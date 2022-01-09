Property Transfers: Dec. 27-29, 2021

Dec. 27-29
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington 224 Oakland Ave. N$278,000
8417 Park St.$254,900
637 Meadow Lane Unit 208$100,000
309 W. State St.$100,000
Caledonia
6500 Brook Road$830,000
3625 County Hwy H$460,000
3473 Old Wood Trail$419,900
4718 Chris Court$395,000
5721 Richwood Lane$389,900
8811 Foley Road$375,000
3560 Morris St.$360,000
3823 Perennial Parkway$359,900
3333 Rodney Lane$275,000
4427 Meadow Drive$273,000
10218 Dunkelow Road$255,000
9807 Saratoga Drive$68,800
Dover
524 S. Cox Road$585,000
Mount Pleasant
6547 Merganser Drive$372,000
5301 Cynthia Lane$320,000
4715 St. Regis Drive$304,900
456 Quail Drive$287,000
11926 Washington Ave.$281,000
4111 Nantucket Place$280,000
4927 Flambeau Drive$257,000
7124 Parkstone Terrace Unit 202$171,000
5742 Cambridge Circle Unit 3$162,000
1435 Sun Valley Drive Unit 104$159,900
3134 Wood Road Unit 11$151,000
7240 Mariner Drive Unit 5$150,000
10324 Kraut Road$70,000
Norway
25006 S. Wind Lake Road$390,000
Racine
432 S. Kendrick Ave.$720,000
111 Old Pine Circle$389,900
544 Mulberry Lane$310,000
204 E4 Mile Road$259,500
111 Virginia St.$200,000
35 Harborview Drive Unit 102$200,000
2805 Drexel Ave.$198,000
1216 William St.$186,000
1412 Hillcrest Circle$185,000
2516 Taylor Ave.$180,000
730 Ohio St.$172,000
821 Calton Drive$172,000
3200 Erie St.$170,000
1415 N. Main St.$165,000
3621 Kinzie Ave.$165,000
3428 4th Ave.$160,000
4115 Victory Ave.$160,000
4200 Kinzie Ave.$139,000
1309 Walton Ave.$136,000
3616 Washington Ave.$132,000
2601 Hayes Ave.$132,000
1238 Isabelle Ave.$129,900
1838 Jerome Blvd.$128,900
1819 Marquette St.$120,000
4512 Durand Ave.$118,200
1805 Erie St.$117,900
6723 Belmar Ave.$100,000
2003 Erie St.$100,000
1647 N. Wisconsin St.$100,000
2063 Shoop St.$95,000
1814 LaSalle St.$87,500
1020 Ostergaard Ave.$81,400
3619 St. Andrews Court Unit 104$79,000
518 Hamilton St.$78,000
1427 Thurston Ave.$60,000
1756 Oregon St.$58,000
1022 Harbridge Ave.$34,800
1835 LaSalle St.$25,000
1904 Howe St.$17,500
1036 Illinois St.$5,000
30835 Morning View Circle$5,000
Rochester
116 S. English Settlement Ave.$645,000
Sturtevant
2010 90th St.$330,000
9700 Rayne Road Unit 3$169,000
Union Grove
2010 Norfolk Court$449,900
261 Mill Ave.$389,000
720 16th Ave.$135,000
Waterford
5028 Bayfield Drive$490,000
444 Woodfield Circle$375,000
8005 Thistle Court$340,000
405 N. Water St. $325,000
411B Park Place Court$258,800
300 Foxwood Drive Unit 124$220,000
Yorkville
1520 Grandview Parkway$7,000,000
14100 Leetsbir Road$630,000
1808 Colony Ave. South$454,900