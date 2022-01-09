 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property Transfers: Dec. 27-29, 2021

Dec. 27-29

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington 224 Oakland Ave. N$278,000

8417 Park St.$254,900

637 Meadow Lane Unit 208$100,000

309 W. State St.$100,000

Caledonia

6500 Brook Road$830,000

3625 County Hwy H$460,000

3473 Old Wood Trail$419,900

4718 Chris Court$395,000

5721 Richwood Lane$389,900

8811 Foley Road$375,000

3560 Morris St.$360,000

3823 Perennial Parkway$359,900

3333 Rodney Lane$275,000

4427 Meadow Drive$273,000

10218 Dunkelow Road$255,000

9807 Saratoga Drive$68,800

Dover

524 S. Cox Road$585,000

Mount Pleasant

6547 Merganser Drive$372,000

5301 Cynthia Lane$320,000

4715 St. Regis Drive$304,900

456 Quail Drive$287,000

11926 Washington Ave.$281,000

4111 Nantucket Place$280,000

4927 Flambeau Drive$257,000

7124 Parkstone Terrace Unit 202$171,000

5742 Cambridge Circle Unit 3$162,000

1435 Sun Valley Drive Unit 104$159,900

3134 Wood Road Unit 11$151,000

7240 Mariner Drive Unit 5$150,000

10324 Kraut Road$70,000

Norway

25006 S. Wind Lake Road$390,000

Racine

432 S. Kendrick Ave.$720,000

111 Old Pine Circle$389,900

544 Mulberry Lane$310,000

204 E4 Mile Road$259,500

111 Virginia St.$200,000

35 Harborview Drive Unit 102$200,000

2805 Drexel Ave.$198,000

1216 William St.$186,000

1412 Hillcrest Circle$185,000

2516 Taylor Ave.$180,000

730 Ohio St.$172,000

821 Calton Drive$172,000

3200 Erie St.$170,000

1415 N. Main St.$165,000

3621 Kinzie Ave.$165,000

3428 4th Ave.$160,000

4115 Victory Ave.$160,000

4200 Kinzie Ave.$139,000

1309 Walton Ave.$136,000

3616 Washington Ave.$132,000

2601 Hayes Ave.$132,000

1238 Isabelle Ave.$129,900

1838 Jerome Blvd.$128,900

1819 Marquette St.$120,000

4512 Durand Ave.$118,200

1805 Erie St.$117,900

6723 Belmar Ave.$100,000

2003 Erie St.$100,000

1647 N. Wisconsin St.$100,000

2063 Shoop St.$95,000

1814 LaSalle St.$87,500

1020 Ostergaard Ave.$81,400

3619 St. Andrews Court Unit 104$79,000

518 Hamilton St.$78,000

1427 Thurston Ave.$60,000

1756 Oregon St.$58,000

1022 Harbridge Ave.$34,800

1835 LaSalle St.$25,000

1904 Howe St.$17,500

1904 Howe St.$17,500

1036 Illinois St.$5,000

30835 Morning View Circle$5,000

Rochester

116 S. English Settlement Ave.$645,000

Sturtevant

2010 90th St.$330,000

9700 Rayne Road Unit 3$169,000

Union Grove

2010 Norfolk Court$449,900

261 Mill Ave.$389,000

720 16th Ave.$135,000

Waterford

5028 Bayfield Drive$490,000

444 Woodfield Circle$375,000

8005 Thistle Court$340,000

405 N. Water St. $325,000

411B Park Place Court$258,800

300 Foxwood Drive Unit 124$220,000

Yorkville

1520 Grandview Parkway$7,000,000

14100 Leetsbir Road$630,000

1808 Colony Ave. South$454,900

