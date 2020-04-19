Property Transfers: April 6-9

April 6-9
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office.
The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
33511 S. Lakeshore Drive $370,900
1100 Spring Brook Drive $249,900
456 Summit Ave. $215,000
33713 Palm Drive $215,000
Caledonia
3158 Mirkwood Lane $369,000
8628 Rivendell Lane $309,500
404 Brookstone Drive $291,300
6107 Highway 31 $278,000
7841 Hagemann Road $134,000
3734 Debby Lane $87,500
Dover
3731 S. Britton Road $235,000
Mount Pleasant
2916 Crosswinds Drive $358,000
6547 Merganser Drive $346,900
9215 Old Spring St. $315,000
3833 Lakeview Drive $175,000
1133 Stratford Court No.102 $168,000
1440 Fox Tail Drive $145,000
1131 Sunnyslope Drive No.6 $131,000
6537 South Drive $87,500
6537 South Drive $87,500
Norway
8730 Sadler Drive $375,000
8730 Sadler Drive $294,900
8729 Thompson Drive $160,000
Racine
408 Shelley Drive $197,500
2823 Washington Ave. $175,000
3638 Tenth Ave. $168,000
2047 Arthur Ave. $164,500
1921 21st St. $160,000
3533 Byron Ave. $156,000
800 Illinois St. $133,400
2626 Jean Ave. $130,000
2909 Dwight St. $124,900
1301 Shoreland Drive $122,000
3015 19th St. $118,000
1938 Thurston Ave. $110,000
2515 Arlington Ave. $106,200
1110 N Oregon St. $100,000
1667 Douglas Ave. $100,000
2007 Webster St. $74,200
1922 Geneva St. $60,000
1100 Marquette St. $53,700
708 N. Memorial Drive $46,000
1324 W. Lawn Ave. $40,000
1006 N. Memorial Drive $34,000
Rochester
31433 Academy Road $575,000
Sturtevant
1503 92nd St. $169,900
Waterford
721 Bass Drive $325,000
31055 Lake Pointe Court $250,000
30816 Morning View Circle $31,250
Yorkville
15428 Ives Grove Road $234,900
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!