Property Transfers: Aug. 30-Sept. 3

Aug. 30-Sept. 3
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
30306 Forest Drive $685,000
357 Robins Run $362,000
216 Parkview Drive $298,000
32540 Yahnke Road $275,000
424 Origen St. $275,000
516 Orchard St. $239,000
33416 S. Honey Lake Road $230,000
332 Edward St. $209,000
7966 N. Lakeshore Drive $67,900
Caledonia
6600 Hoods Creek Road $625,000
4702 Bluffside Drive $563,000
5316 3 Mile Road $410,000
6134 Eagle Point Drive $380,900
3010 Yorktown St. $349,900
10311 E. White Manor Court $335,500
6174 Prairie Circle $310,000
3227 Rodney Lane $295,000
6028 Dublin Court $280,000
2713 Arrowhead St. $215,000
507 Sara Lane $209,900
6715 Brian Drive $190,000
2740 Crestview Park Drive $169,900
13624 Bell Road $150,000
Dover
2615 Lakeshore Drive $350,000
Mount Pleasant
2640 Penbrook Drive $392,000
26 Portico Drive $389,900
2820 Wexford Road $365,000
135 Portico Drive Unit 102 $295,900
335 S. Emmertsen Road $280,000
6536 Cedarhedge Drive $280,000
4741 Saint Regis Drive $275,000
2821 Cozy Acre Road $236,000
910 Century Way $230,000
1608 Kuiper Lane $226,000
1622 Wiese Lane $220,000
2610 Ole Davidson Road $165,000
1219 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 201 $160,000
5748 Cambridge Circle Unit 6 $150,000
5608 Cambridge Lane Unit 1 $150,000
57098 Cambridge Circle Unit 2 $125,500
5827 Cambridge Circle Unit 7 $125,000
1155 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 203 $117,500
113 Stuart Road $107,500
Norway
27161 Ridgewood Trail $480,000
25324 S. Wind Lake Road $360,000
26047 Loomis Road West $285,300
25011 Loomis Road West $236,000
Racine
4801 Washington Ave. $2,657,186
4407 Hawk Hollow Lane $600,000
66 Harborview Drive $399,000
1400 College Ave. $350,000
333 Lake Ave. Unit 404 $332,000
3515 Indiana St. $270,000
4 Gaslight Drive Unit 211 $241,000
1114 Crab Tree Circle $240,000
234 Virginia St. $235,000
3800 Washington Ave. $214,000
1020 Wolff St. $200,000
3530 Poe Ave. $200,000
2715 Lincolnwood Drive $193,000
1920 Carlisle Ave. $184,000
2900 19th St. $183,800
721 W. Lawn Ave. $170,000
4 Gaslight Drive Unit 310 $170,000
2332 Jerome Blvd. $169,900
4324 17th St. $167,500
1914 Gillen St. $165,000
1339 Deane Blvd. $165,000
904 Blaine Ave. $162,000
2529 Delaware Ave. $160,000
1304 Cleveland Ave. $152,000
714 Lathrop Ave. $150,000
1334 West Blvd. $150,000
923 Saxony Drive $145,000
2927 Old Mill Drive $145,000
1335 Arthur Ave. $142,000
4109 Victory Ave. $140,000
816 Saxony Drive $136,000
2806 Westwood Drive $135,000
1301 Carlton Drive $135,000
3600 10th Ave. $135,000
3715 10th Ave. $135,000
1223 Florence Ave. $135,000
2615 Geneva St. $133,000
1553 Holmes Ave. $132,000
915 Hagerer St. $130,000
1619 Grove Ave. $125,000
1238 Carlisle Ave. $122,450
2618 Olive St. $121,000
721 S. Green Bay Road $120,000
1202 English St. $112,250
2039 Orchard St. $110,000
1209 College Ave. $104,000
825 Grand Ave. $100,000
1323 Erie St. $95,000
1310 Dr. Mlk Jr. Drive $91,750
1019 DeKoven Ave. $88,000
4325 16th St. $87,000
1426 Illinois St. $85,000
4621 16th St. $76,000
921 Grand Ave. $76,000
4939 Juniper Court $69,900
1232 Marquette St. $60,000
2406 Jean Ave. $45,000
1017 Davis Place $39,000
Raymond
6205 W. 3 Mile Road $710,000
10309 County Road K $250,000
308 60th St. $194,900
Rochester
29632 Clover Lane $337,000
601 Ryan Ave. $224,000
406 Ryan Ave. $136,000
Sturtevant
3261 93rd St. $290,000
3212 95th St. $222,000
1511 92nd St. $184,900
8528 Westbrook Drive $156,500
Union Grove
2008 Norfolk Court $439,900
200 Mill Ave. $377,000
1050 Pheasant Run $325,000
155 St. James Circle $300,000
155 St. James Circle $299,900
Waterford
5010 Mesa Court $575,000
8408 Fox River Road $440,000
3908 Gale Circle W $440,000
6707 Channel Road $385,000
8515 Halverson Road $370,000
28720 Sunflower Lane $370,000
649 Arber Drive $290,000
117 River St. $217,500
505 Torch Pine Court $207,500
608 Edmund St. $194,000
29038 War Bonnet Lane $70,000
Yorkville
14310 Marina Drive $550,000
14001 Evans Lane $310,000
13932 Evans Lane $267,500