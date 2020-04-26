Property Transfers: April 13-17

April 13-17
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office.
The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
309 Kendall St. $257,000
30030 Circle Drive $255,000
6300 Brever Road $191,000
Caledonia
3139 Rudolph Drive $377,400
5735 Marwood Drive $341,900
9125 Prairie Crossing Drive $307,900
4548 N Main St. $270,000
4545 Oakdale Drive $249,000
4326 Mona Park Road $248,000
8549 Hwy V $219,900
2724 6 Mile Road $190,000
Dover
3016 Oakcrest Drive $443,000
1715 Britton Road S $400,000
1523 Grandview Court $158,000
Mount Pleasant
1219 Valley View Drive $325,000
5531 Deerfield Road $321,000
6005 Greenway Lane $280,000
6631 Spring Hill Drive Unit 67 $172,000
3208 Wood Road Unit 2 $145,000
5745 Cambridge Lane Unit 8 $134,900
3614 Sheridan Road $120,900
5700 Cambridge Circle Unit 3 $114,624
Racine
800 Oregon St. $148,000
1035 Russet St. $140,000
3612 Wright Ave. $138,500
2030 Webster St. $131,555
2925 Rapids Drive $127,500
1521 Thurston Ave. $126,750
4130 Monterey Drive $125,500
405 Augusta St. $125,000
3701 Washington Ave. $110,000
2017 Racine St. $100,000
210 Luedtke Ave. $100,000
624 Crab Tree Lane $90,000
445 Harvey Drive $88,000
1951 Arthur Ave. $85,413
445 Harvey Drive $78,000
1932 N Main St. $68,500
1806 Summit Ave. $52,000
Sturtevant
10002 Durand Ave. $436,000
3301 90th St. $170,000
Union Grove
1801 Milldrum St. $277,000
740 13th Ave. $209,000
Waterford
950 Spyglass Hill $233,000
407 Fox Isle Park Drive $220,000
411 Racine St. $197,295
613 Annecy Park Circle $115,400
5613 Scenery Drive $93,300
Yorkville
18006 Old Yorkville Road $260,000
