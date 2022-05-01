Property Transfers: April 18-22, 2022

April 18-22
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property;Price
Burlington
6721 Foxtail Lane;$519,000
8605 Fish Hatchery Road;$450,000
524 Park Ave.;$285,000
373 Conkey St.;$285,000
478 Walnut St.;$276,000
432 Kane St.;$266,000
356 N. Pine St.;$265,000
8005 Ridgeway Drive;$228,400
33407 Fairview Court;$190,000
224 Capital St.;$46,300
Caledonia
6231 Northwestern Ave.;$708,000
6400 Blue River Way;$487,000
5017 STH 38;$432,000
915 Silent Sunday Court;$430,000
8950 Dunkelow Road;$340,000
4320 Edgar Terrace;$305,000
2900 Crestview Park Drive;$300,000
4250 Tabor Road;$270,000
4930 Charles St.;$215,000
Mount Pleasant
1139 S. Sunnyslope Drive;$930,000
520 Green Valley Drive;$410,000
9215 Hollyhock Lane Unit 1001;$370,000
627 S. Newman Road;$368,000
5649 Carriage Hills Drive;$284,000
1044 Bedford Court;$225,000
1051 N. Sunnyslope Drive;$195,000
1208 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 203;$165,000
5819 Cambridge Circle;$150,000
5726 Cambridge Lane Unit 5;$133,500
1532 Bryn Mawr Ave.;$130,000
3801 Cardinal Court;$78,300
Norway
6045 E. Wind Lake Road;$380,000
4138 Norwood Drive;$336,000
Racine
221 Michigan Court;$575,000
2065 Lathrop Ave.;$410,000
330 Main St.;$390,000
1135 Main St.;$353,000
4 Gaslight Drive Unit 208;$325,000
620 Carlton Drive;$310,000
4816 Westway Ave.;$285,000
302 Graham St.;$240,000
914 Echo Lane;$237,756
5148 Admiralty Ave.;$235,000
2917 La Salle St.;$210,000
2036 Saint Clair St.;$210,000
1725 West Blvd.;$197,400
1938 Grange Ave.;$184,900
1608 Carlisle Ave.;$180,000
3213 N. Wisconsin St.;$170,000
1032 Wisconsin Ave.;$168,000
1100 Blaine Ave.;$166,000
1201 Indiana St.;$161,500
13334 Quincy Ave.;$160,000
3201 21st St.;$155,000
2909 Glendale Ave.;$150,000
2612 Blaine Ave.;$141,400
1607 Summit Ave.;$125,000
1113 Fairway Drive;$116,000
1842 Blake Ave.;$114,000
1108 Lombard Ave.;$110,000
821 Coronada Drive;$110,000
1840 Green St.;$106,000
2226 Kinzie Ave.;$99,000
2500 Pine Hurst Ave.;$95,000
1612 Park Ave.;$93,000
710 Hubbard St.;$92,500
39 S. Vincennes Circle;$89,182
1804 Hamilton St.;$88,450
1329 Blain Ave.;$80,000
2501 Taylor Ave.;$76,000
210 Virginia St.;$75,000
1412 Erie St.;$66,000
1842 Woodland Ave.;$65,000
1352 Villa St.;$60,000
1113 Fairway Drive;$58,000
2112 Cleveland Ave.;$52,000
1325 Villa St.;$41,000
5200 Biscayne Ave.;$40,000
1329 Albert St.;$38,000
1329 Albert St.;$27,000
4118 19th St.;$10,000
Raymond
11820 120th St.;$300,000
Rochester
29131 Rowntree Road;$250,000
Sturtevant
2201 90th St.;$375,000
Waterford
5341 Northwest Highway;$770,000
8309 Eagle Lane;$411,500
626 Mohr Circle;$350,000
404 Poplar Grove Drive;$350,000
406 Prairie Hill Way;$300,000
624 Annecy Park Circle;$300,000
30745 Grand Drive;$210,000
Wind Point
4287 Lake Meadow Drive;$415,000