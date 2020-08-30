 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: Aug. 17-21
Property Transfers: Aug. 17-21

Aug. 17-21

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

30711 Cedar Drive $1,400,000

33814 Lakeshore Drive S $585,000

1714 Stoney Hill Road $460,000

344 Pickett Court $440,000

840 Chantilly Court $390,000

559 Edgewood Drive $344,900

240 S. Oakland Ave. $274,900

33021 Cardinal Trail $243,000

3205 Fischer Drive $220,000

2817 Circle Drive $218,365

8801 McHenry St. $195,000

3415 Fischer Drive $182,000

2501 Browns Lake Drive E7 $57,000

Caledonia

806 Waters Edge $605,000

8513 Trudeau Trace $303,000

6147 Prairie Circle $276,450

5045 Briarwood Lane $273,000

5649 San Dell Way $261,800

4425 Marcia Drive $250,000

2625 Wexford Road $211,000

8135 Northwestern Ave. $205,000

1834 Johnson Ave. $132,500

10219 Caddy Lane $125,500

810 Kaywood Drive $48,900

Elmwood Park

3323 Green Meadow Lane $225,000

Mount Pleasant

2752 Deer View Court $350,000

6325 Bradley Road $332,000

102 Portico Drive $324,900

2625 Wexford Road $320,100

6457 Wembly Lane $320,000

1424 Country Club Drive Unit 28 $315,000

534 S. Emmertsen Road $295,000

9304 Hollyhock Lane $280,000

3723 Greenbrook Lane $255,000

5304 Cynthia Lane $250,000

7136 Parkside Lane Unit 124 $200,000

4247 Taylor Harbor E Unit 3 $155,000

5632 Cambridge Lane Unit 1 $140,500

6621 Mariner Drive Unit 8U $134,400

4209 Meachem Road $130,000

1533 Windsor Way Unit 2 $124,900

4319 Spring St. $60,000

Norway

26705 Oak Ridge Drive $220,000

26412 Schad Drive $119,700

Racine

1925 Roosevelt Ave. $500,000

500 College Ave. $440,000

333 Lake Ave. Unit 803 $374,900

1728 College Ave. $287,000

3030 Chatham St. $268,000

1243 Spring Valley Drive $229,900

1111 N. Illinois St. $224,900

3317 Monarch Drive $224,000

820 Oregon St. $201,000

56 Ohio St. $195,000

233 Illinois St. $191,000

3706 Princess Place $190,000

3623 Sovereign Drive $190,000

1036 Lathrop Ave. $178,000

1111 Berkeley Drive $178,000

917 Kingston Ave. $176,000

2902 Goold St. $170,000

1126 Goold St. $169,000

1839 Taylor Ave. $164,000

3447 Daisy Lane $163,000

3425 Victorian Drive $160,000

1221 William St. $155,000

3311 Hamlin St. $150,000

2609 Orchard St. $145,000

2112 Kearney Ave. $139,900

1429 Melvin Ave. $130,400

3666 Astoria Drive $129,900

700 Goold St. $126,000

2311 Mohr Ave. $125,425

1329 Monroe Ave. $115,000

3705 Douglas Ave. $100,000

2808 James Blvd. $100,000

3715 16th St. $95,000

1900 Arthur Ave. $87,050

927 Superior St. $61,000

2208 Carlisle Ave. $58,000

1617 West St. $40,000

1803 Holmes Ave. $35,100

233 Frank Ave. $19,000

233 Frank Ave. $13,000

Raymond

3832 W. 7 Mile Road $89,200

Rochester

2516 Upland Drive $447,000

Sturtevant

3433 Buckingham Road $185,000

2917 94th St. $165,000

2861 E. Fieldstone Way Unit 2328 $102,500

Union Grove

171 Mill Ave. $350,000

1206 High St. $259,000

1524 10th Ave. $235,000

Waterford

6524 Willow Court $1,144,900

30848 Morning View Circle $490,000

4407 Waterford Drive $397,500

663 Cherrywood Drive $370,000

7119 Sherry Lane $349,900

610B Ravenwood Court $267,500

420 Racine St. Unit 106 $105,000

316 E. Main St. $95,000

628 Woodland Circle $10,000

Yorkville

2935 Forest View Circle $422,500

