You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Property Transfers: Aug. 3-7
0 comments

Property Transfers: Aug. 3-7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 3-7

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPrice

Burlington

7610 Highland Ave.$284,900

29402 Durand Ave.$270,000

34210 Grand Blvd.$170,000

33605 Lakeshore Drive S$75,000

Caledonia

3225 Orion Circle$345,000

1000 Riva Ridge$331,000

3939 Sienna Court$325,000

5402 Sunshine Lane$285,000

2834 Northbridge Drive$282,900

5229 Barthel Road$275,000

4151 Coachlight Drive$255,000

800 Horner Drive$222,000

2821 Santa Fe Trail$202,112

10234 Root River Drive$160,000

3610 Monica Drive$65,000

Dover

4104 Stormy Drive$178,600

3525 Harrison St.$170,100

Mount Pleasant

4750 Lathrop Ave.$955,000

5137 Independence Road$415,000

2231 Penbrook Drive$405,000

1912 Brougham Lane$404,900

7069 Woodbridge Drive$399,900

4910 St. Regis Drive$399,400

2735 Cornerstone Way$397,900

4110 Wood Lane$341,500

136 Portico Drive$330,000

329 S. Newman Road$303,500

4328 Woodbury Lane$295,000

2740 Wexford Road$293,000

2135 Riviera Drive$228,000

3321 Gayhart St.$224,450

1312 N. Summerset Drive$211,000

1111 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 201$186,000

1131 S. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 2U$145,000

6545 Mariner Drive Unit 5L$127,500

1110 S. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 5$117,000

3424 Sheridan Road$91,500

1213 Lawndale Ave.$85,000

3101 Hickory Grove Ave.$55,900

Norway

25716 W. Loomis Road$235,000

Racine

3908 Washington Ave.$270,000

1742 College Ave.$250,000

150 Westminster Square$230,000

1818 Wisconsin Ave.$199,900

4401 Blue River Ave.$168,000

2218 Grove Ave.$165,000

2319 W. Lawn Ave.$164,900

1505 Hayes Ave.$160,000

2049 Deane Blvd.$157,000

3540 Tenth Ave.$148,000

900 Wolff St.$145,000

1307 Wolff St.$145,000

1423 Cleveland Ave.$143,500

13 Oregon St.$140,000

3634 Regency Drive$139,000

1439 Orchard St.$137,400

1430 Indiana St.$132,000

2600 E. Crescent St.$124,000

2019 Orchard St.$120,000

2019 Orchard St.$120,000

1624 Oregon St.$118,000

2409 Dwight St.$117,000

1439 Monroe Ave.$115,000

1112 Blaine Ave.$110,000

1621 Flett Ave.$103,000

219 Howland Ave.$103,000

308 St. Patrick St.$99,000

1813 Lincoln St.$81,500

1906 N. Memorial Drive$80,000

315 Kewaunee St.$75,000

2311 Hayes Ave.$72,000

515 Goold St.$70,000

1605 Morton Ave.$65,780

3437 Sixth Ave.$64,500

1033 Delamere Ave.$64,000

1418 Tenth St.$60,000

1034 Park Ave.$50,000

1842 Woodland Drive$49,000

2100 Prospect St.$43,000

909 Hamilton St.$33,600

1635 Grand Ave.$24,000

1842 Woodland Drive$22,000

4121 19th St.$15,000

Raymond

3587 W. 6 1/2 Mile Road$320,000

2888 43rd St.$274,000

Rochester

321 Coyote Trail$526,000

Sturtevant

4001 90th St.$312,000

2861 E. Fieldstone Way Unit 2312$102,500

Union Grove

1010 Main St.$300,000

1109 High St.$210,000

619 Mill Ave.$192,000

Waterford

28017 E. River Bay Road$416,000

5111 Plateau Court$408,000

518 Foxmead Crossing$370,000

908 Stone Circle Court$350,000

724 Heron Drive$340,000

709 Aber Court$253,000

30324 Barnes Lane$250,000

7628 Chestnut Lane$250,000

240 Marina Court Unit 20$245,000

8611 Big Bend Road$210,000

30802 Morning View Circle Unit 9$135,000

300 Foxwood Drive$134,000

Wind Point

7 Sprucewood Court$373,000

6 Greenwood Court$290,000

210 White Sand Lane$227,000

Yorkville

4925 57th Drive$468,000

17813 Durand Ave.$335,500

222 61st Drive$174,000

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News