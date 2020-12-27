 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: Dec. 14-18
Property Transfers: Dec. 14-18

Dec. 14-18

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

33035 Cardinal Trail $329,900

856 Ridgemont Drive $323,000

109 E. Washington St. $255,000

3405 S. Browns Lake Drive Unit 28 $169,000

954 Dorothy Court $163,500

296 W. State St. $152,000

3109 Spring Drive $149,000

133 McHenry St. $139,900

Caledonia

5405 STH 38 $652,000

8505 Trudeau Trace $320,000

9025 Prairie Crossing Drive $317,000

6321 Ambassador Lane $309,900

5413 Erie St. $275,000

10510 Prairie Crossing Drive $270,000

4426 Tennessee Road $235,000

1422 Oak Lawn Drive $226,000

3608 Indian Trail $210,000

6807 Lone Elm Drive $210,000

6926 Dale Drive Unit 13 $144,000

6350 Douglas Ave. $107,500

5911 Indigo Drive $94,900

Dover

23600 Church Road $239,900

24920 Minnehaha Drive $201,000

Mount Pleasant

8956 Arbor Hill Drive $682,000

1806 West Road $345,000

2226 Airline Road $300,000

9224 Hollyhock Lane $284,900

1418 Meadowbrook Blvd. $280,000

4926 Lathrop Ave. $265,500

6340 South Drive $225,000

1203 E. Colonial Drive $225,000

932 S. Emmertsen Road $189,900

Norway

8346 Greenbriar Road $330,000

Racine

2211 Lathrop Ave. $720,000

320 Main St. $250,000

30 Illinois St. $245,000

3704 N. Main St. $215,000

116 Echo Lane $209,000

2816 N. Wisconsin St. $198,000

1216 Cedar Creek St. $187,000

1203 Memorial Drive $172,000

2635 Maple Grove Ave. $163,500

3211 Lakeview Circle $159,900

1117 Oregon St. $155,500

1516 Owen Ave. $155,000

1425 Willmor St. $148,000

3625 Kinzie Ave. $145,000

723 Illinois St. $134,000

2604 Donna Ave. $128,500

703 Chicago St. $112,000

623 West Blvd. $112,000

1917 Jay Eye See Ave. $106,900

2047 Blake Ave. $105,000

1013 Sheraton Drive $95,100

1532 Virginia St. $95,000

1615 Ninth St. $85,000

4500 Haven Ave. $56,000

1301 Douglas Ave. $47,000

1553 Holmes Ave. $45,500

1112 Cleveland Ave. $42,500

2016 Franklin St. $37,000

Raymond

5301 County Road K $635,000

5819 W. 8 Mile Road $348,000

Rochester

2606 Beck Drive $230,000

Sturtevant

9700 Rayne Road Unit 2 $147,900

Union Grove

745 15th Ave. $176,000

Waterford

28601 Tamarack Trail $445,000

712 Bass Drive $350,000

639 Annecy Park Circle $322,900

305 N. Sixth St. $274,000

Wind Point

114 Woodfield Court $277,000

Yorkville

2300 Thoreau Court $584,900

