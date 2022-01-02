Property Transfers: Dec. 20-22, 2021

Dec. 20-22
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
625 Meadow Lane$2,740,000
125 Kendall St.$259,000
508 McHenry St.$245,000
251 Chapel Terrace$170,000
251 Chapel Terrace$150,000
500 Orchard St.$132,500
Caledonia
5342 Evergreen Court$270,000
2736 6 Mile Road$235,000
4528 Garden Drive$232,000
7702 Douglas Ave.$160,000
4845 Scotts Way Unit 202$92,000
Dover
4617 S. Beaumont Ave.$250,000
Elmwood Park
3474 Oak Tree Lane$280,000
Mount Pleasant
1701 SE Frontage Road$17,500,000
6017 Deerfield Road$375,500
3800 Glencoe Drive$350,000
6640 Ptarmigan Road$300,000
4528 Garden Drive$273,000
4444 Wood Road$249,900
5631 Freedy Ave.$232,500
7158 Parkstone Terrance Unit 64$222,000
2308 Airline Road$192,500
919 S. Newman Road$185,000
3037 Meyer Court Unit 2$165,000
6540 Mariner Drive Unit 102$115,000
3332 Meachem Road$65,000
North Bay
1 Lansdale Lane$400,000
Norway
24232 Wind Lake Road N.$252,500
Racine
1935 Roosevelt Ave.$475,000
2904 Michigan Blvd.$469,000
433 Augusta St.$227,000
605 Chicago St.$222,900
3138 Barbara Drive$200,000
1016,1018 Blaine Ave.$190,000
1013 Sheraton Drive$185,000
2934 Pinehurst Ave.$182,900
809 Montclair Drive$173,600
24 Oregon St.$170,000
2917 Dwight St.$167,500
2714 Loraine Ave.$167,500
1633 W. Lawn Ave.$165,040
3607 Washington Ave.$165,000
1642 Washington Ave.$160,000
1436 Melvin Ave.$150,000
1516 Blaine Ave.$149,000
1842 Green St.$135,000
2101 Lawn St.$135,000
1112 Melvin Ave.$130,150
1925 Phillips Ave.$121,900
1708 Blake Ave.$116,000
4224 21st St.$109,900
1108 Lombard Ave.$95,000
1331 Howe St.$85,000
1118 Marquette St.$40,000
Rochester
2420 Beck Drive$330,000
Sturtevant
2817 92nd St.$299,900
9500 Grayce Drive$245,000
9009 Boys Drive$156,000
Union Grove
575 Wellington Drive$465,000
2028 Norfolk Court$449,900
816 12th Ave.$222,000
Waterford
4410 Waterford Drive$320,000
400 Field Drive$225,000
5001 Northwest Hwy$135,000
4424 Buckey St.$485,000
Wind Point
221 White Sand Lane$345,000
1 Deepwood Drive Unit C$230,000