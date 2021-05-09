 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: April 26-30
Property Transfers: April 19-23

Property Transfers: April 26-30

April 26-30

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

2148 Ravenswood Road $465,000

2117 Stonegate Road $431,000

280 Gardner Ave. $233,000

309 Johnson St. $230,000

185 S. Kendrick Ave. $212,000

165 Reynolds Ave. $206,000

356 E. Market St. $198,000

536 Tower St. $169,000

33811 Bohner Drive $168,000

417 Emerson St. $150,000

409 S. Pine St. $146,000

Caledonia

4708 Bannoch Drive $370,000

6731 STH 31 $355,000

810 Kaywood Drive $344,900

6718 Bobolink Road $301,000

10019 Dunkelow Road $282,000

4807 Kingdom Court $257,100

6034 County Road V $250,000

7009 Novak Road $250,000

4229 N. Green Bay Road $250,000

2920 Thornapple Court $235,000

4607 STH 31 $225,000

4318 Michel Court $100,000

4816 Tanglewood Ave. $90,000

Dover

912 S. Cox Road $565,000

3518 S. Beaumont Ave. $420,000

27410 Dover View Lane $95,000

1915 Dover Ridge Road $87,400

Mount Pleasant

5335 Washington Ave. $1,423,125

8307 Creek View Lane $558,900

8841 Shadowood Trail $550,000

4750 Lathrop Ave. $450,000

1909 Brougham Lane $400,000

853 Stonefield Drive Unit 301 $230,000

4225 Taylor Harbor E. Unit 2 $195,000

1100 Prairie Drive Unit 32 $180,000

858 Boulder Trail Unit 305 $150,000

7205 Mariner Drive Unit 15 $140,000

7220 Mariner Drive Unit 1 $124,900

Racine

1424 Lathrop Ave. $265,000

1119 Crab Tree Circle $220,000

1308 Lathrop Ave. $208,500

1111 Russet St. $204,000

3701 Southwood Drive $184,900

1139 N. Oregon St. $170,000

1227 Yout St. $170,000

2042 Georgia Ave. $169,900

2429 20th St. $165,000

926 Indiana St. $150,000

5108 Lilac Lane $150,000

1105 Reschke Ave. $150,000

1212 Augusta St. $145,000

2200 Lawn St. $145,000

3005 Webster St. $135,800

1624 Deane Blvd. $133,000

2036 Grand Ave. $132,000

2042 Carmel Ave. $130,000

635 West Blvd. $115,000

820 Indiana St. $115,000

909 Grove Ave. $112,000

3458 Sixth Ave. $110,500

2512 Durand Ave. $103,000

1516 Lincoln St. $100,000

1206 Blake Ave. $80,000

1825 Erie St. $80,000

4613 21st St. $68,000

1224 Highland Ave. $57,000

2033 Case Ave. $50,000

1212 S. Memorial Drive $50,000

2407 Prospect St. $40,000

1339 11th St. $35,000

558 State St. $35,000

1114 Lewis St. $30,000

2420 Shoop St. $20,000

256 N. Memorial Drive $7,500

16 Gaslight Pointe Marina $5,000

Raymond

7638 W. Five Mile Road $675,000

6826 3 Mile Road $250,000

Rochester

207 E. Main St. $221,000

1031 Rock Ridge Road $68,800

Sturtevant

3241 97th St. $247,000

3161 Karnopp Court $364,000

1503 92nd St. Unit 2 $78,750

Union Grove

1410 10th Ave. $240,000

Waterford

8715 Halverson Road $305,000

420 Racine St. Unit 104 $130,000

4433 Waterford Drive $60,000

Wind Point

4343 N. Main St. $545,000

5116 Citation Drive $467,500

