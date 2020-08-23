Property Transfers: Aug. 10-14

Aug. 10-14
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPrice
Burlington
6837 Foxtail Lane$475,000
34221 Hillside Drive$345,000
3219 Crossway Road$305,000
548 W. Chestnut St.$215,000
3405 S. Browns Lake Drive Unit 15$175,000
901 Cedar Drive$162,500
280 W. Chestnut St.$135,000
393 Travellers Run$123,000
517 McHenry St.$82,000
Caledonia
3520 W. Wind Drive$318,900
5049 Candlelight Drive$274,900
5815 Leawood Lane$270,000
7530 Blackhawk Drive$222,000
4132 Nicholson Road$220,000
1635 Ellis Ave.$190,000
2425 Broadleaf Court$168,000
6731 State Road 31$167,500
7025 Lakeshore Drive$164,000
6943 Surrey Lane$158,100
4421 W. Johnson Ave.$80,000
Dover
1620 Grandview Court$335,000
Elmwood Park
3326 Green Meadows Lane$280,000
Mount Pleasant
610 Calvin Lane$324,900
101 Stuart Road$315,000
5719 Wildwood Drive$250,000
8032 Russell Court$220,000
1137 Hastings Court$170,000
6820 Mariner Drive Unit 103$118,400
1121 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 4U$103,500
North Bay
3516 N. Bay Drive$279,000
Norway
8449 Anne Ave.$490,000
4323 Britton Road N$460,000
7416 E. Wind Lake Road$437,500
27101 Waubeesee Lake Drive$404,584
26932 S. Elm Lane$350,000
26915 S. Elm St.$295,000
26301 Wind Lake Road S$290,000
6811 S. Loomis Road$286,000
21503 Walczak Road$159,900
3721 Ridgeview Lane$135,000
Racine
1602 College Ave.$230,000
4620 Ridgeway Ave.$222,000
452 Melvin Ave.$204,000
2814 Goold St.$181,900
1901 Arthur Ave.$170,000
3416 Sixth Ave.$168,000
200 Ohio St.$160,000
2919 Geneva St.$135,000
2614 Arlington Ave.$135,000
1625 Indiana St.$132,500
3615 Lindermann Ave.$131,500
727 W. Blvd.$130,000
1227 Racine St.$120,000
1112 Jefferson St.$106,000
1016 Wolff St.$100,000
329 Wickham Blvd.$100,000
736 Oregon St.$99,000
1610 Blaine Ave.$97,500
1036 Birch St.$95,000
1935 W. Lawn Ave.$86,900
3452 Charles St.$79,000
2112 Durand Ave.$78,268
734 Grand Ave.$72,000
1112 Howard St.$70,000
3310 Douglas Ave.$69,500
2042 Hickory Grove Ave.$65,000
1112 Howard St.$65,000
1117 Rode Ave.$53,000
1744 Ninth St.$38,000
216 Blaine Ave.$36,750
1105 Metron Court$14,000
418 Randolph St.$11,000
1105 Metron Court$10,000
Raymond
9238 2 Mile Road$340,000
Rochester
30748 Royal Hill Road$475,000
245 Coyote Trail$149,800
Sturtevant
3726 Princeton Way$360,000
3333 90th St.$185,000
9032 Carol Ann Drive$162,500
1700 96th St. Unit 2$140,000
2745 Wisconsin St.$130,000
Union Grove
179 11th Ave.$360,000
1406 York St.$240,000
1754 New St.$214,000
Waterford
7131 N. Tichigan Road$486,000
28928 Golden Circle$321,500
400 Ivy Green Court$315,000
30938 Pleasant View Drive$305,000
300 S. 3rd St.$248,000
34302 Loland Drive$235,000
921 Prestwick Unit 6$168,800
4321 Sunset Road$162,000
7228 N. Tichigan Road$150,000
Wind Point
235 E. Point View Drive$205,100
93 E. Parkfield Court$174,900
