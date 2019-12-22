Property Transfers, Dec. 9-13
0 comments

Property Transfers, Dec. 9-13

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dec. 9-13

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

8016 Park St. $490,000

725 Shiloh Court $475,000

792 Ridgemont Drive $250,000

507 W. Chestnut St. $201,500

169 Industrial Drive, No. 2 $115,000

7941 McHenry St. $109,500

725 Chicory Road $97,500

116 Conkey St. $92,000

Caledonia

4708 Tennessee Road $255,000

5405 Chestnut Drive $239,000

4831 Vrana St. $230,000

2935 Wild Rose Way $230,000

5801 Eagle Point Drive $219,900

5620 Brookhaven Drive $215,000

2101 Circlewood Drive $210,000

2430 Bittersweet Court $199,900

3610 Debby Lane $198,000

7213 Blackhawk Drive $70,000

Mount Pleasant

2500 East Circle Drive $286,500

6553 Primrose Way $240,000

2527 Ole Davidson Road $197,000

6010 Braun Road $195,000

1713 Parkstone Terrace, No.103 $195,000

1117 Hastings Court, No. 201 $194,900

3521 Ascot Drive $185,000

1111 N. Sunnyslope Drive, No.101 $159,900

1136 Hastings Court, No.102 $157,900

6330 Kinzie Ave. $140,000

5702 Cambridge Lane $135,000

2639 Cozy Acres Road $135,000

2015 S. Green Bay Road $125,000

1319 N. Green Bay Road $113,500

Norway

5948 Raynor Ave. $280,000

24607 W. Loomis Road $190,000

4428 N. Raynor Ave. $142,000

Racine

1118 Orchard St. $197,000

508 Greenfield Road $195,000

801 Echo Lane $193,900

1325 Blaine Ave. $180,800

2800 Cleveland Ave. $173,000

3427 Wright Ave. $171,000

2020 Grove Ave. $167,000

2007 Washington Ave. $150,000

4831 Lindermann Ave. $135,000

3407 Thirteenth St. $123,500

1623 West Lawn Ave. $119,000

1212 William St. $117,000

1733 Park Ave. $117,000

1308 Cleveland Ave. $116,000

1223 Melvin Ave. $110,000

1122 Blaine Ave. $110,000

1938 Harriet St. $105,000

1225 English St. $104,000

1100 Perry Ave. $100,600

2026 Erie St. $100,000

1940 Case Ave. $93,500

3208 Debra Lane $87,000

931 Villa St. $86,500

2307 Geneva St. $85,000

1130 St. Patrick St. $85,000

2401 West Prospect St. $85,000

2709 Rosalind Ave. $80,000

2712 Jean Ave. $70,100

1836 N. Wisconsin St. $70,000

1634 Mead St. $70,000

4611 Fifteenth St. $68,500

1439 Geneva St. $68,000

Raymond

3659 116th St. $285,000

7946 Hwy K $140,000

29741 Clover Lane $288,000

Rochester

238 Shervin Drive $169,900

Sturtevant

3245 91st St. $228,000

9432 Grayce Drive $225,000

Union Grove

1406 Lincolnwood Drive $277,000

1348 Main St. $215,000

731 16th Ave. $170,000

1725 State St., No. 41 $137,000

608 11th Ave. $60,000

Waterford

434 Woodfield Circle $298,900

31107 Hickory Hollow $265,000

6519 Willow Court $160,000

320 Main St. $144,500

117 S. Water St. $132,000

300 Foxwood Drive, No. 122 $128,500

300 Foxwood Drive, No. 104 $128,000

Yorkville

2310 Queens Brook Lane $130,000

2140 Princeton Ave. $130,000

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News