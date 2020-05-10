Property Transfers: April 27-May 1

April 27-May 1
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office.
The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPrice Burlington
1200 Raptor Court Unit 26$284,900
340 Park Ave.$220,000
925 Crestwood Drive$150,000
1417 Isabel Ave.$55,000
Caledonia 10502 Northwestern Ave.$620,000
4905 Hwy 38$363,000
3960 Scenic Way Unit 4$273,000
2475 Tammy Lane$245,000
5350 Count Drive$240,000
4510 Valley Road$238,500
6620 Douglas Ave.$216,500
1903 4 Mile Road$191,444
12725 Adams Road$180,000
3115 Ivy Lane$142,500
1928 Johnson Ave.$95,000
Dover
22730 Durand Ave.$199,000
Mount Pleasant
6508 Kingsview Drive$326,500
3805 Yates Drive$323,400
6531 Williamsburg Way$295,000
8952 Maplecrest Drive$276,000
1347 Prairie Drive$236,000
3649 Lathrop Ave.$210,000
6309 Spring St.$195,000
956 Hastings Court Unit 102$163,000
5735 Cambridge Circle Unit 2$142,000
3128 Wood Road Unit 15$135,500
6631 Mariner Drive$131,000
1101 S. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 1$107,500
5702 Cambridge Lane$102,000
Norway
5236 Britton Road$384,000
Racine
316 Jonathon Drive$395,000
1610 12th St.$219,000
3024 Chatham St.$209,900
1133 Kentucky St.$190,000
1025 Fairway Drive$169,500
2919 Gillen St.$159,500
2530 Taylor Ave.$150,000
1600 Layard Ave.$150,000
2401 Drexel Ave.$147,500
1100 Sheraton Drive$145,000
2523 Charles St.$145,000
2610 Olive St.$135,000
700 Kingston Ave.$132,500
2403 Blaine Ave.$126,000
2117 Green St.$124,000
4100 Victory Ave.$119,000
2520 Arlington Ave.$103,000
3341 Hamlin Ave.$90,000
1012 Eleventh St.$50,600
4324 Seventeenth St.$45,000
1606 Winslow St.$41,775
1538 Park Ave.$28,000
1329 Kewaunee St.$20,000
1223 Buchanan St.$10,000
3446 Charles St.$3,500
43 Gaslight Pointe Unit 43$2,500
Sturtevant
8409 Camelot Trace$293,500
9000 Carol Ann Drive$239,000
3043 93rd St.$160,000
1513 92nd St. Unit 43$100,000
Waterford
31123 Ranke Road$390,000
30913 Shady Lane$325,000
414 Woodfield Circle$308,900
30522 Grand Drive$290,000
Yorkville
20812 Plank Road$420,000
