Property Transfers, Dec. 30-Jan.3

Dec. 30-Jan. 3

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPrice

Burlington

101 N. Kane St. $225,000

810 Teutonia Drive $175,000

Caledonia

6651 Charles St. $950,000

6616 Medley Drive $375,000

9015 Prairie Crossing Drive $325,300

6604 Novak Road $312,500

4835 Richmond Ave. $270,000

11416 7 1/2 Mile Road $225,000

4739 Charles St. $153,000

4404 W. Johnson Ave. $80,000

Mount Pleasant

9107 Hollyhock Lane $395,000

2719 Fenceline Road $290,000

8745 Vona Drive $289,900

1511 Martha Ave. $247,000

5600 Riviera Drive $224,000

5843 Kinzie Ave. $185,000

5028 Deerwood Drive $182,000

1141 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 202 $155,000

208 Indiana St. $150,000

7041 Mariner Drive, No.204 $136,000

1207 N. Ohio St. $123,000

6700 Mariner Drive, No.102 $106,000

Norway

3663 Britton Ridge $843,000

25624 White Tail Ct. $468,000

7829 S. Loomis Road $350,000

7944 Mehring Road $17,000

Racine

2615 Mount Pleasant St. $490,000

3345 Chatham St. $409,000

836 Lathrop Ave. $175,000

320 Merrie Lane $169,900

700 Melvin Ave. $168,500

617 Augusta St. $158,000

1934 Mars Ave. $155,000

821 Blaine Ave. $150,000

1439 Junction Ave. $145,000

1539 Homes Ave. $143,000

1018 Sheraton Drive $138,000

1333 Kentucky St. $133,900

3520 Spruce St. $133,580

3626 Astoria Drive $130,000

3232 Kearney Ave. $129,900

326 Blaine Ave. $127,000

919 45th St. $126,000

1901 Jupiter Ave. $125,000

1008 Berkeley Drive $125,000

2203 Ohio St. $122,000

2337 Mitchell St. $112,900

1414 Monroe Ave. $96,500

3010 Durand Ave. $89,000

2313 Carmel Ave. $88,500

1648 Kearney Ave. $85,000

1323 Carlisle Ave. $85,000

1739 Villa St. $84,500

1228 Carlisle Ave. $75,000

2046 Orchard St. $70,000

1726 Chatham St. $64,000

915 Walnut St. $51,000

3136 Kearney Ave. $50,000

2008 Wustum Ave. $48,000

1419 Lincoln St. $35,000

1742 Indiana St. $30,000

1604 Park Ave. $30,000

1116 13th St. $6,000

Sturtevant

9400 Durand Ave. $401,200

8408 Camelot Trace $258,000

3416 97th St. $255,000

Waterford

5739 Island View Court $375,000

4722 Fairway Drive $295,000

409 Poplar Grove Drive $272,000

208 Washington St. $169,000

29040 Kramer Drive $2,500

