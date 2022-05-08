 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Property Transfers: April 25-29, 2022

  • 0

April 25-29

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

8700 McHenry St. $415,000

2700 Crossway Road $400,000

116 Johnson St. $390,000

325 Randolph St. $362,000

33200 Store St. $280,000

1805 S. Browns Lake Drive $255,000

28643 Durand Ave. $104,400

33625 Palm Drive $35,000

Caledonia726 Silent Sunday Court $450,000

People are also reading…

3151 Trudeau Trace $370,000

911 Horner Drive $367,900

5433 Heidi Drive $355,000

2815 Sandpiper Lane $323,000

5350 Gallant Fox Lane $284,000

6800 Novak Road $260,000

1528 Ellis Ave. $226,000

7015 Whitewater St. $215,000

4729 Charles St. $161,000

Dover26800 Durand Ave. $810,000

1236 Larkspur Drive $400,000

25021 Kickapoo Drive $315,000

24620 Wilson St. $183,000

21401 Plank Road $181,250

Mount Pleasant8800 Washington Ave. $2,000,000

2631 Penbrook Drive $520,000

1433 Valley View Drive $470,000

5938 Wakefield Ave. $425,000

9019 Spring St. $384,900

4945 Deerwood Drive $300,000

11025 Spring St. $275,000

142 Indiana St. $275,000

1508 County Road $249,500

4247 Taylor Harbor East Unit 2 $238,000

3134 Wood Road Unit 10 $180,000

1329 Summerset Drive $175,000

3026 Meyer St. Unit 1 $175,000

6631 Mariner Drive Unit 6 $173,000

1423 Windsor Way Unit 2 $144,900

1040 Prairie Drive Unit 24 $110,000

Norway8383 Stonegate Road $350,945

7609 W. Wind Lake Road $285,000

Racine3220 Washington Ave. $290,000

1219 W. Lawn Ave. $255,000

1609 West Blvd. $245,000

2929 Washington Ave. $226,750

3701 Victory Ave. $222,000

2811 Ruby Ave. $216,650

4320 Lindermann Ave. $215,000

3436 Erie St. $208,900

2809 West Blvd. $202,533

1431 W. Lawn Ave. $193,500

701 Hayes Ave. $190,000

2615 Charles St. $190,000

1302 William St. $185,000

1124 Davis St. $180,000

1520 Arthur Ave. $176,500

1715 21st St. $160,000

1618 Perry Ave. $160,000

1214 Hamilton St. $156,000

1308 Walton Ave. $155,000

111 11th St. $155,000

1944 Grange Ave. $150,000

1414 Main St. Unit 410 $150,000

2403 Monroe Ave. $140,000

3626 Regency Drive $140,000

2200 Gillen St. $135,000

1341 Russet St. $130,000

3055 Caledonia St. $129,900

2220 Blake Ave. $120,000

1245 Lathrop Ave. $119,000

2016 Thurston Ave. $115,000

1707 Franklin St. $105,000

929 Lathrop Ave. $104,750

1237 Blake Ave. $104,000

3621 St. Andrew Court $78,000

3411 20th St. $60,500

1847 Howe St. $45,000

2013 Saint Clair St. $42,700

839 Grand Ave. $23,683

921 Grand Ave. $3,000

Raymond7625 W. 5 Mile Road $300,000

624 N. 124th St. $260,000

Rochester950 Rock Ridge Road $924,000

639 N. River Road $740,000

Sturtevant8520 Queensbury Lane $371,562

1519 92nd St. Unit 72 $160,000

Union Grove1888 Cheshire Drive $93,000

Waterford854 River Ridge Circle $570,000

516 Foxmead Crossing $395,000

28933 Elm Island Drive $260,000

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News