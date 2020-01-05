Property Transfers, Dec. 23-27
Dec. 23-27

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property;Price

Burlington

30119 Beach Drive;$270,000

33911 Hillcrest Drive;$245,000

628 Meadow Lane;$180,000

508 Congress St.;$180,000

957 Dorothy Court;$165,000

157 Reynolds Ave.;$144,000

6841 Foxtail Lane;$65,000

3710 Voss Court;$64,900

3720 Voss Court;$59,900

Caledonia

6637 Hwy V;$293,000

6055 Douglas Ave.;$285,000

8930 Dunkelow Road;$279,340

3701 River Bend Drive;$265,000

1114 Dundee Drive;$210,100

6915 Middle Road;$142,000

Dover

4217 Stormy Drive;$280,000

22546 Durand Ave.;$273,000

Mount Pleasant

6418 South Drive;$840,000

9313 Tamarack Court;$289,900

6601 Ranger Drive;$270,000

1606 N. Emmertsen Road;$224,000

1416 N. Green Bay Road;$196,000

857 Boulder Trail, No.901;$182,000

6221 Larchmont Drive;$180,000

5718 Heather Way;$180,000

7131 Fieldview Drive, No.4;$154,900

1802 Summerset Drive, No.201;$139,900

6640 Mariner Drive, No.204;$107,000

6641 Mariner Drive, No.10;$92,000

Norway

26900 Kramer Road;$212,000

21017 North Cape St.;$69,750

Racine

704 Lathrop Ave.;$179,900

3653 Charles St.;$149,800

3440 Stratford Ave.;$135,000

2514 James Blvd.;$134,900

1609 Grange Ave.;$134,900

1716 Geneva St.;$128,000

209 Dwight St.;$112,115

3343 Fifth Ave.;$111,900

1401 Oregon St.;$105,000

2520 West High St.;$100,000

1662 Erie St.;$97,600

2101 Webster St.;$96,900

1001 Grove Ave.;$85,000

2721 Dwight St.;$85,000

1652 Deane Blvd.;$60,000

1220 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive;$35,000

1522 S. Memorial Drive;$27,300

706 S. Marquette St.;$23,500

2200 Shoop St.;$13,300

Rochester

29521 Eagle Ridge Drive;$299,900

418 Miller Ave.;$245,500

510 Mink Ranch Road;$200,000

Sturtevant

3240 S. Kennedy Drive;$142,500

Union Grove

102 Walnut Ridge Road, No.20;$242,000

Waterford

5110 Riverside Road;$350,000

733 Heron Drive;$317,500

 

