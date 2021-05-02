Property Transfers: April 19-23

April 19-23
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property;Price
Burlington
7148 McHenry St.;$2,500,000
7940 Park St.;$865,000
2911 Knollcrest Drive;$360,000
1012 Cedar Drive;$355,000
124 W. Highland Ave.;$275,000
101 Hillcrest Drive;$265,000
3405 S. Browns Lake Drive Unit 24;$247,000
225 Kendall St.;$229,900
125 S. Main St. $223,500
32935 Short St.;$211,000
148 S. Main St.;$190,000
256 N. Kandrick Ave.;$188,000
949 Dorothy Court;$175,000
8030 Sage St.;$155,000
Caledonia
3711 Morris St.;$374,900
4716 Bannoch Drive;$369,900
5008 Pinetree Circle;$360,000
4820 Conlaine Drive;$350,000
631 Hialeah Drive;$303,000
4535 St. Clair St.;$289,000
1605 Autumn Drive;$275,500
3431 Indian Trail;$225,000
4437 Meadow Drive;$57,500
Dover
1818 S. Beaumont Ave.;$560,000
Mount Pleasant
5821 Woodland Hills Drive;$689,000
8710 Mary Drive;$299,900
1909 Menomonee Ave.;$230,000
1077 Bedford Court Unit 201;$227,500
703 Ostergaard Ave.;$210,000
1236 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 102;$160,000
6751 Mariner Drive Unit 8;$144,900
5528 Cambridge Lane Unit 5;$142,000
4613 Northwestern Ave.;$133,500
1711 Pratt Ave.;$116,000
8402 Creek View Lane;$107,000
7040 Mariner Drive Unit 106;$105,000
810 S. Green Bay Road;$65,000
Racine
3726 Canada Goose Xing;$392,000
1432 Main St.;$360,000
3520 Rapids Drive;$335,000
4946 Regal Court;$215,151
2 Virginia St.;$188,500
2347 Carmel Ave.;$180,000
1939 Neptune Ave.;$175,000
927 Main St.;$170,000
1628 N. Main St.;$169,900
1504 Roosevelt Ave.;$168,000
1029 Blaine Ave.;$167,000
2523 Geneva St.;$165,000
410 Island Ave.;$163,000
2121 Indiana St.;$160,000
1329 Cleveland Ave.;$155,000
1219 Illinois St.;$150,000
3123 Hamlin Ave.;$150,000
2302 Blake Ave.;$146,000
3209 Pierce Blvd.;$143,000
3824 Lindermann Ave.;$140,000
1635 Grange Ave.;$133,000
1832 Holmes Ave.;$130,000
2407 18th St.;$124,900
2605 Cottonwood Court;$119,000
2308 Monroe Ave.;$117,400
1508 Virginia St.;$117,000
1008 Sheraton Drive;$110,000
716 Belmont Ave.;$109,000
1648 Grange Ave.;$106,000
2355 Mohr Ave.;$83,000
1443 Melvin Ave.;$82,000
929 Harbridge Ave.;$78,000
2033 Cleveland Ave.;$76,000
2028 Jay Eye See Ave.;$71,200
1941 Racine St.;$57,500
908 Jackson St.;$30,000
1101 Irving Place;$28,000
809 Forest St.;$15,000
1716 Winslow St.;$2,000
Raymond
2743 76th St.;$335,000
Rochester
226 Royal Hill Court;$435,000
111 S. Teut Road;$239,000
29613 Timberlane Drive;$200,000
Sturtevant
3215 91st St.;$231,000
Union Grove
4120 67th Drive;$236,000
Waterford
6811 Sandy Lane;$445,000
315 Trailview Xing;$332,500
627 Annecy Park Circle;$316,000
410 Trail View Xing;$315,000
30428 Beach View Lane;$305,000
479 Woodfield Circle;$285,000
914 Stone Circle Court Lot 6;$45,900
Wind Point
150 W. Parkfield Court;$310,000
Yorkville
17025 2 Mile Road;$333,550