Property Transfers: Aug.9-13, 2021
Property Transfers: Aug.9-13, 2021

Aug. 9-13

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPrice

Burlington

316 Conkey St.$287,500

272 Paters Parkway$285,000

29015 Plank Road$270,000

152 E. Chestnut St.$225,000

Caledonia

6524 Blue River Way$510,000

4124 Matthew Drive$370,000

6775 Bobolink Road$355,000

1607 Count Turf Lane$292,000

3102 5 Mile Road$245,000

3419 Elderberry Road$165,000

3261 Bergamont Drive$103,900

Dover

23525 N. Shore Drive$925,255

24905 Jackson St.$175,000

Mount Pleasant

8822 Shadowood Trail$602,000

4820 Nature Trail$600,000

1855 Brandon Lane$415,000

2240 Rivershore Drive$399,900

4101 Bristol Place$375,000

5420 Deerfield Road$350,000

3745 Cardinal Court$325,000

133 Portice Drive Unit 101$304,460

4503 Durand Ave.$300,000

857 Boulder Trail Unit 906$239,900

3026 Meyer Court 5$180,000

6551 Mariner Drive Unit 7$148,000

Norway

7450 Walczak Road$410,000

23221 W. 7 Mile Road$280,000

8812 E. Wind Lake Road$230,000

Racine

3600 S. Memorial Drive$3,675,000

3045 N. Main St.$272,000

1100 Valley Drive$269,000

3741 N. Wisconsin St.$255,000

832 Lathrop Ave.$240,000

1527 Hayes Ave.$238,000

1000 Kentucky St.$235,000

2721 Fleetwood Drive$235,000

333 Lake Ave. Unit 109$229,900

1525 Cleveland Ave.$210,000

829 Arthur Ave.$209,900

2715 Rosalind Ave.$199,900

3201 Barbara Drive$181,000

2608 Grove Ave.$180,000

2906 Charles St.$180,000

3201 N. Main St.$171,900

1116 Yout St.$169,000

1626 Quincy Ave.$165,000

1440 North St.$160,000

2323 Thor Ave.$160,000

2421 Mt. Pleasant St.$160,000

1224 Wolff St.$160,000

3149 Kearney Ave.$159,900

721 High St.$152,000

1916 Shoop St.$145,000

1139 Howard St.$143,100

1008 Blaine Ave.$139,900

2214 Shoop St.$138,500

1423 Superior St.$135,000

1110 Lathrop Ave.$117,000

3271 Republic Ave.$115,000

1500 Shoreland Drive$110,000

1337 Cleveland Ave.$110,000

1932 Quincy Ave.$101,000

1825 English St.$97,000

5331 Marboro Drive$95,900

2001 Mead St.$80,000

1823 Taylor Ave.$51,900

406 Blaine Ave.$50,000

1607 Winslow St.$17,000

Raymond

11708 W. 4 1/4 Mile Road$530,000

8211 W. 3 Mile Road$330,000

Rochester

2714 Fox Grove Drive$249,000

Sturtevant

2521 Wisconsin St.$243,500

1519 92nd St Unit 76$154,900

1507 92nd St. Unit 17$106,000

Union Grove

910 14th Ave.$1,000

Waterford

117 S. 1st St.$700,000

7448 Pleasant Road$410,000

30926 Kramer Drive$399,000

516 6th St.$382,000

Wind Point

4707 Lighthouse Drive$760,000

Yorkville

2322 Queens Brook Lane$130,000

