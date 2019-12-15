Property Transfers, Dec. 2-6
Property Transfers, Dec. 2-6

Dec. 2-6

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

1540 Serena Lane $349,900

333 Highridge Road $239,800

201 Peters Parkway $215,000

317 Hillside Drive $210,000

8524 Park St. $207,000

316 Walnut St. $193,000

Caledonia

5402 Douglas Ave. $315,000

9009 Meadow Park Lane $299,900

4815 Ruby Ave. $241,000

12028 Eau Galle Road $212,000

5017 Highway 38 $200,000

5537 Middle Road $170,000

2500 Iris Court $149,900

2715 St. Rita’s Road $112,500

Dover

24907 Monroe Ave. $66,500

Mount Pleasant

3535 Oakes Road $6,900,000

4811 Indian Hills Drive $710,000

3204 Wood Road $666,900

2035 Newman Road $268,500

2010 N. Green Bay Road $170,000

1233 Kenilworth Ave. $150,900

1649 Warwick Way $150,000

3106 Meachem Road $140,500

1415 Maryland Ave. $129,999

5811 Chukar Lane, No. 103 $121,500

3021 Coolidge Ave. $115,000

Norway

25907 Fairfax Court $250,000

7102 West Wind Lake Road $190,000

Racine

5103 Washington Ave. $950,000

1426 Washington Ave. $199,500

1351 Spring Valley Drive $192,000

830 Hayes Ave. $175,000

111 Eleventh St., No. 6DN $175,000

2800 Cleveland Ave. $173,000

3300 Fox Drive $169,900

2610 Geneva St. $162,000

2540 Maryland Ave. $150,000

2900 Concord Ave. $145,000

2512 Blaine Ave. $143,900

3707 Regency Drive $143,000

2804 Eisenhower Drive $142,000

2612 Erie St. $138,500

4101 St. Clair St. $135,000

1904 Mt. Pleasant St. $133,000

614 Isabelle Ave. $132,424

4219 Washington Ave. $124,000

2419 Thor Ave. $110,000

3348 9th Ave. $99,900

1811 Park Ave. $98,300

1931 West Blvd. $87,000

1526 Carlisle Ave. $78,000

1785 Domanik Drive $63,500

2918 Douglas Ave. $62,000

2316 Russet St. $55,000

2918 Douglas Ave. $55,000

1632 Austin Ave. $41,000

710 Kewaunee St. $29,900

913 DeKoven Ave. $25,000

2316 Russet St. $19,000

915 Hagerer St. $3,000

Rochester

405 Fox Knoll Drive $130,000

Waterford

6600 Canal Lane $360,000

6008 Buena Park Road $350,000

28907 Beach Drive $227,000

721 E. Main St. $130,000

5753 Scenery Drive $90,000

Yorkville

19039 Spring St. $301,000

