Property Transfers, Dec. 2-6

Dec. 2-6
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
1540 Serena Lane $349,900
333 Highridge Road $239,800
201 Peters Parkway $215,000
317 Hillside Drive $210,000
8524 Park St. $207,000
316 Walnut St. $193,000
Caledonia
5402 Douglas Ave. $315,000
9009 Meadow Park Lane $299,900
4815 Ruby Ave. $241,000
12028 Eau Galle Road $212,000
5017 Highway 38 $200,000
5537 Middle Road $170,000
2500 Iris Court $149,900
2715 St. Rita’s Road $112,500
Dover
24907 Monroe Ave. $66,500
Mount Pleasant
3535 Oakes Road $6,900,000
4811 Indian Hills Drive $710,000
3204 Wood Road $666,900
2035 Newman Road $268,500
2010 N. Green Bay Road $170,000
1233 Kenilworth Ave. $150,900
1649 Warwick Way $150,000
3106 Meachem Road $140,500
1415 Maryland Ave. $129,999
5811 Chukar Lane, No. 103 $121,500
3021 Coolidge Ave. $115,000
Norway
25907 Fairfax Court $250,000
7102 West Wind Lake Road $190,000
Racine
5103 Washington Ave. $950,000
1426 Washington Ave. $199,500
1351 Spring Valley Drive $192,000
830 Hayes Ave. $175,000
111 Eleventh St., No. 6DN $175,000
2800 Cleveland Ave. $173,000
3300 Fox Drive $169,900
2610 Geneva St. $162,000
2540 Maryland Ave. $150,000
2900 Concord Ave. $145,000
2512 Blaine Ave. $143,900
3707 Regency Drive $143,000
2804 Eisenhower Drive $142,000
2612 Erie St. $138,500
4101 St. Clair St. $135,000
1904 Mt. Pleasant St. $133,000
614 Isabelle Ave. $132,424
4219 Washington Ave. $124,000
2419 Thor Ave. $110,000
3348 9th Ave. $99,900
1811 Park Ave. $98,300
1931 West Blvd. $87,000
1526 Carlisle Ave. $78,000
1785 Domanik Drive $63,500
2918 Douglas Ave. $62,000
2316 Russet St. $55,000
2918 Douglas Ave. $55,000
1632 Austin Ave. $41,000
710 Kewaunee St. $29,900
913 DeKoven Ave. $25,000
2316 Russet St. $19,000
915 Hagerer St. $3,000
Rochester
405 Fox Knoll Drive $130,000
Waterford
6600 Canal Lane $360,000
6008 Buena Park Road $350,000
28907 Beach Drive $227,000
721 E. Main St. $130,000
5753 Scenery Drive $90,000
Yorkville
19039 Spring St. $301,000