Property Transfers: April 19-23
April 19-23

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property;Price

Burlington

7148 McHenry St.;$2,500,000

7940 Park St.;$865,000

2911 Knollcrest Drive;$360,000

1012 Cedar Drive;$355,000

124 W. Highland Ave.;$275,000

101 Hillcrest Drive;$265,000

3405 S. Browns Lake Drive Unit 24;$247,000

225 Kendall St.;$229,900

125 S. Main St. $223,500

32935 Short St.;$211,000

148 S. Main St.;$190,000

256 N. Kandrick Ave.;$188,000

949 Dorothy Court;$175,000

8030 Sage St.;$155,000

Caledonia

3711 Morris St.;$374,900

4716 Bannoch Drive;$369,900

5008 Pinetree Circle;$360,000

4820 Conlaine Drive;$350,000

631 Hialeah Drive;$303,000

4535 St. Clair St.;$289,000

1605 Autumn Drive;$275,500

3431 Indian Trail;$225,000

4437 Meadow Drive;$57,500

Dover

1818 S. Beaumont Ave.;$560,000

Mount Pleasant

5821 Woodland Hills Drive;$689,000

8710 Mary Drive;$299,900

1909 Menomonee Ave.;$230,000

1077 Bedford Court Unit 201;$227,500

703 Ostergaard Ave.;$210,000

1236 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 102;$160,000

6751 Mariner Drive Unit 8;$144,900

5528 Cambridge Lane Unit 5;$142,000

4613 Northwestern Ave.;$133,500

1711 Pratt Ave.;$116,000

8402 Creek View Lane;$107,000

7040 Mariner Drive Unit 106;$105,000

810 S. Green Bay Road;$65,000

Racine

3726 Canada Goose Xing;$392,000

1432 Main St.;$360,000

3520 Rapids Drive;$335,000

4946 Regal Court;$215,151

2 Virginia St.;$188,500

2347 Carmel Ave.;$180,000

1939 Neptune Ave.;$175,000

927 Main St.;$170,000

1628 N. Main St.;$169,900

1504 Roosevelt Ave.;$168,000

1029 Blaine Ave.;$167,000

2523 Geneva St.;$165,000

410 Island Ave.;$163,000

2121 Indiana St.;$160,000

1329 Cleveland Ave.;$155,000

1219 Illinois St.;$150,000

3123 Hamlin Ave.;$150,000

2302 Blake Ave.;$146,000

3209 Pierce Blvd.;$143,000

3824 Lindermann Ave.;$140,000

1635 Grange Ave.;$133,000

1832 Holmes Ave.;$130,000

2407 18th St.;$124,900

2605 Cottonwood Court;$119,000

2308 Monroe Ave.;$117,400

1508 Virginia St.;$117,000

1008 Sheraton Drive;$110,000

716 Belmont Ave.;$109,000

1648 Grange Ave.;$106,000

2355 Mohr Ave.;$83,000

1443 Melvin Ave.;$82,000

929 Harbridge Ave.;$78,000

2033 Cleveland Ave.;$76,000

2028 Jay Eye See Ave.;$71,200

1941 Racine St.;$57,500

908 Jackson St.;$30,000

1101 Irving Place;$28,000

809 Forest St.;$15,000

1716 Winslow St.;$2,000

Raymond

2743 76th St.;$335,000

Rochester

226 Royal Hill Court;$435,000

111 S. Teut Road;$239,000

29613 Timberlane Drive;$200,000

Sturtevant

3215 91st St.;$231,000

Union Grove

4120 67th Drive;$236,000

Waterford

6811 Sandy Lane;$445,000

315 Trailview Xing;$332,500

627 Annecy Park Circle;$316,000

410 Trail View Xing;$315,000

30428 Beach View Lane;$305,000

479 Woodfield Circle;$285,000

914 Stone Circle Court Lot 6;$45,900

Wind Point

150 W. Parkfield Court;$310,000

Yorkville

17025 2 Mile Road;$333,550

