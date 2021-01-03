 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: Dec. 21-23
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

34310 Euclid Drive $225,000

33333 Fairview Court $224,500

517 McHenry St. $200,000

3710 Voss Court $70,000

33623 Bohner Drive $38,600

Caledonia

2525 3 Mile Road $525,000

3928 Wild Ginger Way $309,000

9420 Riverview Lane $164,900

4802 Erie St. $117,000

7202 Cliffside Drive $80,000

8801 Bay Filly Lane $6,000

Dover

3211 S. Beaumont Ave. $223,000

Mount Pleasant

2105 Borgardt Road $1,920,000

6451 Hillwood Court $550,000

3200 Island Club North Unit 15 $465,000

2840 N. Green Bay Road $285,000

6248 Green Ridge Drive $236,000

3228 Alvida Court $225,000

49 Oregon St. $225,000

5943 Kinzie Ave. Unit 17 $215,000

994 Stratford Court Unit 101 $180,000

6527 Green Ridge Drive $170,000

1636 Meadowland Ave. $130,000

5943 Kinzie Ave. Unit 14 $118,000

Racine

2100 South St. $3,200,000

3727 Canada Goose Crossing $340,000

921 Main St. $240,000

2053 Grove Ave. $179,000

3220 21st St. $170,000

1312 W. Lawn Ave. $165,000

1421 Monroe Ave. $160,000

914 Belmont Ave. $159,900

1255 Cleveland Ave. $155,000

2713 Durand Ave. $150,000

2012 Deane Blvd. $148,000

2309 Hamilton Ave. $145,000

3009 Bate St. $135,000

2040 Erie St. $117,000

854 Washington Ave. $113,500

3208 Kinzie Ave. $110,500

1533 Isabelle Ave. $105,000

1426 William St. $105,000

601 Water St. $102,500

1125 Liberty St. $95,000

2321 Washington Ave. $80,000

400 Cliff Ave. $70,000

1125 Liberty St. $70,000

1437 Russet St. $58,000

2046 Russet St. $46,000

1227 Hamilton St. $43,000

2046 Russet St. $25,000

Sturtevant

3824 Contessa Court $319,000

9401 Carol Ann Drive $205,000

Union Grove

1002 Main St. $185,000

Yorkville

18620 Washington Ave. $119,000

