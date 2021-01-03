Property Transfers: Dec. 21-23

Dec. 21-23
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
34310 Euclid Drive $225,000
33333 Fairview Court $224,500
517 McHenry St. $200,000
3710 Voss Court $70,000
33623 Bohner Drive $38,600
Caledonia
2525 3 Mile Road $525,000
3928 Wild Ginger Way $309,000
9420 Riverview Lane $164,900
4802 Erie St. $117,000
7202 Cliffside Drive $80,000
8801 Bay Filly Lane $6,000
Dover
3211 S. Beaumont Ave. $223,000
Mount Pleasant
2105 Borgardt Road $1,920,000
6451 Hillwood Court $550,000
3200 Island Club North Unit 15 $465,000
2840 N. Green Bay Road $285,000
6248 Green Ridge Drive $236,000
3228 Alvida Court $225,000
49 Oregon St. $225,000
5943 Kinzie Ave. Unit 17 $215,000
994 Stratford Court Unit 101 $180,000
6527 Green Ridge Drive $170,000
1636 Meadowland Ave. $130,000
5943 Kinzie Ave. Unit 14 $118,000
Racine
2100 South St. $3,200,000
3727 Canada Goose Crossing $340,000
921 Main St. $240,000
2053 Grove Ave. $179,000
3220 21st St. $170,000
1312 W. Lawn Ave. $165,000
1421 Monroe Ave. $160,000
914 Belmont Ave. $159,900
1255 Cleveland Ave. $155,000
2713 Durand Ave. $150,000
2012 Deane Blvd. $148,000
2309 Hamilton Ave. $145,000
3009 Bate St. $135,000
2040 Erie St. $117,000
854 Washington Ave. $113,500
3208 Kinzie Ave. $110,500
1533 Isabelle Ave. $105,000
1426 William St. $105,000
601 Water St. $102,500
1125 Liberty St. $95,000
2321 Washington Ave. $80,000
400 Cliff Ave. $70,000
1125 Liberty St. $70,000
1437 Russet St. $58,000
2046 Russet St. $46,000
1227 Hamilton St. $43,000
2046 Russet St. $25,000
Sturtevant
3824 Contessa Court $319,000
9401 Carol Ann Drive $205,000
Union Grove
1002 Main St. $185,000