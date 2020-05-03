Property Transfers: April 20-24
April 20-24

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office.

The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Burlington

1124 Spring Brook Drive $230,000

32854 Bohner Drive $147,000

Caledonia

3446 Emmersten Road $434,000

1205 Ellis Ave. $329,900

6363 Nature Drive $282,900

6171 Prairie Circle $255,000

1608 Autumn Drive $255,000

3520 River Bend Road $248,900

1834 Johnson Ave. $45,000

Dover

23708 Washington Ave. $560,000

Mount Pleasant

1921 Summerset Drive $369,000

1855 Ryan Road $335,000

3802 Stoneybrook Drive $335,000

800 90th St. $260,000

2135 Grand Prix Drive $249,000

7408 Granite Way Unit 1306 $179,000

5044 Hansche Road $175,000

345 Newman Road $172,900

5720 Cambridge Circle Unit 5 $138,000

3037 Meyer Court Unit 5 $120,000

5000 Wood Road $25,000

Norway

27340 Meadow Lark Court $269,900

Racine

23 Illinois St. $222,500

3822 Spruce St. $175,500

2041 Deane Blvd. $167,500

441 West Blvd. $152,000

2615 Donna Ave. $140,000

2223 Blaine Ave. $135,500

4046 Monterey Drive $128,900

2125 Hamilton Ave. $128,000

1018 Three Mile Road $127,200

1628 Park Ave. $121,500

1526 Isabelle Ave. $120,000

1636 Boyd Ave. $117,500

804 Belmont Ave. $115,100

2036 West Lawn Ave. $113,000

1241 William St. $112,000

2017 Hickory Grove Ave. $105,900

1101 South St. $103,400

3915 Lasalle St. $102,000

1421 Grange Ave. $99,000

2821 Eisenhower Drive. $96,300

5134 Emstan Hills Road. $82,250

2027 Green St. $80,000

1647 Chatham St. $79,000

1437 Westlawn Ave. $55,000

2007 Wustum Ave. $46,450

1750 Ninth St. $21,000

900 Jackson St. $19,000

Raymond

2888 43rd St. $150,000

Rochester

33530 Washington Ave. $327,000

33530 Washington Ave. $163,500

Sturtevant

8309 Broadway Drive $294,900

8308 Queensbury Lane $274,900

3051 90th St. $126,000

1507 92nd St. $123,000

Union Grove

1306 71st Drive $215,000

1793 Main St. $205,000

636 12th Ave. $159,900

624 Mill Ave. $127,500

624 Mill Ave. $22,500

Waterford

6120 Town Line Road $385,000

420 Whipple Tree Lane $333,000

4425 Hillside Drive $259,000

612 Maple Tree Drive Unit B $245,000

420 Racine St. Unit 106 $97,500

Wind Point

5105 Hunt Club Road $243,900

Yorkville

1020 61st Drive $271,900

14010 Evans Lane $199,900

