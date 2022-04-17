 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Property Transfers: April 4-8, 2022

  • 0

April 4-8

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

2424 Fairfield Lane $499,900

1225 S. Brown Lake Drive $480,000

155 Beth Court $360,000

407 Killdeer Court $240,000

241 E. Highland Ave. $225,000

7675 Evergreen Terrace $53,850

Caledonia

12714 7½ Mile Road $474,000

1606 Secretariat Lane $370,000

5017 Kingdom Court $290,000

People are also reading…

8620 Keri Court $270,000

4703 Erie St. $210,000

7105 Cliffside Drive $150,000

Dover

2620 Coolidge Drive $295,000

Mount Pleasant

6315 and 6323 Washington Ave. $3,745,875

8314 Whitetail Drive $410,000

9213 Hollyhock Lane $325,000

213 S. Green Bay Road $257,500

3316 Oregon St. $241,250

1216 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 204 $177,000

1127 N. Sunnyslope Road Unit 102 $170,000

3027 Meyer Court $164,900

4808 Shirley Ave. $153,000

Norway

8255 Anna Ave. $560,000

24418 Sandy Point Drive $517,000

25307 Windsong Court $283,000

21017 N. Cape St. $227,500

Racine

3433 Michigan Blvd. $1,700,000

5528 Eagle Point Drive $387,000

3408 Oakwood Drive $281,000

3307 Charles St. $201,000

2717 Ashland Ave. $172,000

1601 Ohio St. $168,500

3410-3412 Victory Ave. $160,000

1606 Carlisle Ave. $154,900

2414 21st St. $141,301

3609 Lindermann Ave. $140,000

2230 Washington Ave. $135,000

1636 Taylor Ave. $135,000

3701 Washington Ave. $125,900

1005 Grove Ave. $122,000

2705 Gilson St. $110,000

1027 N. Memorial Drive $98,500

2221 Harriet St. $85,200

1409 Buchanan St. $80,000

1922 Russet St. $80,000

1015 Delamere Ave. $75,000

2019 Lawn St. $72,358

2221 Harriet St. $60,000

1309 Maiden Lane $2,000

Raymond

6515 County Highway K $390,000

2738 Waukesha Road $350,000

3862 124th St. $200,000

Sturtevant

3100 86th St. $1,325,000

8917 Majestic Hills Drive $380,000

2739 Wisconsin St. $195,000

Union Grove

2027 Norfolk Court $459,900

1930 Cheshire Drive $186,000

Waterford

867 River Ridge Circle $355,000

3321 Honey Creek Road $330,000

177 Riverview Drive $283,500

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News