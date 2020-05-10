Property Transfers: April 27-May 1
Property Transfers: April 27-May 1

April 27-May 1

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office.

The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPrice Burlington

1200 Raptor Court Unit 26$284,900

340 Park Ave.$220,000

925 Crestwood Drive$150,000

1417 Isabel Ave.$55,000

Caledonia 10502 Northwestern Ave.$620,000

4905 Hwy 38$363,000

3960 Scenic Way Unit 4$273,000

2475 Tammy Lane$245,000

5350 Count Drive$240,000

4510 Valley Road$238,500

6620 Douglas Ave.$216,500

1903 4 Mile Road$191,444

12725 Adams Road$180,000

3115 Ivy Lane$142,500

1928 Johnson Ave.$95,000

Dover

22730 Durand Ave.$199,000

Mount Pleasant

6508 Kingsview Drive$326,500

3805 Yates Drive$323,400

6531 Williamsburg Way$295,000

8952 Maplecrest Drive$276,000

1347 Prairie Drive$236,000

3649 Lathrop Ave.$210,000

6309 Spring St.$195,000

956 Hastings Court Unit 102$163,000

5735 Cambridge Circle Unit 2$142,000

3128 Wood Road Unit 15$135,500

6631 Mariner Drive$131,000

1101 S. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 1$107,500

5702 Cambridge Lane$102,000

Norway

5236 Britton Road$384,000

Racine

316 Jonathon Drive$395,000

1610 12th St.$219,000

3024 Chatham St.$209,900

1133 Kentucky St.$190,000

1025 Fairway Drive$169,500

2919 Gillen St.$159,500

2530 Taylor Ave.$150,000

1600 Layard Ave.$150,000

2401 Drexel Ave.$147,500

1100 Sheraton Drive$145,000

2523 Charles St.$145,000

2610 Olive St.$135,000

700 Kingston Ave.$132,500

2403 Blaine Ave.$126,000

2117 Green St.$124,000

4100 Victory Ave.$119,000

2520 Arlington Ave.$103,000

3341 Hamlin Ave.$90,000

1012 Eleventh St.$50,600

4324 Seventeenth St.$45,000

1606 Winslow St.$41,775

1538 Park Ave.$28,000

1329 Kewaunee St.$20,000

1223 Buchanan St.$10,000

3446 Charles St.$3,500

43 Gaslight Pointe Unit 43$2,500

Sturtevant

8409 Camelot Trace$293,500

9000 Carol Ann Drive$239,000

3043 93rd St.$160,000

1513 92nd St. Unit 43$100,000

Waterford

31123 Ranke Road$390,000

30913 Shady Lane$325,000

414 Woodfield Circle$308,900

30522 Grand Drive$290,000

Yorkville

20812 Plank Road$420,000

