Property Transfers: April 25-29, 2022

April 25-29
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
8700 McHenry St. $415,000
2700 Crossway Road $400,000
116 Johnson St. $390,000
325 Randolph St. $362,000
33200 Store St. $280,000
1805 S. Browns Lake Drive $255,000
28643 Durand Ave. $104,400
33625 Palm Drive $35,000
Caledonia726 Silent Sunday Court $450,000
3151 Trudeau Trace $370,000
911 Horner Drive $367,900
5433 Heidi Drive $355,000
2815 Sandpiper Lane $323,000
5350 Gallant Fox Lane $284,000
6800 Novak Road $260,000
1528 Ellis Ave. $226,000
7015 Whitewater St. $215,000
4729 Charles St. $161,000
Dover26800 Durand Ave. $810,000
1236 Larkspur Drive $400,000
25021 Kickapoo Drive $315,000
24620 Wilson St. $183,000
21401 Plank Road $181,250
Mount Pleasant8800 Washington Ave. $2,000,000
2631 Penbrook Drive $520,000
1433 Valley View Drive $470,000
5938 Wakefield Ave. $425,000
9019 Spring St. $384,900
4945 Deerwood Drive $300,000
11025 Spring St. $275,000
142 Indiana St. $275,000
1508 County Road $249,500
4247 Taylor Harbor East Unit 2 $238,000
3134 Wood Road Unit 10 $180,000
1329 Summerset Drive $175,000
3026 Meyer St. Unit 1 $175,000
6631 Mariner Drive Unit 6 $173,000
1423 Windsor Way Unit 2 $144,900
1040 Prairie Drive Unit 24 $110,000
Norway8383 Stonegate Road $350,945
7609 W. Wind Lake Road $285,000
Racine3220 Washington Ave. $290,000
1219 W. Lawn Ave. $255,000
1609 West Blvd. $245,000
2929 Washington Ave. $226,750
3701 Victory Ave. $222,000
2811 Ruby Ave. $216,650
4320 Lindermann Ave. $215,000
3436 Erie St. $208,900
2809 West Blvd. $202,533
1431 W. Lawn Ave. $193,500
701 Hayes Ave. $190,000
2615 Charles St. $190,000
1302 William St. $185,000
1124 Davis St. $180,000
1520 Arthur Ave. $176,500
1715 21st St. $160,000
1618 Perry Ave. $160,000
1214 Hamilton St. $156,000
1308 Walton Ave. $155,000
111 11th St. $155,000
1944 Grange Ave. $150,000
1414 Main St. Unit 410 $150,000
2403 Monroe Ave. $140,000
3626 Regency Drive $140,000
2200 Gillen St. $135,000
1341 Russet St. $130,000
3055 Caledonia St. $129,900
2220 Blake Ave. $120,000
1245 Lathrop Ave. $119,000
2016 Thurston Ave. $115,000
1707 Franklin St. $105,000
929 Lathrop Ave. $104,750
1237 Blake Ave. $104,000
3621 St. Andrew Court $78,000
3411 20th St. $60,500
1847 Howe St. $45,000
2013 Saint Clair St. $42,700
839 Grand Ave. $23,683
921 Grand Ave. $3,000
Raymond7625 W. 5 Mile Road $300,000
624 N. 124th St. $260,000
Rochester950 Rock Ridge Road $924,000
639 N. River Road $740,000
Sturtevant8520 Queensbury Lane $371,562
1519 92nd St. Unit 72 $160,000
Union Grove1888 Cheshire Drive $93,000
Waterford854 River Ridge Circle $570,000
516 Foxmead Crossing $395,000
28933 Elm Island Drive $260,000