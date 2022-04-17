Property Transfers: April 4-8, 2022

April 4-8
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
2424 Fairfield Lane $499,900
1225 S. Brown Lake Drive $480,000
155 Beth Court $360,000
407 Killdeer Court $240,000
241 E. Highland Ave. $225,000
7675 Evergreen Terrace $53,850
Caledonia
12714 7½ Mile Road $474,000
1606 Secretariat Lane $370,000
5017 Kingdom Court $290,000
People are also reading…
8620 Keri Court $270,000
4703 Erie St. $210,000
7105 Cliffside Drive $150,000
Dover
2620 Coolidge Drive $295,000
Mount Pleasant
6315 and 6323 Washington Ave. $3,745,875
8314 Whitetail Drive $410,000
9213 Hollyhock Lane $325,000
213 S. Green Bay Road $257,500
3316 Oregon St. $241,250
1216 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 204 $177,000
1127 N. Sunnyslope Road Unit 102 $170,000
3027 Meyer Court $164,900
4808 Shirley Ave. $153,000
Norway
8255 Anna Ave. $560,000
24418 Sandy Point Drive $517,000
25307 Windsong Court $283,000
21017 N. Cape St. $227,500
Racine
3433 Michigan Blvd. $1,700,000
5528 Eagle Point Drive $387,000
3408 Oakwood Drive $281,000
3307 Charles St. $201,000
2717 Ashland Ave. $172,000
1601 Ohio St. $168,500
3410-3412 Victory Ave. $160,000
1606 Carlisle Ave. $154,900
2414 21st St. $141,301
3609 Lindermann Ave. $140,000
2230 Washington Ave. $135,000
1636 Taylor Ave. $135,000
3701 Washington Ave. $125,900
1005 Grove Ave. $122,000
2705 Gilson St. $110,000
1027 N. Memorial Drive $98,500
2221 Harriet St. $85,200
1409 Buchanan St. $80,000
1922 Russet St. $80,000
1015 Delamere Ave. $75,000
2019 Lawn St. $72,358
2221 Harriet St. $60,000
1309 Maiden Lane $2,000
Raymond
6515 County Highway K $390,000
2738 Waukesha Road $350,000
3862 124th St. $200,000
Sturtevant
3100 86th St. $1,325,000
8917 Majestic Hills Drive $380,000
2739 Wisconsin St. $195,000
Union Grove
2027 Norfolk Court $459,900
1930 Cheshire Drive $186,000
Waterford
867 River Ridge Circle $355,000
3321 Honey Creek Road $330,000
177 Riverview Drive $283,500