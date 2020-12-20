Property Transfers: Dec. 7-11, 2020

Dec. 7-11
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
1133 Buteo Court $409,000
8238 Fishman Road $305,000
256 Peters Pkwy. $250,000
340 Dardis Drive $230,000
2364 S. Teut Road $218,000
464 Herman St. $198,000
3405 S. Browns Lake Drive Unit 22 $196,500
125 McHenry St. $180,500
133 W. Highland Ave. $163,000
125 E. Market St. $150,000
393 Travellers Run $143,000
Caledonia
4712 4 Mile Road $585,000
4701 Bannoch Drive $333,900
9824 4 Mile Road $325,000
4630 Sina Lane $321,000
2702 Catherine Drive $270,000
5406 Sandhill Road $269,750
10212 7 Mile Road $214,000
2925 Lake Vista Court $203,000
1607 Wind Dale Drive $195,000
10243 Root River Drive $175,000
10248 Root River Drive $173,000
3800 Cheyenne Court Unit A $124,000
4612 Sina Lane $26,900
4913 7 Mile Road $2,500
Dover
23435 N. Shore Drive $930,000
24805 Wilson St. $87,750
3101 Oakcrest Drive $70,900
24805 Quincy Ave. $32,000
Mount Pleasant
8138 Creek View Lane $545,000
6543 Biscayne Ave. $340,000
1957 Centennial Lane $339,000
9238 Hollyhock Lane $288,900
1307 Scott Drive $224,000
1513 Crabapple Drive $215,000
977 Bedford Court Unit 201 $202,500
1122 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 101 $195,000
1408 Meadowlane Ave. $168,700
1141 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 103 $154,900
7020 Mariner Drive Unit 101 $143,000
1026 Stuart Road $130,000
6600 Mariner Drive Unit 101 $115,000
12721 Louis Sorenson Road $57,150
Norway
4805 Gunderson Road $150,000
Racine
3409 Foxwood Road $450,000
3810 Cardinal Court $260,000
1359 Deane Blvd. $185,000
2423 Carmel Ave. $175,000
2700 Virginia St. $168,800
2829 Hayes Ave. $168,000
1231 W. Lawn Ave. $167,000
2418 Illinois St. $165,000
2312 Ashland Ave. $165,000
3625 10th Ave. $162,500
1509 Kentucky St. $162,000
5235 Discayne Ave. $160,000
2051 W. Lawn Ave. $160,000
1821 Douglas Ave. $150,000
1615 College Ave. $149,000
2813 Ashland Ave. $147,000
4612 Freeland Circle $137,500
1024 Cedar Creek St. $135,000
3143 Conrad Drive $135,000
2124 Kentucky St. $129,000
1204 Wolff St. $126,400
3505 Wright Ave. $124,500
2715 Geneva St. $124,000
1628 Erie St. $121,000
111 11th St. $120,000
1017 Shorewest Drive $118,000
2028 Kentucky St. $105,000
1814 N. Main St. $100,000
825 Sandra Court $91,000
1325 Buchanan St. $80,000
825 Sandra Court $79,000
5521 Marboro Drive $75,368
1328 Carlisle Ave. $75,000
904 Romayne Ave. $67,000
2317 18th St. $65,000
1215 Liberty St. $60,000
2725 Carpenter Ave. $59,500
1034 Washington Ave. $55,000
1421 Chatham St. $50,000
1715 N. Main St. $47,500
1222 Summit Ave. $22,500
825 Sandra Court $13,200
825 Sandra Court $13,200
825 Sandra Court $13,200
1651 Morton Ave. $3,000
Raymond
3453 W. 8 Mile Road $315,000
3738 108th St. $256,000
Rochester
850 N. English Settlement Ave. $569,900
1950 Heritage Road $210,000
410 N. Front St. $195,000
Union Grove
1978 Nottingham Court Lot 24 $427,000
373 18th Ave. $425,000
1982 Norfolk Court $407,500
1817 Milldrum St. $242,500
Waterford
30920 Morning View Circle $479,900
29200 Elm Island Drive $391,000
718 Heron Drive $368,000
30926 Kramer Drive $360,000
30818 Pleasant View Drive $345,000
903 Rohda Drive $275,000
28825 Briarwood Circle $255,000
710 E. Main St. $198,000
911 Poplar Grove Court $51,900
918 Stone Circle Court $51,900
Yorkville
14329 Braun Road $225,000
2404 Queens Brooke Lane Lot 18 $115,000
