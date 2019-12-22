Property Transfers, Dec. 9-13

Dec. 9-13
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
8016 Park St. $490,000
725 Shiloh Court $475,000
792 Ridgemont Drive $250,000
507 W. Chestnut St. $201,500
169 Industrial Drive, No. 2 $115,000
7941 McHenry St. $109,500
725 Chicory Road $97,500
116 Conkey St. $92,000
Caledonia
4708 Tennessee Road $255,000
5405 Chestnut Drive $239,000
4831 Vrana St. $230,000
2935 Wild Rose Way $230,000
5801 Eagle Point Drive $219,900
5620 Brookhaven Drive $215,000
2101 Circlewood Drive $210,000
2430 Bittersweet Court $199,900
3610 Debby Lane $198,000
7213 Blackhawk Drive $70,000
Mount Pleasant
2500 East Circle Drive $286,500
6553 Primrose Way $240,000
2527 Ole Davidson Road $197,000
6010 Braun Road $195,000
1713 Parkstone Terrace, No.103 $195,000
1117 Hastings Court, No. 201 $194,900
3521 Ascot Drive $185,000
1111 N. Sunnyslope Drive, No.101 $159,900
1136 Hastings Court, No.102 $157,900
6330 Kinzie Ave. $140,000
5702 Cambridge Lane $135,000
2639 Cozy Acres Road $135,000
2015 S. Green Bay Road $125,000
1319 N. Green Bay Road $113,500
Norway
5948 Raynor Ave. $280,000
24607 W. Loomis Road $190,000
4428 N. Raynor Ave. $142,000
Racine
1118 Orchard St. $197,000
508 Greenfield Road $195,000
801 Echo Lane $193,900
1325 Blaine Ave. $180,800
2800 Cleveland Ave. $173,000
3427 Wright Ave. $171,000
2020 Grove Ave. $167,000
2007 Washington Ave. $150,000
4831 Lindermann Ave. $135,000
3407 Thirteenth St. $123,500
1623 West Lawn Ave. $119,000
1212 William St. $117,000
1733 Park Ave. $117,000
1308 Cleveland Ave. $116,000
1223 Melvin Ave. $110,000
1122 Blaine Ave. $110,000
1938 Harriet St. $105,000
1225 English St. $104,000
1100 Perry Ave. $100,600
2026 Erie St. $100,000
1940 Case Ave. $93,500
3208 Debra Lane $87,000
931 Villa St. $86,500
2307 Geneva St. $85,000
1130 St. Patrick St. $85,000
2401 West Prospect St. $85,000
2709 Rosalind Ave. $80,000
2712 Jean Ave. $70,100
1836 N. Wisconsin St. $70,000
1634 Mead St. $70,000
4611 Fifteenth St. $68,500
1439 Geneva St. $68,000
Raymond
3659 116th St. $285,000
7946 Hwy K $140,000
29741 Clover Lane $288,000
Rochester
238 Shervin Drive $169,900
Sturtevant
3245 91st St. $228,000
9432 Grayce Drive $225,000
Union Grove
1406 Lincolnwood Drive $277,000
1348 Main St. $215,000
731 16th Ave. $170,000
1725 State St., No. 41 $137,000
608 11th Ave. $60,000
Waterford
434 Woodfield Circle $298,900
31107 Hickory Hollow $265,000
6519 Willow Court $160,000
320 Main St. $144,500
117 S. Water St. $132,000
300 Foxwood Drive, No. 122 $128,500
300 Foxwood Drive, No. 104 $128,000
Yorkville
2310 Queens Brook Lane $130,000
2140 Princeton Ave. $130,000