Property Transfers: Dec. 13-17, 2021

Dec. 13-17
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
2703 S. Browns Lake $950,000
344 Pickett Court $559,000
30203 Poplar Drive $351,000
33914 Crestview Drive $292,500
517 Orchard St. $255,900
8070 McHenry St. $225,000
749 Chicory Road $205,000
147 Beth Court $205,000
472 N. Pine St. $107,000
Caledonia
12725 4 Mile Road $20,725,000
3740 Morris St. $405,150
9223 Prairie Crossing Drive $380,000
3554 Morris St. $363,454
12014 CTH G $270,000
10017 Saratoga Drive $186,000
Elmwood Park
3301 Kensington Court $253,000
Franksville
4828 N. Raynor Ave. $420,000
Mount Pleasant
12721 Louis Sorenson Road $1,400,000
3310 Pleasant Lane $460,000
2225 N. Newman Road $450,000
7962 Braun Road $395,000
7137 Woodbridge Drive $379,900
3737 Sherrie Lane $370,000
4325 Westway Ave. $275,000
7330 Old Spring St. $250,000
7041 Mariner Drive $145,000
Norway
6941 Setter Ave. $329,900
6803 Brian Drive $326,000
Racine
406 16th St. $342,000
183 Westminster Square $263,000
3505 Spring St. $254,000
325 West Blvd. $235,000
44 Illinois St. $229,900
3530 Oakwood Drive $200,000
35 Harborview Drive Unit 304 $190,000
2810 Geneva St. $175,000
1235 W. Lawn Ave. $170,000
2032 N. Main St. $164,000
704 Coronada Drive $163,000
1250 W. Lawn Ave. $163,000
1656 Park Ave. $162,000
1531 Arthur Ave. $160,000
3346 St. Clair St. $160,000
2508 Jerome Blvd. $160,000
1827 Douglas Ave. $155,000
2427 Grove Ave. $149,900
4025 17th St. $149,000
1226 Florence Ave. $145,000
4325 Byrd Ave. $142,000
2023 Gillen St. $140,000
1228 Cedar Creek St. $140,000
10 McKinley Ave. $132,500
2427 Russet St. $120,000
2501 Prospect St. $120,000
2435 Hansen Ave. $120,000
1100 David St. $120,000
900 Jackson St. $120,000
1646 State St. $110,000
1101 Melvin Ave. $89,000
710 Kewaunee St. $85,000
1114 Perry Ave. $82,000
1716 Hagerer St. $62,041
1344 Russet St. $60,000
312 Island Ave. $53,950
1032 Harbridge Ave. $40,000
Raymond
4719 96th St. $240,000
Rochester
207 Musquequack St. North $270,000
Sturtevant
8801 Camelot Trace $62,500
Waterford
5700 Marsh Road $895,000
6600 Hillstone Court $500,000
28010 Small Lane $350,000
618 Park Drive $272,900
4131 Waterford Drive $255,000
604 Aber Drive $220,000
29533 Raab Drive $185,000
4130 Riverside Road $82,000
Yorkville
15231 Kingston Way $830,000
17019 2 Mile Road $670,000
19120 Spring St. $425,000
16622 50th Road $300,000