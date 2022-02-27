 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Property Transfers: April 19-23

Property Transfers: Feb. 14-18, 2022

  • 0

Feb. 14-18

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

30834 Jennie Lane $840,000

8226 Big Bend Road $556,800

6520 Wheatland Road $455,000

8832 Pheasant Run $325,000

Caledonia

6625 Charles St. $1,600,000

6000 Indigo Drive $629,900

5803 Richwood Lane $446,200

6022 Leeward Lane $429,000

7838 Dunkelow Road $325,000

People are also reading…

7035 Nicholson Road $170,800

2550 Bittersweet Court $79,500

Mount Pleasant

14110 Wood Lane $340,000

1609 Raintree Lane $270,000

5530 Marboro Drive $262,000

1710 Gorton Lane Unit201 $194,000

1428 Plainfield Ave. $165,000

1424 Fox Tail Drive Unit 103 $146,000

6751 Mariner Drive Unit 7 $125,000

1404 Oakes Road Unit 7 $115,000

4221 Wood Road $115,000

6641 Mariner Drive Unit 8 $101,700

5734 Cambridge Lane $73,214

336 S. Fancher Road $65,000

Norway

24421 Wind Lake Road N $89,900

24424 Wind Lake Road N $46,900

Racine

1900 Clark St. $5,051,282

4915 21st St. $2,100,000

3643 Kasper St. $360,000

4048 Marquette Drive $285,000

2222 W. Lawn Ave. $205,000

2827 Pinehurst Ave. $204,500

2055 Green St. $181,000

1535 Holmes Ave. $165,000

2626 Olive St. $161,500

3211 Ruby Ave. $155,000

1250 W. Lawn Ave. $154,850

1415 South St. $147,900

1721 Kentucky St. $137,900

1713 Orchard St. $132,000

1032 Harbridge Ave. $127,900

727 Echo Lane $126,952

4520 17th St. $120,000

2825 Webster St. $115,200

1818 College Ave. $115,000

1100 Romayne Ave. $90,000

428 Cliff Ave. $85,000

1629 Phillips Ave. $75,000

1910 Green St. $75,000

1515 Ohio St. $70,000

1625 Edgewood Ave. $64,900

2108 Cleveland Ave. $64,500

1022 Davis Place $60,000

1221 LaSalle St. $49,250

1028 Delamere Ave. $35,000

1945 Clark St. $4,700

Rochester

106 S. Front St. $213,000

Sturtevant

8924 Mount Pleasant Ave. $269,000

8528 Westbrook Drive $202,000

Waterford

526 Fox River Hills $361,000

733 Bass Drive $290,000

28702 Tamarack Trail $88,500

28924 Beach Drive $2,000

Yorkville

17139 Spring St. $1,266,100

2432 Sylvania Ave. $350,000

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News