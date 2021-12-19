 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: April 19-23

Property Transfers: Dec. 6-10, 2021

  • 0

Dec. 6-10

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

29024 Bushnell Road;$556,600

532 Sheldon St.;$380,000

225 Peters Parkway;$255,000

340 Garfield St.;$240,000

308 Conkey St.;$235,000

951 Dorothy Court Unit 5B;$183,500

33009 Maple Grove Drive;$178,000

Caledonia

7447 7 Mile Road;$695,000

4531 Bannoch Drive;$400,000

6350 5 Mile Road;$399,900

4946 N. Main St.;$340,000

5347 Nicholson Road;$340,000

5749 Finch Lane;$295,000

4114 Brandywine Ave.;$275,000

12419 Golf Road;$275,000

6712 Douglas Ave.;$270,000

2040 5 1/2 Mile Road;$240,000

10227 Northwestern Ave.;$220,000

3442 N. Green Bay Road;$200,500

4107 Quarry Springs Drive;$200,000

10330 Root River Drive;$165,500

7822 6 Mile Road;$155,000

10408 Caddy Lane;$127,000

4529 Erie St.;$45,000

2803 Arrowhead St.;$17,000

Dover

23130 Church Road;$180,000

Mount Pleasant

8831 Shadowood Trail;$545,000

2723 Penbrook Drive;$402,500

4415 Allen St.;$390,900

9323 Dahlia Lane;$385,000

5900 Greenway Lane;$359,900

9319 Millstone Drive;$350,000

431 S. Stuart Road;$330,000

4545 Phoebe Lane;$295,000

2401 Green Haze Ave.;$275,000

1076 Bedford Court Unit 202;$248,000

617-621 Ostergaard Ave.;$239,000

6217 Green Ridge Drive;$195,000

1233 Kenilworth Ave.;$193,000

1445 Sun Valley Drive Unit 201;$168,000

1512 Plainfield Ave.;$165,000

1621 Warwick Way;$157,500

5726 Cambridge Lane Unit 8;$145,000

835 Lannon Terrace Unit 1202;$125,000

1441 Oakes Road Unit 7;$124,000

6700 Mariner Drive Unit 101;$105,900

Norway

25112 S. Wind Lake Road;$589,900

25410 Windsong Court;$229,000

Racine

1833 Oakdale Ave.;$865,000

2242 Northwestern Ave.;$350,000

3348 Victorian Drive;$250,000

4900 Westway Ave.;$242,500

2304 Hayes Ave.;$240,000

1344 Lathrop Ave.;$221,000

3018-3020 Cecelia Park Drive;$215,000

3519 Kentucky St.;$212,500

2855 Crestview Park Drive;$196,000

333 Lake Ave. Unit 501;$187,500

4380 Pine Ridge Circle;$180,000

524-526 West Blvd.;$179,900

4200 Marquette Drive 4202;$172,000

505 Romayne Ave.;$169,900

1649 Holmes Ave.;$167,500

2706 Jean Drive;$165,000

4212 Olive St.;$162,000

1127 Cedar Creek St.;$155,000

1216 Isabelle Ave.;$143,000

2108 Ashland Ave.;$135,000

2308 Summit Ave.;$135,000

2800 Spring St.;$130,000

2625 Gilson St.;$129,000

1827 St. Clair St.;$125,000

1735 Orchard St.;$125,000

908 Blaine Ave.;$122,000

1701 Venus Circle;$116,000

2308 Summit Ave.;$107,900

3325 Drexel Ave.;$100,000

3663 Charles St.;$95,000

2 McKinley Ave.;$82,000

2124 Kinzie Ave.;$78,000

1517 Owen Ave.;$68,500

2419 Lawn St.;$65,000

3603 St. Andrews Court Unit 108;$65,000

1336 Terrace Ave.;$60,000

1635 Edgewood Ave.;$60,000

2007 Carmel Ave.;$57,000

1022 Hagerer St.;$50,000

713 Wolff St.;$47,600

1312 Carlisle Ave.;$37,000

1139 Villa St.;$28,000

Raymond

3811 County Road G;$339,000

11417 W. 7 Mile Road;$312,400

Rochester

406 Maryl St.;$340,000

8800 Queensbury Lane;$280,000

Sturtevant

3300 S. Kennedy Drive;$255,000

10620 Durand Ave.;$226,900

3308 Kennsington Square Road;$213,500

8919 Corliss Ave.;$155,000

Union Grove

129 13th Ave.;$335,000

410 18th Ave.;$310,000

1400 71st St.;$290,000

Waterford

4915 Wood Lilly Lane;$420,000

624 Woodland Circle;$410,000

5006 Buena Park Road;$380,000

29145 White Oak Lane;$360,000

414 Whipple Tree Lane;$360,000

6406 Channel Road;$315,000

8104 Appletree Lane;$274,000

480 Rivermoor Drive;$270,000

8309 Eagle Lane;$260,000

Wind Point

238 E. Point View Drive;$298,000

Yorkville

14323 Marina Drive;$620,000

