Property Transfers: Dec. 7-11, 2020
Dec. 7-11

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

1133 Buteo Court $409,000

8238 Fishman Road $305,000

256 Peters Pkwy. $250,000

340 Dardis Drive $230,000

2364 S. Teut Road $218,000

464 Herman St. $198,000

3405 S. Browns Lake Drive Unit 22 $196,500

125 McHenry St. $180,500

133 W. Highland Ave. $163,000

125 E. Market St. $150,000

393 Travellers Run $143,000

Caledonia

4712 4 Mile Road $585,000

4701 Bannoch Drive $333,900

9824 4 Mile Road $325,000

4630 Sina Lane $321,000

2702 Catherine Drive $270,000

5406 Sandhill Road $269,750

10212 7 Mile Road $214,000

2925 Lake Vista Court $203,000

1607 Wind Dale Drive $195,000

10243 Root River Drive $175,000

10248 Root River Drive $173,000

3800 Cheyenne Court Unit A $124,000

4612 Sina Lane $26,900

4913 7 Mile Road $2,500

Dover

23435 N. Shore Drive $930,000

24805 Wilson St. $87,750

3101 Oakcrest Drive $70,900

24805 Quincy Ave. $32,000

Mount Pleasant

8138 Creek View Lane $545,000

6543 Biscayne Ave. $340,000

1957 Centennial Lane $339,000

9238 Hollyhock Lane $288,900

1307 Scott Drive $224,000

1513 Crabapple Drive $215,000

977 Bedford Court Unit 201 $202,500

1122 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 101 $195,000

1408 Meadowlane Ave. $168,700

1141 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 103 $154,900

7020 Mariner Drive Unit 101 $143,000

1026 Stuart Road $130,000

6600 Mariner Drive Unit 101 $115,000

12721 Louis Sorenson Road $57,150

Norway

4805 Gunderson Road $150,000

Racine

3409 Foxwood Road $450,000

3810 Cardinal Court $260,000

1359 Deane Blvd. $185,000

2423 Carmel Ave. $175,000

2700 Virginia St. $168,800

2829 Hayes Ave. $168,000

1231 W. Lawn Ave. $167,000

2418 Illinois St. $165,000

2312 Ashland Ave. $165,000

3625 10th Ave. $162,500

1509 Kentucky St. $162,000

5235 Discayne Ave. $160,000

2051 W. Lawn Ave. $160,000

1821 Douglas Ave. $150,000

1615 College Ave. $149,000

2813 Ashland Ave. $147,000

4612 Freeland Circle $137,500

1024 Cedar Creek St. $135,000

3143 Conrad Drive $135,000

2124 Kentucky St. $129,000

1204 Wolff St. $126,400

3505 Wright Ave. $124,500

2715 Geneva St. $124,000

1628 Erie St. $121,000

111 11th St. $120,000

1017 Shorewest Drive $118,000

2028 Kentucky St. $105,000

1814 N. Main St. $100,000

825 Sandra Court $91,000

1325 Buchanan St. $80,000

825 Sandra Court $79,000

5521 Marboro Drive $75,368

1328 Carlisle Ave. $75,000

904 Romayne Ave. $67,000

2317 18th St. $65,000

1215 Liberty St. $60,000

2725 Carpenter Ave. $59,500

1034 Washington Ave. $55,000

1421 Chatham St. $50,000

1715 N. Main St. $47,500

1222 Summit Ave. $22,500

825 Sandra Court $13,200

1651 Morton Ave. $3,000

Raymond

3453 W. 8 Mile Road $315,000

3738 108th St. $256,000

Rochester

850 N. English Settlement Ave. $569,900

1950 Heritage Road $210,000

410 N. Front St. $195,000

Union Grove

1978 Nottingham Court Lot 24 $427,000

373 18th Ave. $425,000

1982 Norfolk Court $407,500

1817 Milldrum St. $242,500

Waterford

30920 Morning View Circle $479,900

29200 Elm Island Drive $391,000

718 Heron Drive $368,000

30926 Kramer Drive $360,000

30818 Pleasant View Drive $345,000

903 Rohda Drive $275,000

28825 Briarwood Circle $255,000

710 E. Main St. $198,000

911 Poplar Grove Court $51,900

918 Stone Circle Court $51,900

Yorkville

14329 Braun Road $225,000

2404 Queens Brooke Lane Lot 18 $115,000

