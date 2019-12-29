Property Transfers, Dec. 16-20
Property Transfers, Dec. 16-20

Dec. 16-20

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

1016 Milwaukee Ave. $1,579,690

30620 Durand Ave., No. 5 $430,000

7420 Pine Ridge Drive $403,000

349 S. Kendrick Ave. $230,000

2664 Timber Lane $208,000

32895 Center St. $193,000

808 Teutonia Drive $179,900

464 Herman St. $169,000

1532 Barbara St. $55,000

Caledonia

6429 Ambassador Lane $269,900

3415 Pioneer Drive $269,000

901 Appaloosa Trail $262,000

2707 Stonebridge Drive $239,500

6820 Cliffside Drive $192,000

6808 Lone Elm Drive $172,500

7007 Lone Elm Drive $158,000

3425 Pioneer Drive $110,400

8620 4 Mile Road $74,000

Dover

1522 Grandview Court, No. 1 $165,000

Mount Pleasant

124 Portico Drive $322,900

30 Suzanne Lane $270,000

1649 Warwick Way $150,000

6212 Green Ridge Drive $148,250

1118 S. Sunnyslope Dr, No. C-4 $123,000

1622 Athaleen Ave. $99,250

1802 Winthrop Ave. $14,151

Norway

27154 Ridgewood Trail $550,000

21131 W. 7 Mile Road $292,500

26425 Lilac Lane $189,900

21301 W. 7 Mile Road $15,000

Racine

720 S. Marquette St.** $4,476,500

1133 N. Wisconsin St. $283,000

1747 College Ave. $255,000

912 Ostergaard Ave. $179,900

1135 Wisconsin Ave. $162,500

905 Indiana St. $160,000

1306 Layard Ave. $142,900

2302 Hansen Ave. $136,500

612 Ohio St. $125,000

2523 Pinehurst Ave. $117,000

3781 St. Andrews Blvd. $115,000

1532 N. Main St. $115,000

1115 Walton Ave. $113,000

1764 Kentucky St. $107,000

1900 Monroe Ave. $105,000

818 William St. $96,000

3819 Spruce St. $95,100

1413 Grand Ave. $85,000

3420 Fifth Ave. $85,000

2325 Gillen St. $67,000

710 12th St. $51,000

1640 Phillips Ave. $45,000

413 Park View Drive $45,000

1826 St. Clair St. $39,000

826 Jackson St. $34,000

Raymond

11207 W. 7 Mile Road $350,000

3228 96th St. $100,000

Rochester

2535 Fox Knoll Drive $292,000

Sturtevant

8824 Citadel Terrace $310,500

3147 91st St. $197,900

Union Grove

505 Ruth Court $332,500

1752 Shumann Drive $297,000

Waterford

6812 N. Tichigan Road $365,000

899 Willow Bend Drive $359,900

200 S. River St. $329,900

29114 Manor Drive $257,000

232 S. Jefferson St. $245,000

300 E. Main St. $235,000

217 S. 7th St., No. 1B $129,000

420 Racine St., No. 109 $101,000

Wind Point

4 Beechwood Court $276,000

94 Woodfield Court $231,000

88 Woodfield Court $229,000

Yorkville

18401 Two Mile Road $126,750

19912 Washington Ave. $40,000

** The River Bend Lofts LLC were sold to River Bend Condominiums LLC which has a mailing address in Solana Beach, Calif.

