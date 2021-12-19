Property Transfers: Dec. 6-10, 2021

Dec. 6-10
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
29024 Bushnell Road;$556,600
532 Sheldon St.;$380,000
225 Peters Parkway;$255,000
340 Garfield St.;$240,000
308 Conkey St.;$235,000
951 Dorothy Court Unit 5B;$183,500
33009 Maple Grove Drive;$178,000
Caledonia
7447 7 Mile Road;$695,000
4531 Bannoch Drive;$400,000
6350 5 Mile Road;$399,900
4946 N. Main St.;$340,000
5347 Nicholson Road;$340,000
5749 Finch Lane;$295,000
4114 Brandywine Ave.;$275,000
12419 Golf Road;$275,000
6712 Douglas Ave.;$270,000
2040 5 1/2 Mile Road;$240,000
10227 Northwestern Ave.;$220,000
3442 N. Green Bay Road;$200,500
4107 Quarry Springs Drive;$200,000
10330 Root River Drive;$165,500
7822 6 Mile Road;$155,000
10408 Caddy Lane;$127,000
4529 Erie St.;$45,000
2803 Arrowhead St.;$17,000
Dover
23130 Church Road;$180,000
Mount Pleasant
8831 Shadowood Trail;$545,000
2723 Penbrook Drive;$402,500
4415 Allen St.;$390,900
9323 Dahlia Lane;$385,000
5900 Greenway Lane;$359,900
9319 Millstone Drive;$350,000
431 S. Stuart Road;$330,000
4545 Phoebe Lane;$295,000
2401 Green Haze Ave.;$275,000
1076 Bedford Court Unit 202;$248,000
617-621 Ostergaard Ave.;$239,000
6217 Green Ridge Drive;$195,000
1233 Kenilworth Ave.;$193,000
1445 Sun Valley Drive Unit 201;$168,000
1512 Plainfield Ave.;$165,000
1621 Warwick Way;$157,500
5726 Cambridge Lane Unit 8;$145,000
835 Lannon Terrace Unit 1202;$125,000
1441 Oakes Road Unit 7;$124,000
6700 Mariner Drive Unit 101;$105,900
Norway
25112 S. Wind Lake Road;$589,900
25410 Windsong Court;$229,000
Racine
1833 Oakdale Ave.;$865,000
2242 Northwestern Ave.;$350,000
3348 Victorian Drive;$250,000
4900 Westway Ave.;$242,500
2304 Hayes Ave.;$240,000
1344 Lathrop Ave.;$221,000
3018-3020 Cecelia Park Drive;$215,000
3519 Kentucky St.;$212,500
2855 Crestview Park Drive;$196,000
333 Lake Ave. Unit 501;$187,500
4380 Pine Ridge Circle;$180,000
524-526 West Blvd.;$179,900
4200 Marquette Drive 4202;$172,000
505 Romayne Ave.;$169,900
1649 Holmes Ave.;$167,500
2706 Jean Drive;$165,000
4212 Olive St.;$162,000
1127 Cedar Creek St.;$155,000
1216 Isabelle Ave.;$143,000
2108 Ashland Ave.;$135,000
2308 Summit Ave.;$135,000
2800 Spring St.;$130,000
2625 Gilson St.;$129,000
1827 St. Clair St.;$125,000
1735 Orchard St.;$125,000
908 Blaine Ave.;$122,000
1701 Venus Circle;$116,000
2308 Summit Ave.;$107,900
3325 Drexel Ave.;$100,000
3663 Charles St.;$95,000
2 McKinley Ave.;$82,000
2124 Kinzie Ave.;$78,000
1517 Owen Ave.;$68,500
2419 Lawn St.;$65,000
3603 St. Andrews Court Unit 108;$65,000
1336 Terrace Ave.;$60,000
1635 Edgewood Ave.;$60,000
2007 Carmel Ave.;$57,000
1022 Hagerer St.;$50,000
713 Wolff St.;$47,600
1312 Carlisle Ave.;$37,000
1139 Villa St.;$28,000
Raymond
3811 County Road G;$339,000
11417 W. 7 Mile Road;$312,400
Rochester
406 Maryl St.;$340,000
8800 Queensbury Lane;$280,000
Sturtevant
3300 S. Kennedy Drive;$255,000
10620 Durand Ave.;$226,900
3308 Kennsington Square Road;$213,500
8919 Corliss Ave.;$155,000
Union Grove
129 13th Ave.;$335,000
410 18th Ave.;$310,000
1400 71st St.;$290,000
Waterford
4915 Wood Lilly Lane;$420,000
624 Woodland Circle;$410,000
5006 Buena Park Road;$380,000
29145 White Oak Lane;$360,000
414 Whipple Tree Lane;$360,000
6406 Channel Road;$315,000
8104 Appletree Lane;$274,000
480 Rivermoor Drive;$270,000
8309 Eagle Lane;$260,000
Wind Point
238 E. Point View Drive;$298,000
Yorkville
14323 Marina Drive;$620,000