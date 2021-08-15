Property Transfers: Aug. 2-6

Aug. 2-6
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
30940 Weiler Road $649,900
301 N. Kane St. $384,000
406 Amanda St. $295,000
441 Lewis St. $293,000
801 Dale Drive $275,000
227 Chapel Terrace $270,000
7884 Greendale Ave. $265,000
517 Madison St. $243,000
537 Briody St. $210,000
Caledonia
820 Waters Edge $774,000
6300 Horseshoe Lane $536,400
5810 Eagle Point Drive $379,900
11817 Adams Road $375,000
3850 Scenic Way $350,000
9631 Prairie Crossing Drive $335,500
2617 5 Mile Road $320,000
6920 Novak Road $240,000
1844 Johnson Ave. $210,000
3927 N. Green Bay Road $203,000
6936 Revere Road $200,000
1540 Kremer Ave. $195,000
11726 7 Mile Road $194,706
3445 Indian Trail $190,000
7003 Lakeshore Drive $174,000
4900 Charles St. $150,000
11726 7 Mile Road $64,902
Dover
27310 Durand Ave. $350,000
Mount Pleasant
2851 Crosswinds Drive $435,000
6540 San Marino Drive $399,000
6420 Norfolk Lane $370,000
9105 Old Spring St. $362,500
9515 Luane Drive $325,000
4440 Ridgecrest Drive $280,000
3208 Southwood Drive $265,000
701 Hunter Drive $250,000
1702 Wiese Lane $230,000
4226 Taylor Harbor West Unit 4 $228,000
5843 Cambridge Circle Unit 3 $185,500
3324 Meachem Road $160,000
1445 Sun Valley Drive Unit 101 $157,000
1255 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 201 $155,000
4733 Taylor Ave. $140,000
6700 Mariner Drive Unit 204 $119,900
4018 Sheridan Road $100,000
810 S. Green Bay Road $84,000
1306 Fancher Road $15,000
Norway
3920 N. Raynor Ave. $395,000
22708 Burmeister Road $337,500
7609 E. Wind Lake Drive $105,100
Racine
3001 Michigan Blvd. $1,124,000
4416 Wood Duck Way $499,900
1805 College Ave. $330,000
2828 Chatham St. $320,000
1373 Harrington Drive $252,000
2914 N. Main St. $242,900
3650 Erie St. $234,900
1335 Maria St. $225,000
701 Augusta St. $210,000
3900 Osborne Blvd. $208,000
455 Melvin Ave. $195,000
722 Monticello Drive $190,000
916 Coronada Drive $186,000
2520 Green St. $180,950
2310 Summit Ave. $180,000
2516 Maryland Ave. $177,500
1722 Cleveland Ave. $171,600
3514 15th St. $171,000
1431 Harmony Drive $170,000
2219 Phillips Ave. $165,000
1512 Grove Ave. $165,000
2003 Lawn St. $162,000
3901 Lindermann Ave. $162,000
1526 North St. $159,000
3229 N. Main St. $158,000
2124 Indiana St. $155,000
1417 Kingston Ave. $154,000
724 Racine St. $151,000
3007 Arlington Ave. $150,000
1711 N. Main St. $150,000
1526 Deane Blvd. $150,000
2312 Spring St. $150,000
1135 Park Ave. $145,000
3220 Meachem Road $144,600
1316 Deane Blvd. $139,900
4125 Wright Ave. $136,000
909 Wolff St. $133,000
2403 Monroe Ave. $124,000
1713 Linden Ave. $116,000
1624 Hamilton St. $115,000
1432 Villa St. $115,000
1615 St. Clair St. $110,000
1321 West Blvd. $105,000
900 17th St. $90,000
3624 Washington Ave. $90,000
132 12th St. $89,000
311 Park View Drive $86,500
1818 Geneva St. $86,000
1929 State St. $79,000
1433 Lombard Ave. $74,900
5600 Hilldale Drive $70,000
1635 Ninth St. $59,500
1129 College Ave. $55,000
1700 Grand Ave. $30,000
927 Racine St. $27,000
1704 Grand Ave. $23,000
1005 Grove Ave. $18,000
Raymond
4532 S. 80th St. $450,000
2928 S. 76th St. $325,000
Rochester
1062 N. English Settlement Ave. $954,000
435 N. Honey Lake Road 549,900
Sturtevant
3142 Karnopp Court $355,000
8810 Lori Lane $334,900
2000 90th St. $330,000
8809 Queensbury Lane $310,000
3307 Kennsington Square Road $265,000
9000 Boys Drive $225,000
3536 Princeton Way $75,000
Union Grove
185 White Oak Court $385,000
640 9th Ave. $332,000
1025 White Oak Drive $300,000
Waterford
854 Meadowgate Drive $465,000
4849 Parkview Road $380,000
4424 Riverside Road $304,000
30540 Mountain Lane $298,000
4821 Buena Park Road $279,000
4104 N. River Bay Road $275,000
300 Foxwood Drive Unit 180 $252,500
7301 Big Bend Road $100,000
Wind Point
9 Beechwood Court $385,000
237 White Sand Lane $234,900
153 Lakefield Court $231,000
Yorkville
5015 57th Drive $500,000