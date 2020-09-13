Property Transfers: Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Aug. 31-Sept. 4
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Burlington
1440 Isabel Lane $525,000
1409 Serena Lane $345,000
7201 Wheatland Drive $340,000
8626 Hilltop Drive $300,000
1073 S. Pine St. Unit 204 $155,000
33900 Lagoon Drive $153,000
2501 S. Browns Lake Drive Unit C11 $116,000
6824 Horseshoe Trail $87,000
Caledonia
4315 Kennedy Drive $515,000
3921 Wild Ginger Way $348,000
3844 Debby Lane $320,000
2804 Catherine Drive $301,000
4150 Harvest Lane $286,000
2490 Catherine Drive $268,000
4720 Mary Drew Drive $266,000
1715 Secretariat Lane $258,700
5109 Ruby Ave. $255,500
7127 Hazelcrest Drive $230,000
4708 N. Green Bay Road $225,000
3726 Wyoming Way $210,000
3140 6 Mile Road $205,000
1848 Wedgewood Drive $157,000
6906 Dale Drive Unit 22 $150,000
Dover
24230 Penninsula Drive $420,000
1236 Larkspur Drive $333,000
1523 Grandview Court Unit 3 $174,900
Mount Pleasant
215 Emerald Drive $430,000
2937 Cornerstone Way $387,000
6333 Rosemary Lane $385,000
5839 Mt. Vernon Way $385,000
11416 Spring St. $357,000
3759 Burr Oak Drive $355,000
201 Veranda Lane $345,900
4612 Limerick Lane $339,000
1841 Ryan Road $332,500
1631 Rolling Green Drive $326,000
6441 Kingsview Drive $308,900
602 Hunter Drive $303,500
1901 Menomonee Ave. $278,700
6005 Emstan Hills Road $260,000
2706 Chicory Road $230,000
219 Robin Hill Drive $230,000
6631 Spring Hill Drive Unit 64 $210,000
1438 Margrave Court $205,000
1243 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 204 $185,000
1156 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 205 $141,000
5734 Cambridge Lane Unit 5 $131,000
1304 Graceland Ave. $128,500
Norway
26014 S. Wind Lake Road $700,000
8841 Bluebird Lane $435,000
7919 W. Wind Lake Road Unit 5 $379,000
26418 Lilac Lane $185
Racine
2627 Lathrop Ave. $320,000
710 Echo Lane $230,000
167 Westminster Square $208,500
920 Illinois St. $198,000
3042 N. Wisconsin St. $196,000
4116 Manhattan Drive $184,900
1800 Michigan Blvd. $180,000
1935 Jupiter Ave. $178,000
3335 St. Clair St. $177,000
1901 Monroe Ave. $175,200
2600 Ridgewood Ave. $160,500
2813 Kentucky St. $151,000
2703 Lathrop Ave. $150,000
3422 St. Clair St. $150,000
3612 Kinzie Ave. $146,000
222 Crab Tree Lane $140,000
1315 Grove Ave. $135,000
3301 20th St. $131,000
1015 Kingston Ave. $130,000
2815 Charles St. $123,000
2023 Green St. $120,000
4621 Olive St. $120,000
1661 Monroe Ave. $116,000
1041 College Ave. $100,000
1721 Hagerer St. $100,000
1701 Flett Ave. $91,000
1236 Grove Ave. $88,500
809 Monroe Ave. $87,504
920 Kewaunee St. $86,000
1322 Erie St. $81,500
2800 Kearney Ave. $78,000
1238 Romayne Ave. $76,000
1412 College Ave. $75,000
1627 Grove Ave. $75,000
4522 15th St. $72,000
1727 Connolly Ave. $70,500
4021 19th St. $66,700
2901 Olive St. $56,000
1413 Villa St. $55,000
429 Luedtke Ave. $30,000
1526 Packard Ave. $15,000
1307 Center St. $15,000
1827 W. 6th St. $12,500
Raymond
3969 68th St.$395,000
Rochester
3093 Camelback Mountain Road$330,000
Sturtevant
8817 Camelot Trace $260,000
8700 Camelot Trace $251,000
2828 91st St. $135,000
Union Grove
1747 Shumann Drive $325,000
738 9th Ave. $237,000
1719 State St. Unit 44 $138,000
Waterford
30720 Morning View Circle $499,900
911 Foxwalk Drive $454,000
601 Mohr Ave. $395,000
652 Cherrywood Drive $387,000
910 Meadowgate Drive $370,000
301 S. 3rd St. $252,500
30712 Morning View Circle $110,000
Wind Point
5123 Ravenswood Lane $625,000
90 Eldorade Drive $525,000
217 White Sand Lane $299,900
Yorkville
321 63rd Drive $734,000
17500 Durand Ave. $340,000
