Property Transfers: Aug. 17-21

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
30711 Cedar Drive $1,400,000
33814 Lakeshore Drive S $585,000
1714 Stoney Hill Road $460,000
344 Pickett Court $440,000
840 Chantilly Court $390,000
559 Edgewood Drive $344,900
240 S. Oakland Ave. $274,900
33021 Cardinal Trail $243,000
3205 Fischer Drive $220,000
2817 Circle Drive $218,365
8801 McHenry St. $195,000
3415 Fischer Drive $182,000
2501 Browns Lake Drive E7 $57,000
Caledonia
806 Waters Edge $605,000
8513 Trudeau Trace $303,000
6147 Prairie Circle $276,450
5045 Briarwood Lane $273,000
5649 San Dell Way $261,800
4425 Marcia Drive $250,000
2625 Wexford Road $211,000
8135 Northwestern Ave. $205,000
1834 Johnson Ave. $132,500
10219 Caddy Lane $125,500
810 Kaywood Drive $48,900
Elmwood Park
3323 Green Meadow Lane $225,000
Mount Pleasant
2752 Deer View Court $350,000
6325 Bradley Road $332,000
102 Portico Drive $324,900
2625 Wexford Road $320,100
6457 Wembly Lane $320,000
1424 Country Club Drive Unit 28 $315,000
534 S. Emmertsen Road $295,000
9304 Hollyhock Lane $280,000
3723 Greenbrook Lane $255,000
5304 Cynthia Lane $250,000
7136 Parkside Lane Unit 124 $200,000
4247 Taylor Harbor E Unit 3 $155,000
5632 Cambridge Lane Unit 1 $140,500
6621 Mariner Drive Unit 8U $134,400
4209 Meachem Road $130,000
1533 Windsor Way Unit 2 $124,900
4319 Spring St. $60,000
Norway
26705 Oak Ridge Drive $220,000
26412 Schad Drive $119,700
Racine
1925 Roosevelt Ave. $500,000
500 College Ave. $440,000
333 Lake Ave. Unit 803 $374,900
1728 College Ave. $287,000
3030 Chatham St. $268,000
1243 Spring Valley Drive $229,900
1111 N. Illinois St. $224,900
3317 Monarch Drive $224,000
820 Oregon St. $201,000
56 Ohio St. $195,000
233 Illinois St. $191,000
3706 Princess Place $190,000
3623 Sovereign Drive $190,000
1036 Lathrop Ave. $178,000
1111 Berkeley Drive $178,000
917 Kingston Ave. $176,000
2902 Goold St. $170,000
1126 Goold St. $169,000
1839 Taylor Ave. $164,000
3447 Daisy Lane $163,000
3425 Victorian Drive $160,000
1221 William St. $155,000
3311 Hamlin St. $150,000
2609 Orchard St. $145,000
2112 Kearney Ave. $139,900
1429 Melvin Ave. $130,400
3666 Astoria Drive $129,900
700 Goold St. $126,000
2311 Mohr Ave. $125,425
1329 Monroe Ave. $115,000
3705 Douglas Ave. $100,000
2808 James Blvd. $100,000
3715 16th St. $95,000
1900 Arthur Ave. $87,050
927 Superior St. $61,000
2208 Carlisle Ave. $58,000
1617 West St. $40,000
1803 Holmes Ave. $35,100
233 Frank Ave. $19,000
233 Frank Ave. $13,000
Raymond
3832 W. 7 Mile Road $89,200
Rochester
2516 Upland Drive $447,000
Sturtevant
3433 Buckingham Road $185,000
2917 94th St. $165,000
2861 E. Fieldstone Way Unit 2328 $102,500
Union Grove
171 Mill Ave. $350,000
1206 High St. $259,000
1524 10th Ave. $235,000
Waterford
6524 Willow Court $1,144,900
30848 Morning View Circle $490,000
4407 Waterford Drive $397,500
663 Cherrywood Drive $370,000
7119 Sherry Lane $349,900
610B Ravenwood Court $267,500
420 Racine St. Unit 106 $105,000
316 E. Main St. $95,000
628 Woodland Circle $10,000
Yorkville
2935 Forest View Circle $422,500
