Property Transfers, Dec. 23-27

Dec. 23-27
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property;Price
Burlington
30119 Beach Drive;$270,000
33911 Hillcrest Drive;$245,000
628 Meadow Lane;$180,000
508 Congress St.;$180,000
957 Dorothy Court;$165,000
157 Reynolds Ave.;$144,000
6841 Foxtail Lane;$65,000
3710 Voss Court;$64,900
3720 Voss Court;$59,900
Caledonia
6637 Hwy V;$293,000
6055 Douglas Ave.;$285,000
8930 Dunkelow Road;$279,340
3701 River Bend Drive;$265,000
1114 Dundee Drive;$210,100
6915 Middle Road;$142,000
Dover
4217 Stormy Drive;$280,000
22546 Durand Ave.;$273,000
Mount Pleasant
6418 South Drive;$840,000
9313 Tamarack Court;$289,900
6601 Ranger Drive;$270,000
1606 N. Emmertsen Road;$224,000
1416 N. Green Bay Road;$196,000
857 Boulder Trail, No.901;$182,000
6221 Larchmont Drive;$180,000
5718 Heather Way;$180,000
7131 Fieldview Drive, No.4;$154,900
1802 Summerset Drive, No.201;$139,900
6640 Mariner Drive, No.204;$107,000
6641 Mariner Drive, No.10;$92,000
Norway
26900 Kramer Road;$212,000
21017 North Cape St.;$69,750
Racine
704 Lathrop Ave.;$179,900
3653 Charles St.;$149,800
3440 Stratford Ave.;$135,000
2514 James Blvd.;$134,900
1609 Grange Ave.;$134,900
1716 Geneva St.;$128,000
209 Dwight St.;$112,115
3343 Fifth Ave.;$111,900
1401 Oregon St.;$105,000
2520 West High St.;$100,000
1662 Erie St.;$97,600
2101 Webster St.;$96,900
1001 Grove Ave.;$85,000
2721 Dwight St.;$85,000
1652 Deane Blvd.;$60,000
1220 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive;$35,000
1522 S. Memorial Drive;$27,300
706 S. Marquette St.;$23,500
2200 Shoop St.;$13,300
Rochester
29521 Eagle Ridge Drive;$299,900
418 Miller Ave.;$245,500
510 Mink Ranch Road;$200,000
Sturtevant
3240 S. Kennedy Drive;$142,500
Union Grove
102 Walnut Ridge Road, No.20;$242,000
Waterford
5110 Riverside Road;$350,000
733 Heron Drive;$317,500