Property Transfers: April 26-30

April 26-30
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
2148 Ravenswood Road $465,000
2117 Stonegate Road $431,000
280 Gardner Ave. $233,000
309 Johnson St. $230,000
185 S. Kendrick Ave. $212,000
165 Reynolds Ave. $206,000
356 E. Market St. $198,000
536 Tower St. $169,000
33811 Bohner Drive $168,000
417 Emerson St. $150,000
409 S. Pine St. $146,000
Caledonia
4708 Bannoch Drive $370,000
6731 STH 31 $355,000
810 Kaywood Drive $344,900
6718 Bobolink Road $301,000
10019 Dunkelow Road $282,000
4807 Kingdom Court $257,100
6034 County Road V $250,000
7009 Novak Road $250,000
4229 N. Green Bay Road $250,000
2920 Thornapple Court $235,000
4607 STH 31 $225,000
4318 Michel Court $100,000
4816 Tanglewood Ave. $90,000
Dover
912 S. Cox Road $565,000
3518 S. Beaumont Ave. $420,000
27410 Dover View Lane $95,000
1915 Dover Ridge Road $87,400
Mount Pleasant
5335 Washington Ave. $1,423,125
8307 Creek View Lane $558,900
8841 Shadowood Trail $550,000
4750 Lathrop Ave. $450,000
1909 Brougham Lane $400,000
853 Stonefield Drive Unit 301 $230,000
4225 Taylor Harbor E. Unit 2 $195,000
1100 Prairie Drive Unit 32 $180,000
858 Boulder Trail Unit 305 $150,000
7205 Mariner Drive Unit 15 $140,000
7220 Mariner Drive Unit 1 $124,900
Racine
1424 Lathrop Ave. $265,000
1119 Crab Tree Circle $220,000
1308 Lathrop Ave. $208,500
1111 Russet St. $204,000
3701 Southwood Drive $184,900
1139 N. Oregon St. $170,000
1227 Yout St. $170,000
2042 Georgia Ave. $169,900
2429 20th St. $165,000
926 Indiana St. $150,000
5108 Lilac Lane $150,000
1105 Reschke Ave. $150,000
1212 Augusta St. $145,000
2200 Lawn St. $145,000
3005 Webster St. $135,800
1624 Deane Blvd. $133,000
2036 Grand Ave. $132,000
2042 Carmel Ave. $130,000
635 West Blvd. $115,000
820 Indiana St. $115,000
909 Grove Ave. $112,000
3458 Sixth Ave. $110,500
2512 Durand Ave. $103,000
1516 Lincoln St. $100,000
1206 Blake Ave. $80,000
1825 Erie St. $80,000
4613 21st St. $68,000
1224 Highland Ave. $57,000
2033 Case Ave. $50,000
1212 S. Memorial Drive $50,000
2407 Prospect St. $40,000
1339 11th St. $35,000
558 State St. $35,000
1114 Lewis St. $30,000
2420 Shoop St. $20,000
256 N. Memorial Drive $7,500
16 Gaslight Pointe Marina $5,000
Raymond
7638 W. Five Mile Road $675,000
6826 3 Mile Road $250,000
Rochester
207 E. Main St. $221,000
1031 Rock Ridge Road $68,800
Sturtevant
3241 97th St. $247,000
3161 Karnopp Court $364,000
1503 92nd St. Unit 2 $78,750
Union Grove
1410 10th Ave. $240,000
Waterford
8715 Halverson Road $305,000
420 Racine St. Unit 104 $130,000
4433 Waterford Drive $60,000
Wind Point
4343 N. Main St. $545,000
5116 Citation Drive $467,500