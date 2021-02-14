Property Transfers: Feb. 1-5

Feb. 1-5
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
125 Monica Court $539,200
289 Shenandoah Court $535,000
2401 Stonegate Road $459,900
34726 Chestnut St. $305,000
716 Chicory Road $213,000
3405 S. Browns Lake Drive Unit 6 $200,000
232 W. Chestnut St. $170,000
140 S. Perkins Blvd. $160,500
33837 S. Lakeshore Drive $145,000
30020 Arrow Drive $100,000
Caledonia
1218 5 Mile Road $485,000
4708 Chris Court $357,649
5910 Sunshine Lane $322,000
1911 Duster Drive $280,000
6200 Charles St. $250,000
5229 Willowview Road $234,000
2610 Moraine Court $212,828
4530 Short Road $191,000
823 Northdale Drive $126,500
823 Northdale Drive $126,400
5916 Indigo Drive $98,900
4530 Short Road $95,533
4532 Sina Lane $21,900
Dover
4030 S. Beaumont Ave. $171,300
Mount Pleasant
3142 Pritchard Drive $376,836
7032 Woodbridge Drive $325,600
5324 Cynthia Lane $280,000
1111 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 201 $197,000
2148 N. Green Bay Road $165,000
1505 Windsor Way Unit 2 $151,000
1149 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 102 $147,900
6751 Mariner Drive Unit 5 $138,500
3148 Wood Road Unit 12 $134,000
3036 Meyer Court Unit 4 $132,600
6611 Mariner Drive Unit 2L $130,500
1131 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 1L $127,000
6700 Mariner Drive $116,900
6840 Mariner Drive Unit 201 $101,000
Norway
7730 E. Wind Lake Road $112,300
Racine
1158 N. Osborne Blvd. $240,000
832 Blaine Ave. $193,000
2813 Kentucky St. $175,000
611 Monroe Ave. $172,500
3812 Osborne Blvd. $161,000
2708 Kenwood Drive $153,000
1912 High St. $150,000
4201 Olive St. $150,000
1774 Virginia St. $147,900
4206 Lasalle St. $144,900
2316 Taylor Ave. $143,000
3637 Tenth Ave. $142,000
2032 Charles St. $131,400
1533 Catham St. $125,000
5314 Athens Ave. $121,500
2618 19th St. $107,000
1143 College Ave. $100,000
1021 3 Mile Road $97,000
1618 Albert St. $89,900
1021 Wolff St. $80,000
1033 Villa St. $72,000
1607 Perry Ave. $70,000
1620 N. Main St. $54,700
2042 Carmel Ave. $50,000
1717 N. Wisconsin St. $45,000
1711 W. Lawn Ave. $40,000
2718 16th St. $33,000
Raymond
1896 Crestwood Drive $326,500
Sturtevant
3271 96th St. $205,000
Union Grove
918 Park Circle $195,000
1343 Center St. $180,000
Waterford
115 N. 3rd St. $215,000
30422 Beachview Lane $190,000
601B Foxmead Place $167,500
4318 Valley View Lane $101,550