Pinehurst Ave. $204,500
2055 Green St. $181,000
1535 Holmes Ave. $165,000
2626 Olive St. $161,500
3211 Ruby Ave. $155,000
1250 W. Lawn Ave. $154,850
1415 South St. $147,900
1721 Kentucky St. $137,900
1713 Orchard St. $132,000
1032 Harbridge Ave. $127,900
727 Echo Lane $126,952
4520 17th St. $120,000
2825 Webster St. $115,200
1818 College Ave. $115,000
1100 Romayne Ave. $90,000
428 Cliff Ave. $85,000
1629 Phillips Ave. $75,000
1910 Green St. $75,000
1515 Ohio St. $70,000
1625 Edgewood Ave. $64,900
2108 Cleveland Ave. $64,500
1022 Davis Place $60,000
1221 LaSalle St. $49,250
1028 Delamere Ave. $35,000
1945 Clark St. $4,700
Rochester
106 S. Front St. $213,000
Sturtevant
8924 Mount Pleasant Ave. $269,000
8528 Westbrook Drive $202,000
Waterford
526 Fox River Hills $361,000
733 Bass Drive $290,000
28702 Tamarack Trail $88,500
28924 Beach Drive $2,000
Yorkville
17139 Spring St. $1,266,100
2432 Sylvania Ave. $350,000