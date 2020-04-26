Property Transfers: April 13-17
0 comments

Property Transfers: April 13-17

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

April 13-17

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office.

The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

309 Kendall St. $257,000

30030 Circle Drive $255,000

6300 Brever Road $191,000

Caledonia

3139 Rudolph Drive $377,400

5735 Marwood Drive $341,900

9125 Prairie Crossing Drive $307,900

4548 N Main St. $270,000

4545 Oakdale Drive $249,000

4326 Mona Park Road $248,000

8549 Hwy V $219,900

2724 6 Mile Road $190,000

Dover

3016 Oakcrest Drive $443,000

1715 Britton Road S $400,000

1523 Grandview Court $158,000

Mount Pleasant

1219 Valley View Drive $325,000

5531 Deerfield Road $321,000

6005 Greenway Lane $280,000

6631 Spring Hill Drive Unit 67 $172,000

3208 Wood Road Unit 2 $145,000

5745 Cambridge Lane Unit 8 $134,900

3614 Sheridan Road $120,900

5700 Cambridge Circle Unit 3 $114,624

Property Price

Racine

800 Oregon St. $148,000

1035 Russet St. $140,000

3612 Wright Ave. $138,500

2030 Webster St. $131,555

2925 Rapids Drive $127,500

1521 Thurston Ave. $126,750

4130 Monterey Drive $125,500

405 Augusta St. $125,000

3701 Washington Ave. $110,000

2017 Racine St. $100,000

210 Luedtke Ave. $100,000

624 Crab Tree Lane $90,000

445 Harvey Drive $88,000

1951 Arthur Ave. $85,413

445 Harvey Drive $78,000

1932 N Main St. $68,500

1806 Summit Ave. $52,000

Sturtevant

10002 Durand Ave. $436,000

3301 90th St. $170,000

Union Grove

1801 Milldrum St. $277,000

740 13th Ave. $209,000

Waterford

950 Spyglass Hill $233,000

407 Fox Isle Park Drive $220,000

411 Racine St. $197,295

613 Annecy Park Circle $115,400

5613 Scenery Drive $93,300

Yorkville

18006 Old Yorkville Road $260,000

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage Licenses: April 17, 2020
Listing

Marriage Licenses: April 17, 2020

Joshua Brewer of Mount Pleasant and Amelia Westplate of Caledonia; Jeffrey Collier of Racine and Tysha Gray of Waukegan, Ill.; Thomas Dreger a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News