Property Transfers: Aug. 10-14
Property Transfers: Aug. 10-14

Aug. 10-14

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Burlington

6837 Foxtail Lane$475,000

34221 Hillside Drive$345,000

3219 Crossway Road$305,000

548 W. Chestnut St.$215,000

3405 S. Browns Lake Drive Unit 15$175,000

901 Cedar Drive$162,500

280 W. Chestnut St.$135,000

393 Travellers Run$123,000

517 McHenry St.$82,000

Caledonia

3520 W. Wind Drive$318,900

5049 Candlelight Drive$274,900

5815 Leawood Lane$270,000

7530 Blackhawk Drive$222,000

4132 Nicholson Road$220,000

1635 Ellis Ave.$190,000

2425 Broadleaf Court$168,000

6731 State Road 31$167,500

7025 Lakeshore Drive$164,000

6943 Surrey Lane$158,100

4421 W. Johnson Ave.$80,000

Dover

1620 Grandview Court$335,000

Elmwood Park

3326 Green Meadows Lane$280,000

Mount Pleasant

610 Calvin Lane$324,900

101 Stuart Road$315,000

5719 Wildwood Drive$250,000

8032 Russell Court$220,000

1137 Hastings Court$170,000

6820 Mariner Drive Unit 103$118,400

1121 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 4U$103,500

North Bay

3516 N. Bay Drive$279,000

Norway

8449 Anne Ave.$490,000

4323 Britton Road N$460,000

7416 E. Wind Lake Road$437,500

27101 Waubeesee Lake Drive$404,584

26932 S. Elm Lane$350,000

26915 S. Elm St.$295,000

26301 Wind Lake Road S$290,000

6811 S. Loomis Road$286,000

21503 Walczak Road$159,900

3721 Ridgeview Lane$135,000

Racine

1602 College Ave.$230,000

4620 Ridgeway Ave.$222,000

452 Melvin Ave.$204,000

2814 Goold St.$181,900

1901 Arthur Ave.$170,000

3416 Sixth Ave.$168,000

200 Ohio St.$160,000

2919 Geneva St.$135,000

2614 Arlington Ave.$135,000

1625 Indiana St.$132,500

3615 Lindermann Ave.$131,500

727 W. Blvd.$130,000

1227 Racine St.$120,000

1112 Jefferson St.$106,000

1016 Wolff St.$100,000

329 Wickham Blvd.$100,000

736 Oregon St.$99,000

1610 Blaine Ave.$97,500

1036 Birch St.$95,000

1935 W. Lawn Ave.$86,900

3452 Charles St.$79,000

2112 Durand Ave.$78,268

734 Grand Ave.$72,000

1112 Howard St.$70,000

3310 Douglas Ave.$69,500

2042 Hickory Grove Ave.$65,000

1112 Howard St.$65,000

1117 Rode Ave.$53,000

1744 Ninth St.$38,000

216 Blaine Ave.$36,750

1105 Metron Court$14,000

418 Randolph St.$11,000

1105 Metron Court$10,000

Raymond

9238 2 Mile Road$340,000

Rochester

30748 Royal Hill Road$475,000

245 Coyote Trail$149,800

Sturtevant

3726 Princeton Way$360,000

3333 90th St.$185,000

9032 Carol Ann Drive$162,500

1700 96th St. Unit 2$140,000

2745 Wisconsin St.$130,000

Union Grove

179 11th Ave.$360,000

1406 York St.$240,000

1754 New St.$214,000

Waterford

7131 N. Tichigan Road$486,000

28928 Golden Circle$321,500

400 Ivy Green Court$315,000

30938 Pleasant View Drive$305,000

300 S. 3rd St.$248,000

34302 Loland Drive$235,000

921 Prestwick Unit 6$168,800

4321 Sunset Road$162,000

7228 N. Tichigan Road$150,000

Wind Point

235 E. Point View Drive$205,100

93 E. Parkfield Court$174,900

