Property Transfers: Aug. 3-7

Aug. 3-7
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPrice
Burlington
7610 Highland Ave.$284,900
29402 Durand Ave.$270,000
34210 Grand Blvd.$170,000
33605 Lakeshore Drive S$75,000
Caledonia
3225 Orion Circle$345,000
1000 Riva Ridge$331,000
3939 Sienna Court$325,000
5402 Sunshine Lane$285,000
2834 Northbridge Drive$282,900
5229 Barthel Road$275,000
4151 Coachlight Drive$255,000
800 Horner Drive$222,000
2821 Santa Fe Trail$202,112
10234 Root River Drive$160,000
3610 Monica Drive$65,000
Dover
4104 Stormy Drive$178,600
3525 Harrison St.$170,100
Mount Pleasant
4750 Lathrop Ave.$955,000
5137 Independence Road$415,000
2231 Penbrook Drive$405,000
1912 Brougham Lane$404,900
7069 Woodbridge Drive$399,900
4910 St. Regis Drive$399,400
2735 Cornerstone Way$397,900
4110 Wood Lane$341,500
136 Portico Drive$330,000
329 S. Newman Road$303,500
4328 Woodbury Lane$295,000
2740 Wexford Road$293,000
2135 Riviera Drive$228,000
3321 Gayhart St.$224,450
1312 N. Summerset Drive$211,000
1111 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 201$186,000
1131 S. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 2U$145,000
6545 Mariner Drive Unit 5L$127,500
1110 S. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 5$117,000
3424 Sheridan Road$91,500
1213 Lawndale Ave.$85,000
3101 Hickory Grove Ave.$55,900
Norway
25716 W. Loomis Road$235,000
Racine
3908 Washington Ave.$270,000
1742 College Ave.$250,000
150 Westminster Square$230,000
1818 Wisconsin Ave.$199,900
4401 Blue River Ave.$168,000
2218 Grove Ave.$165,000
2319 W. Lawn Ave.$164,900
1505 Hayes Ave.$160,000
2049 Deane Blvd.$157,000
3540 Tenth Ave.$148,000
900 Wolff St.$145,000
1307 Wolff St.$145,000
1423 Cleveland Ave.$143,500
13 Oregon St.$140,000
3634 Regency Drive$139,000
1439 Orchard St.$137,400
1430 Indiana St.$132,000
2600 E. Crescent St.$124,000
2019 Orchard St.$120,000
1624 Oregon St.$118,000
2409 Dwight St.$117,000
1439 Monroe Ave.$115,000
1112 Blaine Ave.$110,000
1621 Flett Ave.$103,000
219 Howland Ave.$103,000
308 St. Patrick St.$99,000
1813 Lincoln St.$81,500
1906 N. Memorial Drive$80,000
315 Kewaunee St.$75,000
2311 Hayes Ave.$72,000
515 Goold St.$70,000
1605 Morton Ave.$65,780
3437 Sixth Ave.$64,500
1033 Delamere Ave.$64,000
1418 Tenth St.$60,000
1034 Park Ave.$50,000
1842 Woodland Drive$49,000
2100 Prospect St.$43,000
909 Hamilton St.$33,600
1635 Grand Ave.$24,000
1842 Woodland Drive$22,000
4121 19th St.$15,000
Raymond
3587 W. 6 1/2 Mile Road$320,000
2888 43rd St.$274,000
Rochester
321 Coyote Trail$526,000
Sturtevant
4001 90th St.$312,000
2861 E. Fieldstone Way Unit 2312$102,500
Union Grove
1010 Main St.$300,000
1109 High St.$210,000
619 Mill Ave.$192,000
Waterford
28017 E. River Bay Road$416,000
5111 Plateau Court$408,000
518 Foxmead Crossing$370,000
908 Stone Circle Court$350,000
724 Heron Drive$340,000
709 Aber Court$253,000
30324 Barnes Lane$250,000
7628 Chestnut Lane$250,000
240 Marina Court Unit 20$245,000
8611 Big Bend Road$210,000
30802 Morning View Circle Unit 9$135,000
300 Foxwood Drive$134,000
Wind Point
7 Sprucewood Court$373,000
6 Greenwood Court$290,000
210 White Sand Lane$227,000
Yorkville
4925 57th Drive$468,000
17813 Durand Ave.$335,500
222 61st Drive$174,000
