Property Transfers, Dec. 16-20

Dec. 16-20
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
1016 Milwaukee Ave. $1,579,690
30620 Durand Ave., No. 5 $430,000
7420 Pine Ridge Drive $403,000
349 S. Kendrick Ave. $230,000
2664 Timber Lane $208,000
32895 Center St. $193,000
808 Teutonia Drive $179,900
464 Herman St. $169,000
1532 Barbara St. $55,000
Caledonia
6429 Ambassador Lane $269,900
3415 Pioneer Drive $269,000
901 Appaloosa Trail $262,000
2707 Stonebridge Drive $239,500
6820 Cliffside Drive $192,000
6808 Lone Elm Drive $172,500
7007 Lone Elm Drive $158,000
3425 Pioneer Drive $110,400
8620 4 Mile Road $74,000
Dover
1522 Grandview Court, No. 1 $165,000
Mount Pleasant
124 Portico Drive $322,900
30 Suzanne Lane $270,000
1649 Warwick Way $150,000
6212 Green Ridge Drive $148,250
1118 S. Sunnyslope Dr, No. C-4 $123,000
1622 Athaleen Ave. $99,250
1802 Winthrop Ave. $14,151
Norway
27154 Ridgewood Trail $550,000
21131 W. 7 Mile Road $292,500
26425 Lilac Lane $189,900
21301 W. 7 Mile Road $15,000
Racine
720 S. Marquette St.** $4,476,500
1133 N. Wisconsin St. $283,000
1747 College Ave. $255,000
912 Ostergaard Ave. $179,900
1135 Wisconsin Ave. $162,500
905 Indiana St. $160,000
1306 Layard Ave. $142,900
2302 Hansen Ave. $136,500
612 Ohio St. $125,000
2523 Pinehurst Ave. $117,000
3781 St. Andrews Blvd. $115,000
1532 N. Main St. $115,000
1115 Walton Ave. $113,000
1764 Kentucky St. $107,000
1900 Monroe Ave. $105,000
818 William St. $96,000
3819 Spruce St. $95,100
1413 Grand Ave. $85,000
3420 Fifth Ave. $85,000
2325 Gillen St. $67,000
710 12th St. $51,000
1640 Phillips Ave. $45,000
413 Park View Drive $45,000
1826 St. Clair St. $39,000
826 Jackson St. $34,000
Raymond
11207 W. 7 Mile Road $350,000
3228 96th St. $100,000
Rochester
2535 Fox Knoll Drive $292,000
Sturtevant
8824 Citadel Terrace $310,500
3147 91st St. $197,900
Union Grove
505 Ruth Court $332,500
1752 Shumann Drive $297,000
Waterford
6812 N. Tichigan Road $365,000
899 Willow Bend Drive $359,900
200 S. River St. $329,900
29114 Manor Drive $257,000
232 S. Jefferson St. $245,000
300 E. Main St. $235,000
217 S. 7th St., No. 1B $129,000
420 Racine St., No. 109 $101,000
Wind Point
4 Beechwood Court $276,000
94 Woodfield Court $231,000
88 Woodfield Court $229,000
Yorkville
18401 Two Mile Road $126,750
19912 Washington Ave. $40,000
** The River Bend Lofts LLC were sold to River Bend Condominiums LLC which has a mailing address in Solana Beach, Calif.