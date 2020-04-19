Property Transfers: April 6-9
Property Transfers: April 6-9

April 6-9

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office.

The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

33511 S. Lakeshore Drive $370,900

1100 Spring Brook Drive $249,900

456 Summit Ave. $215,000

33713 Palm Drive $215,000

Caledonia

3158 Mirkwood Lane $369,000

8628 Rivendell Lane $309,500

404 Brookstone Drive $291,300

6107 Highway 31 $278,000

7841 Hagemann Road $134,000

3734 Debby Lane $87,500

Dover

3731 S. Britton Road $235,000

Mount Pleasant

2916 Crosswinds Drive $358,000

6547 Merganser Drive $346,900

9215 Old Spring St. $315,000

3833 Lakeview Drive $175,000

1133 Stratford Court No.102 $168,000

1440 Fox Tail Drive $145,000

1131 Sunnyslope Drive No.6 $131,000

6537 South Drive $87,500

Norway

8730 Sadler Drive $375,000

8730 Sadler Drive $294,900

8729 Thompson Drive $160,000

Racine

408 Shelley Drive $197,500

2823 Washington Ave. $175,000

3638 Tenth Ave. $168,000

2047 Arthur Ave. $164,500

1921 21st St. $160,000

3533 Byron Ave. $156,000

800 Illinois St. $133,400

2626 Jean Ave. $130,000

2909 Dwight St. $124,900

1301 Shoreland Drive $122,000

3015 19th St. $118,000

1938 Thurston Ave. $110,000

2515 Arlington Ave. $106,200

1110 N Oregon St. $100,000

1667 Douglas Ave. $100,000

2007 Webster St. $74,200

1922 Geneva St. $60,000

1100 Marquette St. $53,700

708 N. Memorial Drive $46,000

1324 W. Lawn Ave. $40,000

1006 N. Memorial Drive $34,000

Rochester

31433 Academy Road $575,000

Sturtevant

1503 92nd St. $169,900

Waterford

721 Bass Drive $325,000

31055 Lake Pointe Court $250,000

30816 Morning View Circle $31,250

Yorkville

15428 Ives Grove Road $234,900

