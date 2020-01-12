Property Transfers, Dec. 30-Jan.3

Dec. 30-Jan. 3
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPrice
Burlington
101 N. Kane St. $225,000
810 Teutonia Drive $175,000
Caledonia
6651 Charles St. $950,000
6616 Medley Drive $375,000
9015 Prairie Crossing Drive $325,300
6604 Novak Road $312,500
4835 Richmond Ave. $270,000
11416 7 1/2 Mile Road $225,000
4739 Charles St. $153,000
4404 W. Johnson Ave. $80,000
Mount Pleasant
9107 Hollyhock Lane $395,000
2719 Fenceline Road $290,000
8745 Vona Drive $289,900
1511 Martha Ave. $247,000
5600 Riviera Drive $224,000
5843 Kinzie Ave. $185,000
5028 Deerwood Drive $182,000
1141 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 202 $155,000
208 Indiana St. $150,000
7041 Mariner Drive, No.204 $136,000
1207 N. Ohio St. $123,000
6700 Mariner Drive, No.102 $106,000
Norway
3663 Britton Ridge $843,000
25624 White Tail Ct. $468,000
7829 S. Loomis Road $350,000
7944 Mehring Road $17,000
Racine
2615 Mount Pleasant St. $490,000
3345 Chatham St. $409,000
836 Lathrop Ave. $175,000
320 Merrie Lane $169,900
700 Melvin Ave. $168,500
617 Augusta St. $158,000
1934 Mars Ave. $155,000
821 Blaine Ave. $150,000
1439 Junction Ave. $145,000
1539 Homes Ave. $143,000
1018 Sheraton Drive $138,000
1333 Kentucky St. $133,900
3520 Spruce St. $133,580
3626 Astoria Drive $130,000
3232 Kearney Ave. $129,900
326 Blaine Ave. $127,000
919 45th St. $126,000
1901 Jupiter Ave. $125,000
1008 Berkeley Drive $125,000
2203 Ohio St. $122,000
2337 Mitchell St. $112,900
1414 Monroe Ave. $96,500
3010 Durand Ave. $89,000
2313 Carmel Ave. $88,500
1648 Kearney Ave. $85,000
1323 Carlisle Ave. $85,000
1739 Villa St. $84,500
1228 Carlisle Ave. $75,000
2046 Orchard St. $70,000
1726 Chatham St. $64,000
915 Walnut St. $51,000
3136 Kearney Ave. $50,000
2008 Wustum Ave. $48,000
1419 Lincoln St. $35,000
1742 Indiana St. $30,000
1604 Park Ave. $30,000
1116 13th St. $6,000
Sturtevant
9400 Durand Ave. $401,200
8408 Camelot Trace $258,000
3416 97th St. $255,000
Waterford
5739 Island View Court $375,000
4722 Fairway Drive $295,000
409 Poplar Grove Drive $272,000
208 Washington St. $169,000
29040 Kramer Drive $2,500