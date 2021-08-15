 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Property Transfers: Aug. 2-6
0 Comments
Property Transfers: April 19-23

Property Transfers: Aug. 2-6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 2-6

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

30940 Weiler Road $649,900

301 N. Kane St. $384,000

406 Amanda St. $295,000

441 Lewis St. $293,000

801 Dale Drive $275,000

227 Chapel Terrace $270,000

7884 Greendale Ave. $265,000

517 Madison St. $243,000

537 Briody St. $210,000

Caledonia

820 Waters Edge $774,000

6300 Horseshoe Lane $536,400

5810 Eagle Point Drive $379,900

11817 Adams Road $375,000

3850 Scenic Way $350,000

9631 Prairie Crossing Drive $335,500

2617 5 Mile Road $320,000

6920 Novak Road $240,000

1844 Johnson Ave. $210,000

3927 N. Green Bay Road $203,000

6936 Revere Road $200,000

1540 Kremer Ave. $195,000

11726 7 Mile Road $194,706

3445 Indian Trail $190,000

7003 Lakeshore Drive $174,000

4900 Charles St. $150,000

11726 7 Mile Road $64,902

Dover

27310 Durand Ave. $350,000

Mount Pleasant

2851 Crosswinds Drive $435,000

6540 San Marino Drive $399,000

6420 Norfolk Lane $370,000

9105 Old Spring St. $362,500

9515 Luane Drive $325,000

4440 Ridgecrest Drive $280,000

3208 Southwood Drive $265,000

701 Hunter Drive $250,000

1702 Wiese Lane $230,000

4226 Taylor Harbor West Unit 4 $228,000

5843 Cambridge Circle Unit 3 $185,500

3324 Meachem Road $160,000

1445 Sun Valley Drive Unit 101 $157,000

1255 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 201 $155,000

4733 Taylor Ave. $140,000

6700 Mariner Drive Unit 204 $119,900

4018 Sheridan Road $100,000

810 S. Green Bay Road $84,000

1306 Fancher Road $15,000

Norway

3920 N. Raynor Ave. $395,000

22708 Burmeister Road $337,500

7609 E. Wind Lake Drive $105,100

Racine

3001 Michigan Blvd. $1,124,000

4416 Wood Duck Way $499,900

1805 College Ave. $330,000

2828 Chatham St. $320,000

1373 Harrington Drive $252,000

2914 N. Main St. $242,900

3650 Erie St. $234,900

1335 Maria St. $225,000

701 Augusta St. $210,000

3900 Osborne Blvd. $208,000

455 Melvin Ave. $195,000

722 Monticello Drive $190,000

916 Coronada Drive $186,000

2520 Green St. $180,950

2310 Summit Ave. $180,000

2516 Maryland Ave. $177,500

1722 Cleveland Ave. $171,600

3514 15th St. $171,000

1431 Harmony Drive $170,000

2219 Phillips Ave. $165,000

1512 Grove Ave. $165,000

2003 Lawn St. $162,000

3901 Lindermann Ave. $162,000

1526 North St. $159,000

3229 N. Main St. $158,000

2124 Indiana St. $155,000

1417 Kingston Ave. $154,000

724 Racine St. $151,000

3007 Arlington Ave. $150,000

1711 N. Main St. $150,000

1526 Deane Blvd. $150,000

2312 Spring St. $150,000

1135 Park Ave. $145,000

3220 Meachem Road $144,600

1316 Deane Blvd. $139,900

4125 Wright Ave. $136,000

909 Wolff St. $133,000

2403 Monroe Ave. $124,000

1713 Linden Ave. $116,000

1624 Hamilton St. $115,000

1432 Villa St. $115,000

1615 St. Clair St. $110,000

1321 West Blvd. $105,000

900 17th St. $90,000

3624 Washington Ave. $90,000

132 12th St. $89,000

311 Park View Drive $86,500

1818 Geneva St. $86,000

1929 State St. $79,000

1433 Lombard Ave. $74,900

5600 Hilldale Drive $70,000

1635 Ninth St. $59,500

1129 College Ave. $55,000

1700 Grand Ave. $30,000

927 Racine St. $27,000

1704 Grand Ave. $23,000

1005 Grove Ave. $18,000

Raymond

4532 S. 80th St. $450,000

2928 S. 76th St. $325,000

Rochester

1062 N. English Settlement Ave. $954,000

435 N. Honey Lake Road 549,900

Sturtevant

3142 Karnopp Court $355,000

8810 Lori Lane $334,900

2000 90th St. $330,000

8809 Queensbury Lane $310,000

3307 Kennsington Square Road $265,000

9000 Boys Drive $225,000

3536 Princeton Way $75,000

Union Grove

185 White Oak Court $385,000

640 9th Ave. $332,000

1025 White Oak Drive $300,000

Waterford

854 Meadowgate Drive $465,000

4849 Parkview Road $380,000

4424 Riverside Road $304,000

30540 Mountain Lane $298,000

4821 Buena Park Road $279,000

4104 N. River Bay Road $275,000

300 Foxwood Drive Unit 180 $252,500

7301 Big Bend Road $100,000

Wind Point

9 Beechwood Court $385,000

237 White Sand Lane $234,900

153 Lakefield Court $231,000

Yorkville

5015 57th Drive $500,000

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Markets
Listing

Markets

HIGHWAY 11 OUTDOOR MARKET

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News