Property Transfers: Aug.23-27, 2021

Aug. 23-27
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
188 Lewis St. $179,900
217 Amanda St. $147,000
Caledonia
7233 Botting Road $1,000,000
4618 Sina Lane $430,000
4409 Petzke Road $385,000
3644 Morris St. $363,025
6026 Randal Lane $350,000
2410 Catherine Drive $315,000
2122 5 1/2 Mile Road $295,000
8900 Rodney Lane $288,500
2835 Sandpiper Lane $275,000
6849 Brian Drive $215,000
4326 Mona Park Road $214,400
9418 Caddy Lane $152,000
1712 Ellis Ave. $75,000
4913 7 Mile Road $35,000
Dover
27145 Washington Ave. $235,000
Mount Pleasant
4114 Farmington Lane $415,586
913 S. Emmertsen Road $347,000
1919 N. Newman Road $331,000
6533 Green Ridge Drive $260,000
30 S. Hillock Drive $235,000
4245 Meachem Road $227,000
7046 Parkstone Terrace Unit 202 $199,900
630 Hunter Drive $148,700
1121 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 8U $145,000
Racine
1908 DeKoven Ave. $1,000,000
509 Three Mile Road $275,000
4601 Lindermann Ave. $239,900
3323 Hamlin St. $228,000
1409 Cedar Creek St. $215,500
933 Indiana St. $212,000
3611 Sovereign Drive $210,000
3703 Green St. $207,000
1110 N. Oregon St. $194,000
3301 Republic Ave. $190,000
3212 Erie St. $185,000
1432 Willmor St. $180,500
624 William St. $165,000
3633 Astoria Drive $160,000
2916 Green St. $160,000
3010 17th St. $156,000
1715 N. Main St. $155,000
1625 Rapids Drive $155,000
2914 Old Mill Drive A-1 $145,000
1625 Hayes Ave. $145,000
1015 Romayne Ave. $145,000
809 N. Memorial Drive $136,000
1215 Indiana St. $131,000
2331 Mohr Ave. $129,900
1013 Roosevelt Ave. $129,000
2222 Georgia Ave. $128,500
3205 Olive St. $128,000
2820 wright Ave. $125,000
1110 Hayes Ave. $125,000
829 Washington Ave. $121,968
3446 6th Ave. $114,000
1916 Linden Ave. $110,000
3436 Erie St. $107,500
606 Hayes Ave. $94,500
1727 Connolly Ave. $87,000
1842 Lasalle St. $85,000
2601 Cottonwood Court $80,000
1638 Cleveland Ave. $55,000
4619 Byrd Ave. $51,500
1017 Davis Place $39,000
1228 Superior St. $29,000
1244 Superior St. $16,000
Raymond
2016 W. 6 1/2 Mile Road $195,000
Sturtevant
8924 Mt. Pleasant Ave. $147,000
8816 Durand Ave. $78,650
9133 Hulda Drive $68,100
Union Grove
1315 High St. $274,900
Waterford
30814 Pheasant View Drive $385,000
29121 Manor Drive $310,000
610B Maple Drive $285,900