Property Transfers: Dec. 13-17, 2021

Dec. 13-17

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

2703 S. Browns Lake $950,000

344 Pickett Court $559,000

30203 Poplar Drive $351,000

33914 Crestview Drive $292,500

517 Orchard St. $255,900

8070 McHenry St. $225,000

749 Chicory Road $205,000

147 Beth Court $205,000

472 N. Pine St. $107,000

Caledonia

12725 4 Mile Road $20,725,000

3740 Morris St. $405,150

9223 Prairie Crossing Drive $380,000

3554 Morris St. $363,454

12014 CTH G $270,000

10017 Saratoga Drive $186,000

Elmwood Park

3301 Kensington Court $253,000

Franksville

4828 N. Raynor Ave. $420,000

Mount Pleasant

12721 Louis Sorenson Road $1,400,000

3310 Pleasant Lane $460,000

2225 N. Newman Road $450,000

7962 Braun Road $395,000

7137 Woodbridge Drive $379,900

3737 Sherrie Lane $370,000

4325 Westway Ave. $275,000

7330 Old Spring St. $250,000

7041 Mariner Drive $145,000

Norway

6941 Setter Ave. $329,900

6803 Brian Drive $326,000

Racine

406 16th St. $342,000

183 Westminster Square $263,000

3505 Spring St. $254,000

325 West Blvd. $235,000

44 Illinois St. $229,900

3530 Oakwood Drive $200,000

35 Harborview Drive Unit 304 $190,000

2810 Geneva St. $175,000

1235 W. Lawn Ave. $170,000

2032 N. Main St. $164,000

704 Coronada Drive $163,000

1250 W. Lawn Ave. $163,000

1656 Park Ave. $162,000

1531 Arthur Ave. $160,000

3346 St. Clair St. $160,000

2508 Jerome Blvd. $160,000

1827 Douglas Ave. $155,000

2427 Grove Ave. $149,900

4025 17th St. $149,000

1226 Florence Ave. $145,000

4325 Byrd Ave. $142,000

2023 Gillen St. $140,000

1228 Cedar Creek St. $140,000

10 McKinley Ave. $132,500

2427 Russet St. $120,000

2501 Prospect St. $120,000

2435 Hansen Ave. $120,000

1100 David St. $120,000

900 Jackson St. $120,000

1646 State St. $110,000

1101 Melvin Ave. $89,000

710 Kewaunee St. $85,000

1114 Perry Ave. $82,000

1716 Hagerer St. $62,041

1344 Russet St. $60,000

312 Island Ave. $53,950

1032 Harbridge Ave. $40,000

Raymond

4719 96th St. $240,000

Rochester

207 Musquequack St. North $270,000

Sturtevant

8801 Camelot Trace $62,500

Waterford

5700 Marsh Road $895,000

6600 Hillstone Court $500,000

28010 Small Lane $350,000

618 Park Drive $272,900

4131 Waterford Drive $255,000

604 Aber Drive $220,000

29533 Raab Drive $185,000

4130 Riverside Road $82,000

Yorkville

15231 Kingston Way $830,000

17019 2 Mile Road $670,000

19120 Spring St. $425,000

16622 50th Road $300,000

