Property Transfers: Aug.16-20, 2021

Aug. 16-20
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
2501 S. Browns Lake Drive Unit F-11 $554,500
7135 McHenry St. $469,000
700 S. Teut Road $330,000
33623 Bohner Drive $286,000
216 Randolph St. $220,000
140 Larkspur Lane $130,000
Caledonia
6247 Alex Turn $661,000
6321 Middle Road $423,000
507 4 Mile Road $376,000
8610 Keri Court $360,000
2805 Rebecca Drive $335,000
2435 5 Mile Road $320,000
6022 Leeward Lane $311,000
3127 Ivy Lane $262,000
3012 Navajo Trail $220,670
4723 Douglas Ave. $215,000
4139 N. Green Bay Road $200,000
2940 Wild Rose Way $162,600
6121 Eagle Pointe Drive Unit 1 $84,990
Mount Pleasant
4445 Taylor Ave. $780,000
6447 Carnation Court $394,000
5322 Zachary Drive $375,000
5749 Ridgecrest Drive $344,900
3420 Wood Road $329,900
2642 Hanlon Drive $262,000
1348 Prairie Drive $245,000
6459 Kinzie Ave. $240,000
7146 Parkside Terrace Unit 54 $232,000
1420 Pheasant Run Drive Unit 202U $180,000
1123 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 104 $165,000
3140 Wood Road Unit 11 $140,000
3304 Sheridan Road $140,000
6920 Mariner Drive $139,900
1101 S. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 8U $97,900
6333 Rosemary Lane $82,000
6436 Kinzie Ave. $60,000
North Bay
3521 N. Main St. $150,750
Norway
4381 Cornwell Lane $915,000
6500 S. Loomis Road $215,000
Racine
1121 Lake Ave. $1,000,000
5135 Admiralty Ave. $210,000
1820 Deane Blvd. $195,000
1500 Cleveland Ave. $195,000
3322 Third Ave. $193,000
2120 Indiana St. $185,000
2725 Carpenter Ave. $179,500
617 Sydney Drive $177,000
4130 St. Clair St. $175,000
1501 Goold St. $175,000
809 Willmor St. $173,000
3607 Wright Ave. $170,500
1900 High St. $170,000
2514 Erie St. $165,700
815 3 Mile Road $165,000
1427 Russet St. $160,000
1709 Grange Ave. $160,000
1116 Monroe Ave. $159,900
2425 Arlington Ave. $159,000
2300 Mitchell St. $156,000
2819 Arlington Ave. $155,000
1123 Roosevelt Ave. $154,900
3355 4th Ave. $154,600
2900 Durand Ave. $153,000
3207 St. Clair St. $145,000
1220 Yout St. $145,000
2355 Mohr Ave. $145,000
2819 Winthrop Ave. $141,500
1022 Hayes Ave. $139,900
1918 Grange Ave. $130,000
2500 20th St. $130,000
3215 Douglas Ave. $125,000
2215 Golf Ave. $120,000
2408 Harriet St. $119,000
2909 16th St. $115,000
1548 William St. $112,500
1439 Horlick Ave. $100,000
4300 Victory Ave. $99,995
1649 Grange Ave. $90,000
1120 Reschke Ave. $85,000
1721 Blake Ave. $85,000
4107 19th St. $85,000
1816 Howe St. $82,000
710 12th St. $80,000
1633 Packard Ave. $58,000
1719 Center St. $54,000
1024 Hamilton St. $7,000
1201 Center St. $5,628
Rochester
30810 Hunters Glen Road $574,000
393 Oak Hill Circle $360,000
Sturtevant
2440 Wisconsin St. $957,000
10411 Washington Ave. $425,437
8428 Westminster Drive $369,900
Union Grove
145 Chelsea Lane $570,000
Waterford
4739 Parkview Road $440,000
640 Hickory Hollow Road $356,000
31508 Hickory Hollow Road $320,000
312 N. 7th St. $305,000