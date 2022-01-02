 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: Dec. 20-22, 2021

Dec. 20-22

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

625 Meadow Lane$2,740,000

125 Kendall St.$259,000

508 McHenry St.$245,000

251 Chapel Terrace$170,000

251 Chapel Terrace$150,000

500 Orchard St.$132,500

Caledonia

5342 Evergreen Court$270,000

2736 6 Mile Road$235,000

4528 Garden Drive$232,000

7702 Douglas Ave.$160,000

4845 Scotts Way Unit 202$92,000

Dover

4617 S. Beaumont Ave.$250,000

Elmwood Park

3474 Oak Tree Lane$280,000

Mount Pleasant

1701 SE Frontage Road$17,500,000

6017 Deerfield Road$375,500

3800 Glencoe Drive$350,000

6640 Ptarmigan Road$300,000

4528 Garden Drive$273,000

4444 Wood Road$249,900

5631 Freedy Ave.$232,500

7158 Parkstone Terrance Unit 64$222,000

2308 Airline Road$192,500

919 S. Newman Road$185,000

3037 Meyer Court Unit 2$165,000

6540 Mariner Drive Unit 102$115,000

3332 Meachem Road$65,000

North Bay

1 Lansdale Lane$400,000

Norway

24232 Wind Lake Road N.$252,500

Racine

1935 Roosevelt Ave.$475,000

2904 Michigan Blvd.$469,000

433 Augusta St.$227,000

605 Chicago St.$222,900

3138 Barbara Drive$200,000

1016,1018 Blaine Ave.$190,000

1013 Sheraton Drive$185,000

2934 Pinehurst Ave.$182,900

809 Montclair Drive$173,600

24 Oregon St.$170,000

2917 Dwight St.$167,500

2714 Loraine Ave.$167,500

1633 W. Lawn Ave.$165,040

3607 Washington Ave.$165,000

1642 Washington Ave.$160,000

1436 Melvin Ave.$150,000

1516 Blaine Ave.$149,000

1842 Green St.$135,000

2101 Lawn St.$135,000

1112 Melvin Ave.$130,150

1925 Phillips Ave.$121,900

1708 Blake Ave.$116,000

4224 21st St.$109,900

1108 Lombard Ave.$95,000

1331 Howe St.$85,000

1118 Marquette St.$40,000

Rochester

2420 Beck Drive$330,000

Sturtevant

2817 92nd St.$299,900

9500 Grayce Drive$245,000

9009 Boys Drive$156,000

Union Grove

575 Wellington Drive$465,000

2028 Norfolk Court$449,900

816 12th Ave.$222,000

Waterford

4410 Waterford Drive$320,000

400 Field Drive$225,000

5001 Northwest Hwy$135,000

4424 Buckey St.$485,000

Wind Point

221 White Sand Lane$345,000

1 Deepwood Drive Unit C$230,000

