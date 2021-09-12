 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: Aug. 30-Sept. 3
Property Transfers: Aug. 30-Sept. 3

Aug. 30-Sept. 3

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

30306 Forest Drive $685,000

357 Robins Run $362,000

216 Parkview Drive $298,000

32540 Yahnke Road $275,000

424 Origen St. $275,000

516 Orchard St. $239,000

33416 S. Honey Lake Road $230,000

332 Edward St. $209,000

7966 N. Lakeshore Drive $67,900

Caledonia

6600 Hoods Creek Road $625,000

4702 Bluffside Drive $563,000

5316 3 Mile Road $410,000

6134 Eagle Point Drive $380,900

3010 Yorktown St. $349,900

10311 E. White Manor Court $335,500

6174 Prairie Circle $310,000

3227 Rodney Lane $295,000

6028 Dublin Court $280,000

2713 Arrowhead St. $215,000

507 Sara Lane $209,900

6715 Brian Drive $190,000

2740 Crestview Park Drive $169,900

13624 Bell Road $150,000

Dover

2615 Lakeshore Drive $350,000

Mount Pleasant

2640 Penbrook Drive $392,000

26 Portico Drive $389,900

2820 Wexford Road $365,000

135 Portico Drive Unit 102 $295,900

335 S. Emmertsen Road $280,000

6536 Cedarhedge Drive $280,000

4741 Saint Regis Drive $275,000

2821 Cozy Acre Road $236,000

910 Century Way $230,000

1608 Kuiper Lane $226,000

1622 Wiese Lane $220,000

2610 Ole Davidson Road $165,000

1219 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 201 $160,000

5748 Cambridge Circle Unit 6 $150,000

5608 Cambridge Lane Unit 1 $150,000

57098 Cambridge Circle Unit 2 $125,500

5827 Cambridge Circle Unit 7 $125,000

1155 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 203 $117,500

113 Stuart Road $107,500

Norway

27161 Ridgewood Trail $480,000

25324 S. Wind Lake Road $360,000

26047 Loomis Road West $285,300

25011 Loomis Road West $236,000

Racine

4801 Washington Ave. $2,657,186

4407 Hawk Hollow Lane $600,000

66 Harborview Drive $399,000

1400 College Ave. $350,000

333 Lake Ave. Unit 404 $332,000

3515 Indiana St. $270,000

4 Gaslight Drive Unit 211 $241,000

1114 Crab Tree Circle $240,000

234 Virginia St. $235,000

3800 Washington Ave. $214,000

1020 Wolff St. $200,000

3530 Poe Ave. $200,000

2715 Lincolnwood Drive $193,000

1920 Carlisle Ave. $184,000

2900 19th St. $183,800

721 W. Lawn Ave. $170,000

4 Gaslight Drive Unit 310 $170,000

2332 Jerome Blvd. $169,900

4324 17th St. $167,500

1914 Gillen St. $165,000

1339 Deane Blvd. $165,000

904 Blaine Ave. $162,000

2529 Delaware Ave. $160,000

1304 Cleveland Ave. $152,000

714 Lathrop Ave. $150,000

1334 West Blvd. $150,000

923 Saxony Drive $145,000

2927 Old Mill Drive $145,000

1335 Arthur Ave. $142,000

4109 Victory Ave. $140,000

816 Saxony Drive $136,000

2806 Westwood Drive $135,000

1301 Carlton Drive $135,000

3600 10th Ave. $135,000

3715 10th Ave. $135,000

1223 Florence Ave. $135,000

2615 Geneva St. $133,000

1553 Holmes Ave. $132,000

915 Hagerer St. $130,000

1619 Grove Ave. $125,000

1238 Carlisle Ave. $122,450

2618 Olive St. $121,000

721 S. Green Bay Road $120,000

1202 English St. $112,250

2039 Orchard St. $110,000

1209 College Ave. $104,000

825 Grand Ave. $100,000

1323 Erie St. $95,000

1310 Dr. Mlk Jr. Drive $91,750

1019 DeKoven Ave. $88,000

4325 16th St. $87,000

1426 Illinois St. $85,000

4621 16th St. $76,000

921 Grand Ave. $76,000

4939 Juniper Court $69,900

1232 Marquette St. $60,000

2406 Jean Ave. $45,000

1017 Davis Place $39,000

Raymond

6205 W. 3 Mile Road $710,000

10309 County Road K $250,000

308 60th St. $194,900

Rochester

29632 Clover Lane $337,000

601 Ryan Ave. $224,000

406 Ryan Ave. $136,000

Sturtevant

3261 93rd St. $290,000

3212 95th St. $222,000

1511 92nd St. $184,900

8528 Westbrook Drive $156,500

Union Grove

2008 Norfolk Court $439,900

200 Mill Ave. $377,000

1050 Pheasant Run $325,000

155 St. James Circle $300,000

155 St. James Circle $299,900

Waterford

5010 Mesa Court $575,000

8408 Fox River Road $440,000

3908 Gale Circle W $440,000

6707 Channel Road $385,000

8515 Halverson Road $370,000

28720 Sunflower Lane $370,000

649 Arber Drive $290,000

117 River St. $217,500

505 Torch Pine Court $207,500

608 Edmund St. $194,000

29038 War Bonnet Lane $70,000

Yorkville

14310 Marina Drive $550,000

14001 Evans Lane $310,000

13932 Evans Lane $267,500

