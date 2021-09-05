 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: Aug.23-27, 2021
Property Transfers: Aug.23-27, 2021

Aug. 23-27

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

188 Lewis St. $179,900

217 Amanda St. $147,000

Caledonia

7233 Botting Road $1,000,000

4618 Sina Lane $430,000

4409 Petzke Road $385,000

3644 Morris St. $363,025

6026 Randal Lane $350,000

2410 Catherine Drive $315,000

2122 5 1/2 Mile Road $295,000

8900 Rodney Lane $288,500

2835 Sandpiper Lane $275,000

6849 Brian Drive $215,000

4326 Mona Park Road $214,400

9418 Caddy Lane $152,000

1712 Ellis Ave. $75,000

4913 7 Mile Road $35,000

Dover

27145 Washington Ave. $235,000

Mount Pleasant

4114 Farmington Lane $415,586

913 S. Emmertsen Road $347,000

1919 N. Newman Road $331,000

6533 Green Ridge Drive $260,000

30 S. Hillock Drive $235,000

4245 Meachem Road $227,000

7046 Parkstone Terrace Unit 202 $199,900

630 Hunter Drive $148,700

1121 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 8U $145,000

Racine

1908 DeKoven Ave. $1,000,000

509 Three Mile Road $275,000

4601 Lindermann Ave. $239,900

3323 Hamlin St. $228,000

1409 Cedar Creek St. $215,500

933 Indiana St. $212,000

3611 Sovereign Drive $210,000

3703 Green St. $207,000

1110 N. Oregon St. $194,000

3301 Republic Ave. $190,000

3212 Erie St. $185,000

1432 Willmor St. $180,500

624 William St. $165,000

3633 Astoria Drive $160,000

2916 Green St. $160,000

3010 17th St. $156,000

1715 N. Main St. $155,000

1625 Rapids Drive $155,000

2914 Old Mill Drive A-1 $145,000

1625 Hayes Ave. $145,000

1015 Romayne Ave. $145,000

809 N. Memorial Drive $136,000

1215 Indiana St. $131,000

2331 Mohr Ave. $129,900

1013 Roosevelt Ave. $129,000

2222 Georgia Ave. $128,500

3205 Olive St. $128,000

2820 wright Ave. $125,000

1110 Hayes Ave. $125,000

829 Washington Ave. $121,968

3446 6th Ave. $114,000

1916 Linden Ave. $110,000

3436 Erie St. $107,500

606 Hayes Ave. $94,500

1727 Connolly Ave. $87,000

1842 Lasalle St. $85,000

2601 Cottonwood Court $80,000

1638 Cleveland Ave. $55,000

4619 Byrd Ave. $51,500

1017 Davis Place $39,000

1228 Superior St. $29,000

1244 Superior St. $16,000

Raymond

2016 W. 6 1/2 Mile Road $195,000

Sturtevant

8924 Mt. Pleasant Ave. $147,000

8816 Durand Ave. $78,650

9133 Hulda Drive $68,100

Union Grove

1315 High St. $274,900

Waterford

30814 Pheasant View Drive $385,000

29121 Manor Drive $310,000

610B Maple Drive $285,900

Yorkville

14125 W. Grandview Parkway $21,871,500

14015 W. Grandview Parkway $20,104,700

