Property Transfers: Aug.16-20, 2021
Property Transfers: Aug.16-20, 2021

Aug. 16-20

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

2501 S. Browns Lake Drive Unit F-11 $554,500

7135 McHenry St. $469,000

700 S. Teut Road $330,000

33623 Bohner Drive $286,000

216 Randolph St. $220,000

140 Larkspur Lane $130,000

Caledonia

6247 Alex Turn $661,000

6321 Middle Road $423,000

507 4 Mile Road $376,000

8610 Keri Court $360,000

2805 Rebecca Drive $335,000

2435 5 Mile Road $320,000

6022 Leeward Lane $311,000

3127 Ivy Lane $262,000

3012 Navajo Trail $220,670

4723 Douglas Ave. $215,000

4139 N. Green Bay Road $200,000

2940 Wild Rose Way $162,600

6121 Eagle Pointe Drive Unit 1 $84,990

Mount Pleasant

4445 Taylor Ave. $780,000

6447 Carnation Court $394,000

5322 Zachary Drive $375,000

5749 Ridgecrest Drive $344,900

3420 Wood Road $329,900

2642 Hanlon Drive $262,000

1348 Prairie Drive $245,000

6459 Kinzie Ave. $240,000

7146 Parkside Terrace Unit 54 $232,000

1420 Pheasant Run Drive Unit 202U $180,000

1123 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 104 $165,000

3140 Wood Road Unit 11 $140,000

3304 Sheridan Road $140,000

6920 Mariner Drive $139,900

1101 S. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 8U $97,900

6333 Rosemary Lane $82,000

6436 Kinzie Ave. $60,000

North Bay

3521 N. Main St. $150,750

Norway

4381 Cornwell Lane $915,000

6500 S. Loomis Road $215,000

Racine

1121 Lake Ave. $1,000,000

5135 Admiralty Ave. $210,000

1820 Deane Blvd. $195,000

1500 Cleveland Ave. $195,000

3322 Third Ave. $193,000

2120 Indiana St. $185,000

2725 Carpenter Ave. $179,500

617 Sydney Drive $177,000

4130 St. Clair St. $175,000

1501 Goold St. $175,000

809 Willmor St. $173,000

3607 Wright Ave. $170,500

1900 High St. $170,000

2514 Erie St. $165,700

815 3 Mile Road $165,000

1427 Russet St. $160,000

1709 Grange Ave. $160,000

1116 Monroe Ave. $159,900

2425 Arlington Ave. $159,000

2300 Mitchell St. $156,000

2819 Arlington Ave. $155,000

1123 Roosevelt Ave. $154,900

3355 4th Ave. $154,600

2900 Durand Ave. $153,000

3207 St. Clair St. $145,000

1220 Yout St. $145,000

2355 Mohr Ave. $145,000

2819 Winthrop Ave. $141,500

1022 Hayes Ave. $139,900

1918 Grange Ave. $130,000

2500 20th St. $130,000

3215 Douglas Ave. $125,000

2215 Golf Ave. $120,000

2408 Harriet St. $119,000

2909 16th St. $115,000

1548 William St. $112,500

1439 Horlick Ave. $100,000

4300 Victory Ave. $99,995

1649 Grange Ave. $90,000

1120 Reschke Ave. $85,000

1721 Blake Ave. $85,000

4107 19th St. $85,000

1816 Howe St. $82,000

710 12th St. $80,000

1633 Packard Ave. $58,000

1719 Center St. $54,000

1024 Hamilton St. $7,000

1201 Center St. $5,628

Rochester

30810 Hunters Glen Road $574,000

393 Oak Hill Circle $360,000

Sturtevant

2440 Wisconsin St. $957,000

10411 Washington Ave. $425,437

8428 Westminster Drive $369,900

Union Grove

145 Chelsea Lane $570,000

Waterford

4739 Parkview Road $440,000

640 Hickory Hollow Road $356,000

31508 Hickory Hollow Road $320,000

312 N. 7th St. $305,000

28933 Elm Island Drive $260,000

604 Rodha Drive $249,900

30328 Mountain Lane $243,500

300 Foxwood Drive Unit 125 $160,000

7612 Caldwell Road $120,000

712 Club Lane $90,000

Yorkville

710 Deer Path $599,000

15826 Washington Ave. $424,000

