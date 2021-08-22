Property Transfers: Aug.9-13, 2021

Aug. 9-13
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPrice
Burlington
316 Conkey St.$287,500
272 Paters Parkway$285,000
29015 Plank Road$270,000
152 E. Chestnut St.$225,000
Caledonia
6524 Blue River Way$510,000
4124 Matthew Drive$370,000
6775 Bobolink Road$355,000
1607 Count Turf Lane$292,000
3102 5 Mile Road$245,000
3419 Elderberry Road$165,000
3261 Bergamont Drive$103,900
Dover
23525 N. Shore Drive$925,255
24905 Jackson St.$175,000
Mount Pleasant
8822 Shadowood Trail$602,000
4820 Nature Trail$600,000
1855 Brandon Lane$415,000
2240 Rivershore Drive$399,900
4101 Bristol Place$375,000
5420 Deerfield Road$350,000
3745 Cardinal Court$325,000
133 Portice Drive Unit 101$304,460
4503 Durand Ave.$300,000
857 Boulder Trail Unit 906$239,900
3026 Meyer Court 5$180,000
6551 Mariner Drive Unit 7$148,000
Norway
7450 Walczak Road$410,000
23221 W. 7 Mile Road$280,000
8812 E. Wind Lake Road$230,000
Racine
3600 S. Memorial Drive$3,675,000
3045 N. Main St.$272,000
1100 Valley Drive$269,000
3741 N. Wisconsin St.$255,000
832 Lathrop Ave.$240,000
1527 Hayes Ave.$238,000
1000 Kentucky St.$235,000
2721 Fleetwood Drive$235,000
333 Lake Ave. Unit 109$229,900
1525 Cleveland Ave.$210,000
829 Arthur Ave.$209,900
2715 Rosalind Ave.$199,900
3201 Barbara Drive$181,000
2608 Grove Ave.$180,000
2906 Charles St.$180,000
3201 N. Main St.$171,900
1116 Yout St.$169,000
1626 Quincy Ave.$165,000
1440 North St.$160,000
2323 Thor Ave.$160,000
2421 Mt. Pleasant St.$160,000
1224 Wolff St.$160,000
3149 Kearney Ave.$159,900
721 High St.$152,000
1916 Shoop St.$145,000
1139 Howard St.$143,100
1008 Blaine Ave.$139,900
2214 Shoop St.$138,500
1423 Superior St.$135,000
1110 Lathrop Ave.$117,000
3271 Republic Ave.$115,000
1500 Shoreland Drive$110,000
1337 Cleveland Ave.$110,000
1932 Quincy Ave.$101,000
1825 English St.$97,000
5331 Marboro Drive$95,900
2001 Mead St.$80,000
1823 Taylor Ave.$51,900
406 Blaine Ave.$50,000
1607 Winslow St.$17,000
Raymond
11708 W. 4 1/4 Mile Road$530,000
8211 W. 3 Mile Road$330,000
Rochester
2714 Fox Grove Drive$249,000
Sturtevant
2521 Wisconsin St.$243,500
1519 92nd St Unit 76$154,900
1507 92nd St. Unit 17$106,000
Union Grove
910 14th Ave.$1,000