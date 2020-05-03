Property Transfers: April 20-24

April 20-24
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office.
The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
1124 Spring Brook Drive $230,000
32854 Bohner Drive $147,000
Caledonia
3446 Emmersten Road $434,000
1205 Ellis Ave. $329,900
6363 Nature Drive $282,900
6171 Prairie Circle $255,000
1608 Autumn Drive $255,000
3520 River Bend Road $248,900
1834 Johnson Ave. $45,000
Dover
23708 Washington Ave. $560,000
Mount Pleasant
1921 Summerset Drive $369,000
1855 Ryan Road $335,000
3802 Stoneybrook Drive $335,000
800 90th St. $260,000
2135 Grand Prix Drive $249,000
7408 Granite Way Unit 1306 $179,000
5044 Hansche Road $175,000
345 Newman Road $172,900
5720 Cambridge Circle Unit 5 $138,000
3037 Meyer Court Unit 5 $120,000
5000 Wood Road $25,000
Norway
27340 Meadow Lark Court $269,900
Racine
23 Illinois St. $222,500
3822 Spruce St. $175,500
2041 Deane Blvd. $167,500
441 West Blvd. $152,000
2615 Donna Ave. $140,000
2223 Blaine Ave. $135,500
4046 Monterey Drive $128,900
2125 Hamilton Ave. $128,000
1018 Three Mile Road $127,200
1628 Park Ave. $121,500
1526 Isabelle Ave. $120,000
1636 Boyd Ave. $117,500
804 Belmont Ave. $115,100
2036 West Lawn Ave. $113,000
1241 William St. $112,000
2017 Hickory Grove Ave. $105,900
1101 South St. $103,400
3915 Lasalle St. $102,000
1421 Grange Ave. $99,000
2821 Eisenhower Drive. $96,300
5134 Emstan Hills Road. $82,250
2027 Green St. $80,000
1647 Chatham St. $79,000
1437 Westlawn Ave. $55,000
2007 Wustum Ave. $46,450
1750 Ninth St. $21,000
900 Jackson St. $19,000
Raymond
2888 43rd St. $150,000
Rochester
33530 Washington Ave. $327,000
33534 Washington Ave. $163,500
33530 Washington Ave. $163,500
Sturtevant
8309 Broadway Drive $294,900
8308 Queensbury Lane $274,900
3051 90th St. $126,000
1507 92nd St. $123,000
Union Grove
1306 71st Drive $215,000
1793 Main St. $205,000
636 12th Ave. $159,900
624 Mill Ave. $127,500
624 Mill Ave. $22,500
Waterford
6120 Town Line Road $385,000
420 Whipple Tree Lane $333,000
4425 Hillside Drive $259,000
612 Maple Tree Drive Unit B $245,000
420 Racine St. Unit 106 $97,500
Wind Point
5105 Hunt Club Road $243,900
Yorkville
1020 61st Drive $271,900
14010 Evans Lane $199,900
