 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Property Transfers: April 18-22, 2022

  • 0

April 18-22

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property;Price

Burlington

6721 Foxtail Lane;$519,000

8605 Fish Hatchery Road;$450,000

524 Park Ave.;$285,000

373 Conkey St.;$285,000

478 Walnut St.;$276,000

432 Kane St.;$266,000

356 N. Pine St.;$265,000

8005 Ridgeway Drive;$228,400

33407 Fairview Court;$190,000

224 Capital St.;$46,300

People are also reading…

Caledonia

6231 Northwestern Ave.;$708,000

6400 Blue River Way;$487,000

5017 STH 38;$432,000

915 Silent Sunday Court;$430,000

8950 Dunkelow Road;$340,000

4320 Edgar Terrace;$305,000

2900 Crestview Park Drive;$300,000

4250 Tabor Road;$270,000

4930 Charles St.;$215,000

Mount Pleasant

1139 S. Sunnyslope Drive;$930,000

520 Green Valley Drive;$410,000

9215 Hollyhock Lane Unit 1001;$370,000

627 S. Newman Road;$368,000

5649 Carriage Hills Drive;$284,000

1044 Bedford Court;$225,000

1051 N. Sunnyslope Drive;$195,000

1208 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 203;$165,000

5819 Cambridge Circle;$150,000

5726 Cambridge Lane Unit 5;$133,500

1532 Bryn Mawr Ave.;$130,000

3801 Cardinal Court;$78,300

Norway

6045 E. Wind Lake Road;$380,000

4138 Norwood Drive;$336,000

Racine

221 Michigan Court;$575,000

2065 Lathrop Ave.;$410,000

330 Main St.;$390,000

1135 Main St.;$353,000

4 Gaslight Drive Unit 208;$325,000

620 Carlton Drive;$310,000

4816 Westway Ave.;$285,000

302 Graham St.;$240,000

914 Echo Lane;$237,756

5148 Admiralty Ave.;$235,000

2917 La Salle St.;$210,000

2036 Saint Clair St.;$210,000

1725 West Blvd.;$197,400

1938 Grange Ave.;$184,900

1608 Carlisle Ave.;$180,000

3213 N. Wisconsin St.;$170,000

1032 Wisconsin Ave.;$168,000

1100 Blaine Ave.;$166,000

1201 Indiana St.;$161,500

13334 Quincy Ave.;$160,000

3201 21st St.;$155,000

2909 Glendale Ave.;$150,000

2612 Blaine Ave.;$141,400

1607 Summit Ave.;$125,000

1113 Fairway Drive;$116,000

1842 Blake Ave.;$114,000

1108 Lombard Ave.;$110,000

821 Coronada Drive;$110,000

1840 Green St.;$106,000

2226 Kinzie Ave.;$99,000

2500 Pine Hurst Ave.;$95,000

1612 Park Ave.;$93,000

710 Hubbard St.;$92,500

39 S. Vincennes Circle;$89,182

1804 Hamilton St.;$88,450

1329 Blain Ave.;$80,000

2501 Taylor Ave.;$76,000

210 Virginia St.;$75,000

1412 Erie St.;$66,000

1842 Woodland Ave.;$65,000

1352 Villa St.;$60,000

1113 Fairway Drive;$58,000

2112 Cleveland Ave.;$52,000

1325 Villa St.;$41,000

5200 Biscayne Ave.;$40,000

1329 Albert St.;$38,000

1329 Albert St.;$27,000

4118 19th St.;$10,000

Raymond

11820 120th St.;$300,000

Rochester

29131 Rowntree Road;$250,000

Sturtevant

2201 90th St.;$375,000

Waterford

5341 Northwest Highway;$770,000

8309 Eagle Lane;$411,500

626 Mohr Circle;$350,000

404 Poplar Grove Drive;$350,000

406 Prairie Hill Way;$300,000

624 Annecy Park Circle;$300,000

30745 Grand Drive;$210,000

Wind Point

4287 Lake Meadow Drive;$415,000

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News