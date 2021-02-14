 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: Feb. 1-5
Feb. 1-5

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

125 Monica Court $539,200

289 Shenandoah Court $535,000

2401 Stonegate Road $459,900

34726 Chestnut St. $305,000

716 Chicory Road $213,000

3405 S. Browns Lake Drive Unit 6 $200,000

232 W. Chestnut St. $170,000

140 S. Perkins Blvd. $160,500

33837 S. Lakeshore Drive $145,000

30020 Arrow Drive $100,000

Caledonia

1218 5 Mile Road $485,000

4708 Chris Court $357,649

5910 Sunshine Lane $322,000

1911 Duster Drive $280,000

6200 Charles St. $250,000

5229 Willowview Road $234,000

2610 Moraine Court $212,828

4530 Short Road $191,000

823 Northdale Drive $126,500

5916 Indigo Drive $98,900

4530 Short Road $95,533

4532 Sina Lane $21,900

Dover

4030 S. Beaumont Ave. $171,300

Mount Pleasant

3142 Pritchard Drive $376,836

7032 Woodbridge Drive $325,600

5324 Cynthia Lane $280,000

1111 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 201 $197,000

2148 N. Green Bay Road $165,000

1505 Windsor Way Unit 2 $151,000

1149 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 102 $147,900

6751 Mariner Drive Unit 5 $138,500

3148 Wood Road Unit 12 $134,000

3036 Meyer Court Unit 4 $132,600

6611 Mariner Drive Unit 2L $130,500

1131 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 1L $127,000

6700 Mariner Drive $116,900

6840 Mariner Drive Unit 201 $101,000

Norway

7730 E. Wind Lake Road $112,300

Racine

1158 N. Osborne Blvd. $240,000

832 Blaine Ave. $193,000

2813 Kentucky St. $175,000

611 Monroe Ave. $172,500

3812 Osborne Blvd. $161,000

2708 Kenwood Drive $153,000

1912 High St. $150,000

4201 Olive St. $150,000

1774 Virginia St. $147,900

4206 Lasalle St. $144,900

2316 Taylor Ave. $143,000

3637 Tenth Ave. $142,000

2032 Charles St. $131,400

1533 Catham St. $125,000

5314 Athens Ave. $121,500

2618 19th St. $107,000

1143 College Ave. $100,000

1021 3 Mile Road $97,000

1618 Albert St. $89,900

1021 Wolff St. $80,000

1033 Villa St. $72,000

1607 Perry Ave. $70,000

1620 N. Main St. $54,700

2042 Carmel Ave. $50,000

1717 N. Wisconsin St. $45,000

1711 W. Lawn Ave. $40,000

2718 16th St. $33,000

Raymond

1896 Crestwood Drive $326,500

Sturtevant

3271 96th St. $205,000

Union Grove

918 Park Circle $195,000

1343 Center St. $180,000

Waterford

115 N. 3rd St. $215,000

30422 Beachview Lane $190,000

601B Foxmead Place $167,500

4318 Valley View Lane $101,550

Wind Point

105 Holiday Drive $298,000

Yorkville

19131 2 Mile Road $355,000

17710 Spring St. $270,000

2310 Queens Brook Lane Lot 20 $115,000

