Property Transfers: Aug. 31-Sept. 4
Property Transfers: Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPrice

Burlington

1440 Isabel Lane $525,000

1409 Serena Lane $345,000

7201 Wheatland Drive $340,000

8626 Hilltop Drive $300,000

1073 S. Pine St. Unit 204 $155,000

33900 Lagoon Drive $153,000

2501 S. Browns Lake Drive Unit C11 $116,000

6824 Horseshoe Trail $87,000

Caledonia

4315 Kennedy Drive $515,000

3921 Wild Ginger Way $348,000

3844 Debby Lane $320,000

2804 Catherine Drive $301,000

4150 Harvest Lane $286,000

2490 Catherine Drive $268,000

4720 Mary Drew Drive $266,000

1715 Secretariat Lane $258,700

5109 Ruby Ave. $255,500

7127 Hazelcrest Drive $230,000

4708 N. Green Bay Road $225,000

3726 Wyoming Way $210,000

3140 6 Mile Road $205,000

1848 Wedgewood Drive $157,000

6906 Dale Drive Unit 22 $150,000

Dover

24230 Penninsula Drive $420,000

1236 Larkspur Drive $333,000

1523 Grandview Court Unit 3 $174,900

Mount Pleasant

215 Emerald Drive $430,000

2937 Cornerstone Way $387,000

6333 Rosemary Lane $385,000

5839 Mt. Vernon Way $385,000

11416 Spring St. $357,000

3759 Burr Oak Drive $355,000

201 Veranda Lane $345,900

4612 Limerick Lane $339,000

1841 Ryan Road $332,500

1631 Rolling Green Drive $326,000

6441 Kingsview Drive $308,900

602 Hunter Drive $303,500

1901 Menomonee Ave. $278,700

6005 Emstan Hills Road $260,000

2706 Chicory Road $230,000

219 Robin Hill Drive $230,000

6631 Spring Hill Drive Unit 64 $210,000

1438 Margrave Court $205,000

1243 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 204 $185,000

1156 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 205 $141,000

5734 Cambridge Lane Unit 5 $131,000

1304 Graceland Ave. $128,500

Norway

26014 S. Wind Lake Road $700,000

8841 Bluebird Lane $435,000

7919 W. Wind Lake Road Unit 5 $379,000

26418 Lilac Lane $185

Racine

2627 Lathrop Ave. $320,000

710 Echo Lane $230,000

167 Westminster Square $208,500

920 Illinois St. $198,000

3042 N. Wisconsin St. $196,000

4116 Manhattan Drive $184,900

1800 Michigan Blvd. $180,000

1935 Jupiter Ave. $178,000

3335 St. Clair St. $177,000

1901 Monroe Ave. $175,200

2600 Ridgewood Ave. $160,500

2813 Kentucky St. $151,000

2703 Lathrop Ave. $150,000

3422 St. Clair St. $150,000

3612 Kinzie Ave. $146,000

222 Crab Tree Lane $140,000

1315 Grove Ave. $135,000

3301 20th St. $131,000

1015 Kingston Ave. $130,000

2815 Charles St. $123,000

2023 Green St. $120,000

4621 Olive St. $120,000

1661 Monroe Ave. $116,000

1041 College Ave. $100,000

1721 Hagerer St. $100,000

1701 Flett Ave. $91,000

1236 Grove Ave. $88,500

809 Monroe Ave. $87,504

920 Kewaunee St. $86,000

1322 Erie St. $81,500

2800 Kearney Ave. $78,000

1238 Romayne Ave. $76,000

1412 College Ave. $75,000

1627 Grove Ave. $75,000

4522 15th St. $72,000

1727 Connolly Ave. $70,500

4021 19th St. $66,700

2901 Olive St. $56,000

1413 Villa St. $55,000

429 Luedtke Ave. $30,000

1526 Packard Ave. $15,000

1307 Center St. $15,000

1827 W. 6th St. $12,500

Raymond

3969 68th St.$395,000

Rochester

3093 Camelback Mountain Road$330,000

Sturtevant

8817 Camelot Trace $260,000

8700 Camelot Trace $251,000

2828 91st St. $135,000

Union Grove

1747 Shumann Drive $325,000

738 9th Ave. $237,000

1719 State St. Unit 44 $138,000

Waterford

30720 Morning View Circle $499,900

911 Foxwalk Drive $454,000

601 Mohr Ave. $395,000

652 Cherrywood Drive $387,000

910 Meadowgate Drive $370,000

301 S. 3rd St. $252,500

30712 Morning View Circle $110,000

Wind Point

5123 Ravenswood Lane $625,000

90 Eldorade Drive $525,000

217 White Sand Lane $299,900

Yorkville

321 63rd Drive $734,000

17500 Durand Ave. $340,000

