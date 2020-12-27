Property Transfers: Dec. 14-18

Dec. 14-18
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
33035 Cardinal Trail $329,900
856 Ridgemont Drive $323,000
109 E. Washington St. $255,000
3405 S. Browns Lake Drive Unit 28 $169,000
954 Dorothy Court $163,500
296 W. State St. $152,000
3109 Spring Drive $149,000
133 McHenry St. $139,900
Caledonia
5405 STH 38 $652,000
8505 Trudeau Trace $320,000
9025 Prairie Crossing Drive $317,000
6321 Ambassador Lane $309,900
5413 Erie St. $275,000
10510 Prairie Crossing Drive $270,000
4426 Tennessee Road $235,000
1422 Oak Lawn Drive $226,000
3608 Indian Trail $210,000
6807 Lone Elm Drive $210,000
6926 Dale Drive Unit 13 $144,000
6350 Douglas Ave. $107,500
5911 Indigo Drive $94,900
Dover
23600 Church Road $239,900
24920 Minnehaha Drive $201,000
Mount Pleasant
8956 Arbor Hill Drive $682,000
1806 West Road $345,000
2226 Airline Road $300,000
9224 Hollyhock Lane $284,900
1418 Meadowbrook Blvd. $280,000
4926 Lathrop Ave. $265,500
6340 South Drive $225,000
1203 E. Colonial Drive $225,000
932 S. Emmertsen Road $189,900
Norway
8346 Greenbriar Road $330,000
Racine
2211 Lathrop Ave. $720,000
320 Main St. $250,000
30 Illinois St. $245,000
3704 N. Main St. $215,000
116 Echo Lane $209,000
2816 N. Wisconsin St. $198,000
1216 Cedar Creek St. $187,000
1203 Memorial Drive $172,000
2635 Maple Grove Ave. $163,500
3211 Lakeview Circle $159,900
1117 Oregon St. $155,500
1516 Owen Ave. $155,000
1425 Willmor St. $148,000
3625 Kinzie Ave. $145,000
723 Illinois St. $134,000
2604 Donna Ave. $128,500
703 Chicago St. $112,000
623 West Blvd. $112,000
1917 Jay Eye See Ave. $106,900
2047 Blake Ave. $105,000
1013 Sheraton Drive $95,100
1532 Virginia St. $95,000
1615 Ninth St. $85,000
4500 Haven Ave. $56,000
1301 Douglas Ave. $47,000
1553 Holmes Ave. $45,500
1112 Cleveland Ave. $42,500
2016 Franklin St. $37,000
Raymond
5301 County Road K $635,000
5819 W. 8 Mile Road $348,000
Rochester
2606 Beck Drive $230,000
Sturtevant
9700 Rayne Road Unit 2 $147,900
Union Grove
745 15th Ave. $176,000
Waterford
28601 Tamarack Trail $445,000
712 Bass Drive $350,000
639 Annecy Park Circle $322,900
305 N. Sixth St. $274,000
Wind Point
114 Woodfield Court $277,000
Yorkville